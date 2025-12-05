قال رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، إن مهمة المفاوض اللبناني في لجنة مراقبة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع إسرائيل «تقنية بحتة».
إدخال مدنيين إلى الميكانيزم
وأضاف بري أن مهمة المفاوض المدني سيمون كرم، الذي عينه الرئيس جوزيف عون حديثاً على رأس الوفد اللبناني ضمن لجنة «مراقبة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار» أو ما تعرف بلجنة «الميكانيزم»، تقنية فقط وليست سياسية. وشدد على أنه «لا يعترف إلا بالمهمة التقنية».
وخلال مقابلة صحفية، نشرت اليوم (الجمعة)، قال بري: «المهم بالنسبة لي هو ماذا سيفعله كرم؟ هل هو وقف النار والانتهاكات والانسحاب؟ إذا كان كذلك فلا مشكلة.. أما سوى ذلك فلا أتعرّف إليه».
وشدد على أن «المهمة والنتيجة بالنسبة إليه أهم من الشخص أو الاسم»، مضيف «كنت أول من طرح التفاوض وإدخال مدنيين إلى «الميكانيزم»، لكن في سياق مهمة تقنية بحتة ليس أكثر».
وأكد رئيس البرلمان أن «المطلوب وقف النار وتثبيته وإعادة الأسرى ووقف الانتهاكات والخروقات الإسرائيلية نهائياً، والانسحاب من كل الأراضي اللبنانية المحتلة وليس أي شيء آخر».
المرة الأولى منذ عقود
وانشغل الشارع اللبناني خلال اليومين الماضيين بمسألة تعيين كرم من أجل إجراء مفاوضات مباشرة مع الجانب الإسرائيلي.
وكان وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص، أعلن أمس (الخميس)، أن رئيس الجمهورية كلف الدبلوماسي السابق بالتفاوض مع إسرائيل حول المسائل الأمنية فقط، في إشارة إلى أنه لا مفاوضات سياسية مع تل أبيب.
وانضم السفير اللبناني السابق سيمون كرم، والمدير الأعلى للسياسة الخارجية في مجلس الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي يوري رسنيك إلى اجتماع «لجنة مراقبة وقف الأعمال العدائية» الأربعاء الماضي، في خطوة رحبت بها الولايات المتحدة وفرنسا، المشاركتان في اللجنة مع اليونيفيل.
اتفاق على الورق
وكانت هذه المرة الأولى منذ العام 1983 التي يجري فيها البلدان مفاوضات مباشرة يترأسها مدنيون. فبعد الاجتياح الإسرائيلي للبنان في العام 1982، أجرى البلدان مفاوضات انتهت بالتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف الحرب بينهما وإقامة لجنة اتصال، عُرف باتفاق 17 مايو. وأقر البرلمان اللبناني هذا الاتفاق قبل أن تلغيه السلطة التنفيذية لاحقاً.
وتوصلت إسرائيل ولبنان في 27 نوفمبر 2024 إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بعد عام من مواجهة دامية بدأت إثر فتح حزب الله ما سمّاها «جبهة إسناد» من الجنوب اللبناني لدعم قطاع غزة.
لكن رغم سريان الاتفاق، لا تزال إسرائيل تنفّذ غارات يومية على مناطق مختلفة في الجنوب اللبناني، كما أبقت على قواتها في 5 مرتفعات في الجنوب.
