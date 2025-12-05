أثارت لقطات متداولة صدمة واسعة في العراق، بعد تسجيلها لحظة العثور على طفلة رضيعة لا تتجاوز ثلاثة أشهر داخل شاحنة محترقة مهجورة على جانب الطريق السريع بمحافظة ذي قار العراقية، في حادثة وصفت بـ«المروعة».

وقال السائق حسين العلي إنه كان قد توقف لأخذ استراحة قصيرة في المنطقة الصحراوية، قبل أن يلاحظ المهد الصغير فوق بقايا الشاحنة، ليكتشف وجود الطفلة مصادفة. وأضاف العلي أنه سارع بحمل الرضيعة ونقلها إلى مكان آمن قبل إبلاغ الجهات الأمنية فوراً.

وبحسب بيان رسمي، وصلت الشرطة إلى الموقع بسرعة وفتحت تحقيقاً عاجلاً لمعرفة هوية الطفلة وكشف هوية المسؤولين عن تركها في ظروف خطرة، خصوصاً أن الموقع بعيد وقليل الحركة. وأكدت المصادر الطبية أن الطفلة نُقلت إلى مستشفى محلي لإجراء الفحوصات اللازمة والتأكد من سلامتها، فيما تتواصل الجهود لمعرفة تفاصيل التخلي عنها.

وأثارت اللقطات موجة غضب واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ وصفها ناشطون بأنها «منظر لا إنساني»، مطالبين بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن تعريض حياة الرضيعة للخطر. كما تداول بعض المغردين لقطات إضافية تظهر اللحظات الأولى لاكتشاف الطفلة وسط بقايا الشاحنة المحترقة في منطقة بين ذي قار والبصرة.