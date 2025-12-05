أعلنت منصة جدارات الأسبوع الماضي توفر 4179 وظيفة متنوعة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، مما يعكس نشاط سوق العمل السعودي واستمراره في استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية في كافة القطاعات. وشملت هذه الوظائف فرصاً في القطاع الحكومي والقطاع شبه الحكومي والقطاع الخاص، مع تركيز على التخصصات الإدارية والهندسية والطبية والتقنية والإعلامية.

في القطاع الحكومي، تم الإعلان عن 25 وظيفة تعاقدية في الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة تشمل وظائف تمريض وعلاج طبيعي، إضافة إلى وظائف إدارية وإعلامية واستراتيجية وتقنية في الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام ووزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية وبرنامج تحول القطاع الخاص ووزارة الرياضة.

أما القطاع شبه الحكومي، فقد شهد الإعلان عن 74 وظيفة شملت أدواراً إدارية واستشارية ورقابية وتقنية وإدارة مخاطر في هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية، ووظائف مالية في المجلس الصحي السعودي، واستشارات أعمال في مؤسسة المسار الرياضي، وإدارة مشاريع في المركز الوطني للتنافسية، واستشارات أعمال في المركز الوطني للحياة الفطرية، بالإضافة إلى وظائف تدريب وتطوير موارد بشرية في صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، ووظائف طبية وهندسية وفنية ولوجستية في الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني، وأدوار استراتيجية في المركز السعودي للشراكات الاستراتيجية الدولية، ووظائف لوجستية وخدمية في إدارة التشغيل والصيانة للمنشآت العسكرية بالرياض، ووظائف مالية في مؤسسة البريد السعودي.

وكان القطاع الخاص هو الأكثر نشاطاً حيث تم الإعلان عن 4080 وظيفة موزعة على جميع مناطق المملكة، بواقع 2102 وظيفة في الرياض، و875 وظيفة في مكة المكرمة، و585 وظيفة في المنطقة الشرقية، و127 وظيفة في عسير، و89 وظيفة في نجران، و77 وظيفة في حائل، و65 وظيفة في القصيم، و60 وظيفة في المدينة المنورة، و35 وظيفة في تبوك، و23 وظيفة في الجوف، و18 وظيفة في الباحة، و10 وظائف في الحدود الشمالية. وشملت هذه الوظائف مجالات متنوعة مثل الهندسة، والتقنية، والتحول الرقمي، والمالية، والتسويق، والإدارة، والموارد البشرية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والطبية، ما يعكس الطلب الكبير على الكفاءات الوطنية في القطاعات الحيوية والنمو المستمر في سوق العمل الخاص.

ويؤكد هذا الطرح الكبير استمرار المملكة في تطوير سوق العمل وتعزيز فرص التوظيف الوطني في مختلف القطاعات، مع توفير فرص متنوعة للكفاءات المؤهلة لتولي أدوار قيادية وتقنية وإدارية تلبي احتياجات السوق الحالية والمستقبلية.