The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has announced the visiting hours for the Noble Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque for men and women, clarifying that the visit is done by issuing a permit from the "Nusk" platform for one time every 565 days, or through the immediate pathway when you are near the Prophet's Mosque, aiming to organize the movement of visitors and facilitate the visit with ease and reassurance.

The authority indicated that entry to the Noble Rawdah is through the southern courtyards in front of the Mecca Gate (37), according to the approved pathways to ensure the smooth flow of movement within the site.

Regarding the daily visiting hours, men's visits start from 2 AM until the Fajr prayer, then from 11:20 AM until the Isha prayer, while women's visits begin after the Fajr prayer until 11 AM, and continue after the Isha prayer until 2 AM.

As for the visiting hours on Fridays, they are for men from 2 AM until the Fajr prayer, from 9:29 AM until 11:20 AM, and then after the Friday prayer until the Isha prayer, while for women, it is after the Fajr prayer until 9 AM, and then after the Isha prayer until 2 AM.

The authority clarified that elderly individuals are allowed entry with a wheelchair under the specified regulations, making it easier for them to perform the visit comfortably.