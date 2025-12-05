The Jadarat platform has announced the launch of 34 distinguished jobs exclusively for Saudis, with salaries starting from 20,000 Riyals per month, in a rare batch that combines administrative, engineering, and technical positions, making it a golden opportunity for those seeking high-level jobs in the private sector.

These opportunities focus on project leadership and achieving digital transformation in investment, commercial, and contracting companies, alongside advanced engineering opportunities in the fields of roads and civil engineering.

Details of the Announced Jobs

17 Project Management Director positions

These are the largest leadership positions in this batch, involving work in investment, commercial, and contracting companies. These roles require extensive experience in project management, team coordination, and ensuring project execution according to the highest quality standards.

Digital Transformation Specialist

This position has been offered in a commercial services company and focuses on leading digital transformation initiatives and improving business processes using modern technology.

16 Engineering Positions

These include road engineering positions in an engineering consulting firm and civil engineering positions in a contracting company. These jobs provide opportunities to work on major infrastructure projects and significant development initiatives in the Kingdom.

Why Are These Jobs Important?

They are among the highest salaries currently available in the private sector for Saudis.

They represent rare opportunities to hold leadership and engineering positions with large and reputable companies.

They focus on in-demand specializations in the market, such as project management, digital transformation, and civil and road engineering.

The launch of these jobs by the Jadarat platform opens the door for qualified Saudis to seize high-paying opportunities and advanced career paths in the private sector, reflecting the Kingdom's continued support for national talents and providing distinguished jobs that meet the aspirations of young people.