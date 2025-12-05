أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين مواعيد زيارة الروضة الشريفة في المسجد النبوي للرجال والنساء، موضحة أن الزيارة تتم عبر إصدار تصريح من منصة «نسك» لمرة واحدة كل 565 يومًا، أو عبر المسار الفوري عند وجودك بالقرب من المسجد النبوي، بهدف تنظيم حركة الزوار وتيسير أداء الزيارة بسهولة وطمأنينة.
وبيّنت الهيئة أن الدخول إلى الروضة الشريفة يكون عبر الساحات الجنوبية من أمام باب مكة (37)، وفق المسارات المعتمدة لضمان انسيابية الحركة داخل الموقع.
وفيما يتصل بمواعيد الزيارة اليومية، تبدأ زيارة الرجال من الساعة الثانية فجرًا حتى صلاة الفجر، ثم من الساعة الحادية عشرة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا حتى صلاة العشاء، بينما تبدأ زيارة النساء بعد صلاة الفجر وحتى الساعة الحادية عشرة صباحًا، وتستمر بعد صلاة العشاء وحتى الساعة الثانية فجرًا.
أما مواعيد زيارة يوم الجمعة، فتكون للرجال من الساعة الثانية فجرًا حتى صلاة الفجر، ومن التاسعة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا حتى الحادية عشرة وعشرين دقيقة صباحًا، ثم من بعد صلاة الجمعة حتى صلاة العشاء، في حين تكون للنساء بعد صلاة الفجر وحتى التاسعة صباحًا، ثم من بعد صلاة العشاء وحتى الساعة الثانية فجرًا.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنه يُسمح بدخول كبار السن بالعربة اليدوية ضمن الضوابط المحددة، بما يسهّل عليهم أداء الزيارة بكل راحة.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has announced the visiting hours for the Noble Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque for men and women, clarifying that the visit is done by issuing a permit from the "Nusk" platform for one time every 565 days, or through the immediate pathway when you are near the Prophet's Mosque, aiming to organize the movement of visitors and facilitate the visit with ease and reassurance.
The authority indicated that entry to the Noble Rawdah is through the southern courtyards in front of the Mecca Gate (37), according to the approved pathways to ensure the smooth flow of movement within the site.
Regarding the daily visiting hours, men's visits start from 2 AM until the Fajr prayer, then from 11:20 AM until the Isha prayer, while women's visits begin after the Fajr prayer until 11 AM, and continue after the Isha prayer until 2 AM.
As for the visiting hours on Fridays, they are for men from 2 AM until the Fajr prayer, from 9:29 AM until 11:20 AM, and then after the Friday prayer until the Isha prayer, while for women, it is after the Fajr prayer until 9 AM, and then after the Isha prayer until 2 AM.
The authority clarified that elderly individuals are allowed entry with a wheelchair under the specified regulations, making it easier for them to perform the visit comfortably.