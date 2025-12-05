The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, stated that the task of the Lebanese negotiator in the ceasefire monitoring committee with Israel is "purely technical."



Involving civilians in the mechanism



Berri added that the task of the civilian negotiator, Simon Karam, who was recently appointed by President Joseph Aoun to lead the Lebanese delegation in the "Ceasefire Monitoring Agreement" committee, also known as the "mechanism," is purely technical and not political. He emphasized that he "only recognizes the technical mission."



During a press interview published today (Friday), Berri said: "What matters to me is what Karam will do? Is it to stop the fire, the violations, and the withdrawal? If so, there is no problem... Otherwise, I do not recognize it."



He stressed that "the mission and the result are more important to him than the person or the name," adding, "I was the first to propose negotiations and involving civilians in the 'mechanism,' but within the context of a purely technical mission, nothing more."



The Speaker of Parliament confirmed that "what is required is to stop the fire, solidify it, return the prisoners, permanently stop the Israeli violations and breaches, and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories, and nothing else."



For the first time in decades



The Lebanese street has been preoccupied over the past two days with the appointment of Karam to conduct direct negotiations with the Israeli side.



Lebanese Information Minister Paul Marqas announced yesterday (Thursday) that the President had tasked the former diplomat with negotiating with Israel only on security matters, indicating that there are no political negotiations with Tel Aviv.



Former Lebanese Ambassador Simon Karam and the Senior Director of Foreign Policy at the Israeli National Security Council, Yuri Resnik, joined the "Ceasefire Monitoring Committee" meeting last Wednesday, a move welcomed by the United States and France, which are participating in the committee along with UNIFIL.



A paper agreement



This was the first time since 1983 that the two countries conducted direct negotiations led by civilians. After the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, the two countries held negotiations that resulted in an agreement to stop the war between them and establish a liaison committee, known as the May 17 Agreement. The Lebanese Parliament approved this agreement before the executive authority later annulled it.



Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024, after a year of bloody confrontations that began when Hezbollah opened what it called a "support front" from southern Lebanon to assist the Gaza Strip.



However, despite the agreement being in effect, Israel continues to carry out daily airstrikes on various areas in southern Lebanon and has maintained its forces in five heights in the south.