Shocking footage circulating in Iraq has caused widespread outrage after it captured the moment a baby girl, no more than three months old, was found inside a burned-out abandoned truck on the side of the highway in the Iraqi province of Dhi Qar, in an incident described as "horrific."

Driver Hussein Al-Ali stated that he had stopped for a short break in the desert area before noticing the small crib atop the remnants of the truck, only to discover the baby girl by chance. Al-Ali added that he hurried to carry the infant and move her to a safe place before immediately notifying the authorities.

According to an official statement, the police arrived at the scene quickly and launched an urgent investigation to identify the baby and uncover the identities of those responsible for leaving her in dangerous conditions, especially since the location is remote and sees little traffic. Medical sources confirmed that the baby was taken to a local hospital for necessary examinations to ensure her well-being, while efforts continue to uncover the details surrounding her abandonment.

The footage sparked a wave of anger on social media platforms, with activists describing it as "an inhumane sight," demanding accountability for those who endangered the infant's life. Some Twitter users also shared additional footage showing the initial moments of discovering the baby among the remains of the burned truck in the area between Dhi Qar and Basra.