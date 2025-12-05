Israeli forces have once again infiltrated the village of Saida al-Hanout in the Quneitra countryside today (Friday), repeating the occupation's attacks on areas in southern Syria.



Violation of Syrian sovereignty



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that 6 Israeli vehicles, including 3 Hummer cars, 2 white Hilux trucks, in addition to a black van, stormed the village of Saida al-Hanout.



Yesterday (Thursday), an Israeli patrol consisting of 3 military vehicles also advanced towards the entrance of the western Samdaniya village, along with another patrol that infiltrated the road to the Al-Mantira dam. Israel targeted Tel Ahmar in the eastern Quneitra countryside with several artillery shells.



Since the fall of the previous Syrian regime last year, Israel has deployed forces and military equipment in southern Syria, exceeding the buffer zone established in 1974, including the strategic observation point on Mount Sheikh.



The occupation forces have carried out more than 1000 airstrikes since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.



Six rounds of talks held between Syrian and Israeli officials, mediated by the United States, have not resulted in a security agreement aimed at stabilizing the border region, noting that negotiations have been stalled since last September.



Death of a secret agent



On another note, new information has emerged about an American raid conducted last October in Syria targeting a leader of the "ISIS" organization.



The information indicated that the raid resulted in the death of Khalid Al-Masoud, who had been gathering intelligence secretly about the terrorists, according to what family members and Syrian officials told the "Associated Press."



They confirmed that Al-Masoud had been spying on the "ISIS" organization for years, on behalf of armed Syrian factions, and later worked for the current government that was formed after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad about a year ago.