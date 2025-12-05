The Jadarat platform announced last week the availability of 4,179 diverse job opportunities across various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the activity of the Saudi labor market and its continued attraction of national talents in all sectors. These jobs included opportunities in the government sector, semi-government sector, and private sector, with a focus on administrative, engineering, medical, technical, and media specialties.

In the government sector, 25 contractual positions were announced in the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces, including nursing and physical therapy roles, in addition to administrative, media, strategic, and technical positions at the General Commission for Media Regulation, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Private Sector Transformation Program, and the Ministry of Sports.

As for the semi-government sector, 74 positions were announced, including administrative, consulting, supervisory, technical, and risk management roles at the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, financial positions at the Saudi Health Council, business consulting at the Sports Path Foundation, project management at the National Competitiveness Center, business consulting at the National Center for Wildlife, as well as training and human resources development roles at the Human Resources Development Fund, and medical, engineering, technical, and logistical positions in the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard, strategic roles at the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, and logistical and service positions in the Operations and Maintenance Department for military facilities in Riyadh, along with financial positions at the Saudi Post Corporation.

The private sector was the most active, with 4,080 jobs announced across all regions of the Kingdom, including 2,102 positions in Riyadh, 875 in Mecca, 585 in the Eastern Province, 127 in Asir, 89 in Najran, 77 in Hail, 65 in Qassim, 60 in Medina, 35 in Tabuk, 23 in Al-Jawf, 18 in Al-Baha, and 10 in the Northern Borders. These jobs covered various fields such as engineering, technology, digital transformation, finance, marketing, management, human resources, logistics, and medical services, reflecting the high demand for national talents in vital sectors and the continuous growth in the private labor market.

This significant offering confirms the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to develop the labor market and enhance national employment opportunities across various sectors, while providing diverse opportunities for qualified talents to take on leadership, technical, and administrative roles that meet current and future market needs.