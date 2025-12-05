أعلنت منصة جدارات طرح 34 وظيفة مميزة للسعوديين فقط برواتب تبدأ من 20 ألف ريال شهرياً، في دفعة نادرة تجمع بين الوظائف الإدارية والهندسية والتقنية، ما يجعلها فرصة ذهبية للباحثين عن وظائف عالية المستوى في القطاع الخاص.
تركز هذه الفرص على قيادة المشاريع وتحقيق التحول الرقمي في شركات استثمارية وتجارية ومقاولات مساهمة، إلى جانب فرص هندسية متقدمة في مجال الطرق والهندسة المدنية.
تفاصيل الوظائف المعلنة
- 17 وظيفة مدير إدارة مشاريع
تمثل الوظائف القيادية الأكبر في هذه الدفعة، وتشمل العمل في شركات استثمارية وتجارية ومقاولات مساهمة. هذه المناصب تتطلب خبرات واسعة في إدارة المشاريع وتنسيق الفرق وضمان تنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة.
تم طرحها في شركة خدمات تجارية مساهمة، وتركز على قيادة مبادرات التحول الرقمي وتحسين العمليات التجارية باستخدام التكنولوجيا الحديثة.
تشمل وظائف هندسة الطرق في شركة استشارات هندسية ووظائف الهندسة المدنية في شركة مقاولات مساهمة. هذه الوظائف توفر فرصاً للعمل على مشاريع بنية تحتية كبرى ومبادرات تطويرية مهمة في المملكة.
لماذا هذه الوظائف مهمة؟
- تُعد من أعلى الرواتب المتاحة حالياً في القطاع الخاص للسعوديين.
- تمثل فرصاً نادرة لتولي مناصب قيادية وهندسية مع شركات كبيرة وذات سمعة قوية.
- تركز على التخصصات المطلوبة بقوة في السوق، مثل إدارة المشاريع، التحول الرقمي، والهندسة المدنية والطرق.
ويفتح طرح منصة جدارات لهذه الوظائف الباب أمام السعوديين المؤهلين لاقتناص فرص عالية الأجر ومسار مهني متقدم في القطاع الخاص، ويعكس استمرار المملكة في دعم الكفاءات الوطنية وتوفير وظائف متميزة تلبي طموحات الشباب.
The Jadarat platform has announced the launch of 34 distinguished jobs exclusively for Saudis, with salaries starting from 20,000 Riyals per month, in a rare batch that combines administrative, engineering, and technical positions, making it a golden opportunity for those seeking high-level jobs in the private sector.
These opportunities focus on project leadership and achieving digital transformation in investment, commercial, and contracting companies, alongside advanced engineering opportunities in the fields of roads and civil engineering.
Details of the Announced Jobs
- 17 Project Management Director positions
These are the largest leadership positions in this batch, involving work in investment, commercial, and contracting companies. These roles require extensive experience in project management, team coordination, and ensuring project execution according to the highest quality standards.
- Digital Transformation Specialist
This position has been offered in a commercial services company and focuses on leading digital transformation initiatives and improving business processes using modern technology.
These include road engineering positions in an engineering consulting firm and civil engineering positions in a contracting company. These jobs provide opportunities to work on major infrastructure projects and significant development initiatives in the Kingdom.
Why Are These Jobs Important?
- They are among the highest salaries currently available in the private sector for Saudis.
- They represent rare opportunities to hold leadership and engineering positions with large and reputable companies.
- They focus on in-demand specializations in the market, such as project management, digital transformation, and civil and road engineering.
The launch of these jobs by the Jadarat platform opens the door for qualified Saudis to seize high-paying opportunities and advanced career paths in the private sector, reflecting the Kingdom's continued support for national talents and providing distinguished jobs that meet the aspirations of young people.