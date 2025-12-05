A leader in "Hamas" accused Israel of obstructing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, reiterating that the movement does not wish to continue ruling the Gaza Strip.



International Monitoring Forces



He announced that "Hamas" agreed to form a technocratic committee to govern the sector, adding that the names to be included in the technocratic committee have been agreed upon. The leader pointed out that the international forces will be there solely to monitor the ceasefire.



He explained that the role of the international forces will be to separate the parties to prevent clashes, and that the intermediary and guarantor countries support the monitoring role of the international forces.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the transition of the peace process in Gaza to its second phase and the announcement of the new governance structure in the sector will be made before Christmas, according to two American officials and a Western source.



The officials said that the formation of the international force and the new governance structure for Gaza are in the final stages, expressing hope to reveal it within two to three weeks, as reported by Axios.



Implementation of the Second Phase



It is noted that the second phase of the agreement includes an additional Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the commencement of work on the new governance structure that includes a "Peace Council" led by Trump. The UN Security Council approved both the international stabilization force and the "Peace Council" last month.



The two American officials added that the "Peace Council" will be at the top of the new governance structure in Gaza, with an international executive council beneath it that includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and advisors to the U.S. President Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as senior officials from the countries represented in the Peace Council.



The Palestinian government in the sector will be a "technocratic government working under the executive council, and will include between 12 and 15 Palestinians with administrative and business experience who are not affiliated with "Hamas," Fatah, or any other Palestinian faction.



Starting the Disarmament Process



For his part, an informed source announced that the initial selection included 25 names, with about half of them being excluded, adding that "some candidates currently live in Gaza, while others have previously lived in the sector and will return to serve in the new government."



The international force is expected to be deployed in the part of Gaza currently under the control of the Israeli army, which will allow for an additional Israeli withdrawal from these areas.



Sources revealed to Axios that the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey are negotiating with "Hamas" on an agreement under which the movement would step back from ruling Gaza and begin its disarmament process. According to the proposal, Hamas will first relinquish its heavy weapons, and then begin the process of disposing of light weapons.