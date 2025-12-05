French President Emmanuel Macron denied reports circulating that he warned of the possibility of Washington betraying Ukraine. He emphasized that the unity between Europe and the United States is essential to support Ukraine, stressing that "there is no lack of trust."



The Union between Americans and Europeans



Macron told reporters during a visit to China today (Friday) that the union between Americans and Europeans regarding the Ukrainian issue is necessary. He reiterated, "We must work together."



He welcomed the peace efforts being made by the United States, considering that the U.S. needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts.



On Thursday, the German magazine "Der Spiegel" reported, citing a transcript of a private call, that Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed their deep doubts about the efforts being made by Washington and its envoys to negotiate peace between Kyiv and Moscow. The magazine published excerpts from a call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, stating that Macron warned his Ukrainian counterpart of "American betrayal regarding territories, without clear security guarantees."



Substantial European Doubts



When asked about the magazine's report, Macron said, "I deny everything." He added, "We need the United States for peace. And the United States needs us, so that this peace is lasting and strong."



He considered that there is no scenario in which lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved without joint efforts among Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, and Japanese.



The German magazine stated that it obtained the English summary of the transcript of the call that took place last Monday, mentioning that the transcript contained "direct quotes" from the leaders who expressed "substantial doubts" regarding Washington's approach in the talks.



It noted that it spoke with several participants in the call, who confirmed that it took place, and two of them said that the statements were "accurately conveyed."



The magazine reported that the French president described the current tense stage of negotiations as carrying a "great risk" for the Ukrainian president, who is facing internal difficulties, while the German chancellor urged Zelensky to be "extremely cautious."



Protecting the Ukrainian President



According to the transcript of the call, Merz said, "They are manipulating you and us," and the magazine considered that Merz was referring here to the visit of American envoys Steve Biegun and Jared Kushner to Moscow (on Tuesday).



According to the magazine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has a close relationship with Trump, expressed concerns and warned that "we should not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these people."



Zelensky's spokesperson declined to comment, as did Merz's office, while the Élysée Palace disputed the quotes attributed to Macron. "Der Spiegel" reported that Rutte's office also declined to comment.