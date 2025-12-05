أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين مواعيد زيارة الروضة الشريفة في المسجد النبوي للرجال والنساء، موضحة أن الزيارة تتم عبر إصدار تصريح من منصة «نسك» لمرة واحدة كل 565 يومًا، أو عبر المسار الفوري عند وجودك بالقرب من المسجد النبوي، بهدف تنظيم حركة الزوار وتيسير أداء الزيارة بسهولة وطمأنينة.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن الدخول إلى الروضة الشريفة يكون عبر الساحات الجنوبية من أمام باب مكة (37)، وفق المسارات المعتمدة لضمان انسيابية الحركة داخل الموقع.

وفيما يتصل بمواعيد الزيارة اليومية، تبدأ زيارة الرجال من الساعة الثانية فجرًا حتى صلاة الفجر، ثم من الساعة الحادية عشرة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا حتى صلاة العشاء، بينما تبدأ زيارة النساء بعد صلاة الفجر وحتى الساعة الحادية عشرة صباحًا، وتستمر بعد صلاة العشاء وحتى الساعة الثانية فجرًا.

أما مواعيد زيارة يوم الجمعة، فتكون للرجال من الساعة الثانية فجرًا حتى صلاة الفجر، ومن التاسعة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا حتى الحادية عشرة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا، ثم من بعد صلاة الجمعة حتى صلاة العشاء، في حين تكون للنساء بعد صلاة الفجر وحتى التاسعة صباحًا، ثم من بعد صلاة العشاء وحتى الساعة الثانية فجرًا.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنه يُسمح بدخول كبار السن بالعربة اليدوية ضمن الضوابط المحددة، بما يسهّل عليهم أداء الزيارة بكل راحة.