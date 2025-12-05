أعلنت منصة جدارات طرح 34 وظيفة مميزة للسعوديين فقط برواتب تبدأ من 20 ألف ريال شهرياً، في دفعة نادرة تجمع بين الوظائف الإدارية والهندسية والتقنية، ما يجعلها فرصة ذهبية للباحثين عن وظائف عالية المستوى في القطاع الخاص.

تركز هذه الفرص على قيادة المشاريع وتحقيق التحول الرقمي في شركات استثمارية وتجارية ومقاولات مساهمة، إلى جانب فرص هندسية متقدمة في مجال الطرق والهندسة المدنية.

تفاصيل الوظائف المعلنة

  • 17 وظيفة مدير إدارة مشاريع

تمثل الوظائف القيادية الأكبر في هذه الدفعة، وتشمل العمل في شركات استثمارية وتجارية ومقاولات مساهمة. هذه المناصب تتطلب خبرات واسعة في إدارة المشاريع وتنسيق الفرق وضمان تنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة.

  • أخصائي تحول رقمي

تم طرحها في شركة خدمات تجارية مساهمة، وتركز على قيادة مبادرات التحول الرقمي وتحسين العمليات التجارية باستخدام التكنولوجيا الحديثة.

  • 16 وظيفة هندسية

تشمل وظائف هندسة الطرق في شركة استشارات هندسية ووظائف الهندسة المدنية في شركة مقاولات مساهمة. هذه الوظائف توفر فرصاً للعمل على مشاريع بنية تحتية كبرى ومبادرات تطويرية مهمة في المملكة.

لماذا هذه الوظائف مهمة؟

  • تُعد من أعلى الرواتب المتاحة حالياً في القطاع الخاص للسعوديين.
  • تمثل فرصاً نادرة لتولي مناصب قيادية وهندسية مع شركات كبيرة وذات سمعة قوية.
  • تركز على التخصصات المطلوبة بقوة في السوق، مثل إدارة المشاريع، التحول الرقمي، والهندسة المدنية والطرق.

ويفتح طرح منصة جدارات لهذه الوظائف الباب أمام السعوديين المؤهلين لاقتناص فرص عالية الأجر ومسار مهني متقدم في القطاع الخاص، ويعكس استمرار المملكة في دعم الكفاءات الوطنية وتوفير وظائف متميزة تلبي طموحات الشباب.