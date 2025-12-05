نفى الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون الأنباء المتداولة بأنه حذر من احتمال خيانة واشنطن لأوكرانيا. وأكد أن الوفاق بين أوروبا والولايات المتحدة ضروري لدعم أوكرانيا، مشددا على أنه «لا يوجد انعدام للثقة».
الاتحاد بين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين
وقال ماكرون للصحفيين خلال زيارة إلى الصين، اليوم (الجمعة): إن الاتحاد بين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين بشأن القضية الأوكرانية أمر ضروري. وأقولها مراراً وتكراراً «علينا العمل معاً».
ورحب بجهود السلام التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة، معتبراً أن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى الأوروبيين لقيادة هذه الجهود الرامية للسلام.
وكانت مجلة «دير شبيجل» الألمانية، نقلت الخميس، عن نص مكالمة سرية، أن ماكرون والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس عبرا عن شكوكهما الشديدة في الجهود التي تبذلها واشنطن ومبعوثوها للتفاوض من أجل السلام بين كييف وموسكو. ونشرت المجلة مقتطفات من مكالمة بين الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي وعدد من القادة الأوروبيين، وقالت إن ماكرون حذر نظيره الأوكراني من «خيانة أمريكية بشأن الأراضي، دون ضمانات أمنية واضحة».
شكوك أوروبية جوهرية
وعندما سُئل ماكرون عن تقرير المجلة، قال: «أنفي كل شيء». وأضاف: «نحن بحاجة إلى الولايات المتحدة من أجل السلام. والولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلينا، حتى يكون هذا السلام دائماً وقوياً».
واعتبر أنه لا يوجد سيناريو يتحقق فيه سلام دائم في أوكرانيا دون بذل جهود مشتركة بين الأوروبيين والأمريكيين والكنديين والأستراليين واليابانيين.
وقالت المجلة الألمانية إنها حصلت على الملخص الإنجليزي لنص المكالمة التي جرت الإثنين الماضي، وذكرت أن النص كان يحوي «اقتباسات مباشرة» من الزعماء الذي أعربوا عن «شكوك جوهرية» بشأن نهج واشنطن في المحادثات.
وأشارت إلى أنها تحدثت مع عدة مشاركين في الاتصال، الذين أكدوا أنه جرى، وأن اثنين منهما قالا إن التصريحات «نُقلت بدقة».
وذكرت المجلة أن الرئيس الفرنسي وصف المرحلة المتوترة الحالية من المفاوضات بأنها تحمل «خطراً كبيراً»، على الرئيس الأوكراني الذي يواجه مصاعب داخلية، فيما حض المستشار الألماني زيلينسكي على أن يكون «حذراً للغاية».
حماية الرئيس الأوكراني
ووفقاً لنص المكالمة، قال ميرتس: «إنهم يتلاعبون بك وبنا»، واعتبرت المجلة أن ميرتس كان يشير هنا إلى زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر إلى موسكو (الثلاثاء).
وبحسب المجلة، فإن الرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستاب، الذي يحظى بعلاقة وثيقة مع ترمب، أعرب عن مخاوف، وحذر من أنه «لا يجب أن نترك أوكرانيا، وفولوديمير وحدهما مع هؤلاء الناس».
وامتنع المتحدث باسم زيلينسكي عن التعليق، ومكتب ميرتس، بينما طعن قصر الإليزيه في الاقتباسات المنسوبة لماكرون. وقالت «دير شبيجل» إن مكتب روته امتنع أيضاً عن التعليق.
French President Emmanuel Macron denied reports circulating that he warned of the possibility of Washington betraying Ukraine. He emphasized that the unity between Europe and the United States is essential to support Ukraine, stressing that "there is no lack of trust."
The Union between Americans and Europeans
Macron told reporters during a visit to China today (Friday) that the union between Americans and Europeans regarding the Ukrainian issue is necessary. He reiterated, "We must work together."
He welcomed the peace efforts being made by the United States, considering that the U.S. needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts.
On Thursday, the German magazine "Der Spiegel" reported, citing a transcript of a private call, that Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed their deep doubts about the efforts being made by Washington and its envoys to negotiate peace between Kyiv and Moscow. The magazine published excerpts from a call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, stating that Macron warned his Ukrainian counterpart of "American betrayal regarding territories, without clear security guarantees."
Substantial European Doubts
When asked about the magazine's report, Macron said, "I deny everything." He added, "We need the United States for peace. And the United States needs us, so that this peace is lasting and strong."
He considered that there is no scenario in which lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved without joint efforts among Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, and Japanese.
The German magazine stated that it obtained the English summary of the transcript of the call that took place last Monday, mentioning that the transcript contained "direct quotes" from the leaders who expressed "substantial doubts" regarding Washington's approach in the talks.
It noted that it spoke with several participants in the call, who confirmed that it took place, and two of them said that the statements were "accurately conveyed."
The magazine reported that the French president described the current tense stage of negotiations as carrying a "great risk" for the Ukrainian president, who is facing internal difficulties, while the German chancellor urged Zelensky to be "extremely cautious."
Protecting the Ukrainian President
According to the transcript of the call, Merz said, "They are manipulating you and us," and the magazine considered that Merz was referring here to the visit of American envoys Steve Biegun and Jared Kushner to Moscow (on Tuesday).
According to the magazine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has a close relationship with Trump, expressed concerns and warned that "we should not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these people."
Zelensky's spokesperson declined to comment, as did Merz's office, while the Élysée Palace disputed the quotes attributed to Macron. "Der Spiegel" reported that Rutte's office also declined to comment.