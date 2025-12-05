نفى الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون الأنباء المتداولة بأنه حذر من احتمال خيانة واشنطن لأوكرانيا. وأكد أن الوفاق بين أوروبا والولايات المتحدة ضروري لدعم أوكرانيا، مشددا على أنه «لا يوجد انعدام للثقة».


الاتحاد بين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين


وقال ماكرون للصحفيين خلال زيارة إلى الصين، اليوم (الجمعة): إن الاتحاد بين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين بشأن القضية الأوكرانية أمر ضروري. وأقولها مراراً وتكراراً «علينا العمل معاً».


ورحب بجهود السلام التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة، معتبراً أن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى الأوروبيين لقيادة هذه الجهود الرامية للسلام.


وكانت مجلة «دير شبيجل» الألمانية، نقلت الخميس، عن نص مكالمة سرية، أن ماكرون والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس عبرا عن شكوكهما الشديدة في الجهود التي تبذلها واشنطن ومبعوثوها للتفاوض من أجل السلام بين كييف وموسكو. ونشرت المجلة مقتطفات من مكالمة بين الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي وعدد من القادة الأوروبيين، وقالت إن ماكرون حذر نظيره الأوكراني من «خيانة أمريكية بشأن الأراضي، دون ضمانات أمنية واضحة».


شكوك أوروبية جوهرية


وعندما سُئل ماكرون عن تقرير المجلة، قال: «أنفي كل شيء». وأضاف: «نحن بحاجة إلى الولايات المتحدة من أجل السلام. والولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلينا، حتى يكون هذا السلام دائماً وقوياً».


واعتبر أنه لا يوجد سيناريو يتحقق فيه سلام دائم في أوكرانيا دون بذل جهود مشتركة بين الأوروبيين والأمريكيين والكنديين والأستراليين واليابانيين.


وقالت المجلة الألمانية إنها حصلت على الملخص الإنجليزي لنص المكالمة التي جرت الإثنين الماضي، وذكرت أن النص كان يحوي «اقتباسات مباشرة» من الزعماء الذي أعربوا عن «شكوك جوهرية» بشأن نهج واشنطن في المحادثات.


وأشارت إلى أنها تحدثت مع عدة مشاركين في الاتصال، الذين أكدوا أنه جرى، وأن اثنين منهما قالا إن التصريحات «نُقلت بدقة».


وذكرت المجلة أن الرئيس الفرنسي وصف المرحلة المتوترة الحالية من المفاوضات بأنها تحمل «خطراً كبيراً»، على الرئيس الأوكراني الذي يواجه مصاعب داخلية، فيما حض المستشار الألماني زيلينسكي على أن يكون «حذراً للغاية».


حماية الرئيس الأوكراني


ووفقاً لنص المكالمة، قال ميرتس: «إنهم يتلاعبون بك وبنا»، واعتبرت المجلة أن ميرتس كان يشير هنا إلى زيارة المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر إلى موسكو (الثلاثاء).


وبحسب المجلة، فإن الرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستاب، الذي يحظى بعلاقة وثيقة مع ترمب، أعرب عن مخاوف، وحذر من أنه «لا يجب أن نترك أوكرانيا، وفولوديمير وحدهما مع هؤلاء الناس».


وامتنع المتحدث باسم زيلينسكي عن التعليق، ومكتب ميرتس، بينما طعن قصر الإليزيه في الاقتباسات المنسوبة لماكرون. وقالت «دير شبيجل» إن مكتب روته امتنع أيضاً عن التعليق.