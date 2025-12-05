توغلت قوات إسرائيلية مجدداً، اليوم (الجمعة)، في قرية صيدا الحانوت بريف القنيطرة، في تكرار لاعتداءات الاحتلال على مناطق الجنوب السوري.


انتهاك السيادة السورية


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا»، بأن 6 آليات إسرائيلية، بينها 3 سيارات من نوع هامر، و2 من نوع هايلوكس بيضاء، إضافة إلى فان أسود، اقتحمت قرية صيدا الحانوت.


وكانت دورية إسرائيلية مؤلفة من 3 سيارات عسكرية توغلت أمس (الخميس)، أيضاً باتجاه مدخل قرية الصمدانية الغربية، إضافة إلى توغل دورية أخرى في طريق سد المنطرة. واستهدفت إسرائيل تل أحمر شرقي بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي بعدد من قذائف المدفعية.


ومنذ سقوط النظام السوري السابق العام الماضي، نشرت إسرائيل قوات ومعدات عسكرية في جنوب سورية متجاوزة المنطقة العازلة التي تعود لعام 1974، بما في ذلك نقطة المراقبة الإستراتيجية في جبل الشيخ.


ونفذت قوات الاحتلال أكثر من 1000 غارة منذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024.


ولم تسفر 6 جولات من المحادثات التي جرت بين مسؤولين سوريين وإسرائيليين بوساطة أمريكية، عن التوصل إلى اتفاق أمني يهدف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة الحدودية، علماً أن المفاوضات توقفت منذ سبتمبر الماضي.


مقتل عميل سري


من جهة أخرى، تكشفت معلومات جديدة عن غارة أمريكية نفذت في شهر أكتوبر الماضي في سورية لاستهداف أحد قياديي تنظيم «داعش».


وأفادت المعلومات بأن الغارة أسفرت عن مقتل خالد المسعود، الذي كان يعمل في جمع معلومات استخباراتية بشكل سري عن الإرهابيين، بحسب ما أعلن أفراد من أسرته ومسؤولون سوريون لوكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


وأكد هؤلاء أن المسعود كان يتجسس على تنظيم «داعش» منذ سنوات، بالنيابة عن فصائل سورية مسلحة ثم عمل لصالح الحكومة الحالية، التي تشكلت بعد سقوط الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد قبل نحو عام.