اتهم قيادي في «حماس»، إسرائيل بتعطيل تنفيذ بنود اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مجددا التأكيد على أن الحركة لا ترغب في الاستمرار في حكم قطاع غزة.


قوات دولية للمراقبة


وأعلن أن «حماس» وافقت على تشكيل لجنة تكنوقراط لحكم القطاع، مضيفاً أن الأسماء التي ستكون ضمن لجنة التكنوقراط متفق عليها. ولفت القيادي إلى أن القوات الدولية ستكون لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار فقط.


وأوضح أن دور القوات الدولية سيكون للفصل بين الأطراف لمنع الاشتباك، وأن الدول الوسيطة والضامنة تؤيد الدور الرقابي للقوات الدولية.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال إن انتقال عملية السلام في غزة إلى مرحلتها الثانية، والكشف عن هيكل الحكم الجديد في القطاع، سيعلنان قبل أعياد الميلاد، وفق مسؤولين أمريكيين اثنين ومصدر غربي.


وقال المسؤولان إن تشكيل القوة الدولية وهيكل الحكم الجديد لغزة في مراحله الأخيرة، معبرين عن أملهما في الكشف عنه خلال أسبوعين أو 3 أسابيع، حسب ما ذكر موقع «أكسيوس».


تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية


يذكر أن المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق تشمل انسحاباً إسرائيلياً إضافياً من أجزاء من غزة، ونشر قوة دولية للاستقرار، وبدء العمل بهيكل الحكم الجديد الذي يتضمن «مجلس السلام» بقيادة ترمب. وأجاز مجلس الأمن الدولي، الشهر الماضي، كلاً من قوة الاستقرار الدولية و«مجلس السلام».


وأضاف المسؤولان الأمريكيان أن «مجلس السلام» سيكون على قمة هيكل الحكم الجديد في غزة، وسيأتي تحته مجلس تنفيذي دولي يضم رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، ومستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر وستيف ويتكوف، فضلاً عن مسؤولين كبار من الدول الممثلة في مجلس السلام.


فيما ستكون الحكومة الفلسطينية في القطاع «حكومة تكنوقراط تعمل تحت المجلس التنفيذي، وستضم بين 12 و15 فلسطينياً ممن لديهم خبرة إدارية وتجارية وغير منتمين إلى «حماس»، أو حركة فتح أو أي فصيل فلسطيني آخر».


بدء عملية نزع السلاح


من جانبه، أعلن مصدر مطلع أن الاختيار المبدئي شمل 25 اسماً، تم استبعاد نحو نصفهم، مضيفا أن «بعض المرشحين يعيشون حالياً في غزة، بينما سبق لآخرين العيش في القطاع، وسيعودون للخدمة في الحكومة الجديدة».


ومن المنتظر أن تنتشر القوة الدولية في الجزء الخاضع حالياً لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي من غزة، ما سيتيح انسحاباً إسرائيلياً إضافياً من هذه المناطق.


وكشفت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس» أن الولايات المتحدة وقطر ومصر وتركيا تتفاوض مع «حماس» على اتفاق تتراجع بموجبه الحركة عن حكم غزة وتبدأ عملية نزع سلاحها. وبموجب المقترح، ستتخلى حماس أولاً عن أسلحتها الثقيلة، ثم تبدأ عملية التخلص من الأسلحة الخفيفة.