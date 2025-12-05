لم يكد المشهد اللبناني يلتقط أنفاسه بعد انتقال المفاوضات من المستوى العسكري-التقني إلى المستوى السياسي-الدبلوماسي، حتى بدا أن أجواء التفاؤل والارتياح التي سادت عقب انعقاد الجولة الأولى من اجتماعات لجنة «الميكانيزم» في الناقورة، أمس (الخميس)، بدأت تتراجع سريعاً.
خفض سقف التوقعات
فمجرد انعقاد الجلسة الأولى بحضور ممثلين مدنيين يترأسان الوفدين اللبناني والإسرائيلي كان كفيلاً بإعطاء انطباع مبدئي بأن مرحلة جديدة تُصاغ في مقاربة وقف النار، مرحلة قائمة على الدبلوماسية لا على منطق الجبهات. لكن هذا المناخ لم يعمّر طويلاً، إذ سرعان ما تراجع تحت وطأة خطاب أمين عام حزب الله نعيم قاسم واعتراضه العلني على الخطوة، إضافة إلى الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية التي رافقت انعقاد جلسة «الميكانيزم»، ما أعاد إنتاج أجواء الحذر والترقب وخفض سقف التوقعات من هذا المسار.
قواعد اشتباك جديدة
في هذا السياق، جاءت تصريحات نعيم قاسم لتضع ثقلاً معاكِساً تماماً لمجرى التطور الذي حاولت الدولة الدفع به. فاعتباره أن تعيين «مدني» في لجنة رقابة وقف النار هو «مخالفة للقانون وتنازل مجاني وسقطة إضافية للحكومة» يعيد النقاش إلى نقطة الصفر: أي أنّ أي مقاربة مدنية-دبلوماسية لا تحظى بموافقة الحزب تُصنّف تلقائياً تنازلاً. هذا الخطاب لا يطعن فقط في قرار الدولة بل يضع قواعد اشتباك جديدة مفادها أن الشرعية السياسية والأمنية لا تزال مربوطة بموافقة الحزب، ولو كان المسار المطروح هدفه مباشرة وقف الاعتداءات.
التشكيك في المسار التفاوضي
وفي مواقفه الأخرى، رفع قاسم سقف الاعتراض أكثر: من رفض التمثيل المدني إلى التشكيك في مجمل المسار التفاوضي. فهو يزعم بأن ما يجري «سقطة إضافية تُضاف إلى خطيئة 5 آب»، ويقول إن «كل خطوة تقدمونها ستكون جزءاً من مطالب إسرائيل». هذا التوصيف يجعل أي محاولة للتهدئة أو فتح نافذة تفاوضية تُقدَّم للرأي العام وكأنها رضوخ كامل، ما يضغط على الدولة ويُقيّد قدرتها على بناء مسار سياسي مستقل.
إلى جانب ذلك، يكرّر قاسم موقفاً ثابتاً بأن «حزب الله لن يوافق على نزع سلاحه»، وأن الحدود المقبولة في أي اتفاق «ترتبط بجنوب الليطاني حصراً». هذا الخطاب يعني عملياً أن الحزب لا يكتفي بتحديد إطار الدور العسكري، بل يحدد أيضاً سقف الدور السياسي للدولة وحدود تفاوضها ومساحة قرارها.
عودة إلى الاشتباك المفتوح
أمام هذا المشهد، تبدو المرحلة القادمة مفتوحة على احتمالين لا ثالث لهما: فإما أن تنجح الدولة في تثبيت المسار السياسي رغم الاعتراض ومحاولات جره نحو الميدان، وإما أن تؤدي المواقف التصعيدية إلى فرملة المبادرة برمتها، فتعود البلاد إلى دائرة التوتر، إذ يصبح أي خطأ في الحساب أو أي توتر على الأرض كفيلاً بقلب الطاولة وإعادة لبنان إلى الاشتباك المفتوح. وفي ظل هذا التوازن الهش، يبقى السؤال: إلى أي مدى ستتعمق الأزمة سياسياً قبل أن يدرك الجميع حجم المخاطر الأمنية التي تهدد البلاد؟
The Lebanese scene barely had a chance to catch its breath after the negotiations shifted from the military-technical level to the political-diplomatic level, when it seemed that the atmosphere of optimism and relief that prevailed following the first round of meetings of the "mechanism" committee in Naqoura yesterday (Thursday) began to quickly diminish.
Lowering Expectations
The mere holding of the first session with the presence of civilian representatives heading the Lebanese and Israeli delegations was enough to give an initial impression that a new phase was being shaped in the approach to ceasefire, a phase based on diplomacy rather than the logic of fronts. However, this atmosphere did not last long, as it quickly receded under the weight of the speech by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naeem Qassem and his public objection to the step, in addition to the Israeli assaults that accompanied the holding of the "mechanism" session, which reproduced an atmosphere of caution and anticipation and lowered expectations from this path.
New Rules of Engagement
In this context, Naeem Qassem's statements provided a completely opposing weight to the course of development that the state attempted to promote. His assertion that appointing a "civilian" in the ceasefire monitoring committee is "a violation of the law and a free concession and an additional blunder for the government" brings the discussion back to square one: that any civil-diplomatic approach that does not have the party's approval is automatically classified as a concession. This rhetoric not only undermines the state's decision but also establishes new rules of engagement indicating that political and security legitimacy is still tied to the party's approval, even if the proposed path aims directly at stopping the assaults.
Doubting the Negotiation Process
In his other positions, Qassem raised the level of objection further: from rejecting civilian representation to doubting the entire negotiation process. He claims that what is happening is "an additional blunder added to the sin of August 5," and states that "every step you take will be part of Israel's demands." This characterization makes any attempt at de-escalation or opening a negotiating window presented to public opinion seem like a complete submission, which pressures the state and restricts its ability to build an independent political path.
In addition, Qassem reiterates a firm position that "Hezbollah will not agree to disarm," and that the acceptable borders in any agreement "are exclusively linked to the southern Litani." This rhetoric practically means that the party is not only defining the framework of the military role but also setting the ceiling for the state's political role, the limits of its negotiations, and the space of its decision-making.
A Return to Open Conflict
In light of this scene, the upcoming phase seems open to two possibilities with no third option: either the state succeeds in establishing the political path despite the objections and attempts to drag it into the field, or the escalating positions lead to a halt of the entire initiative, causing the country to return to a state of tension, where any miscalculation or any tension on the ground could flip the table and return Lebanon to open conflict. In this fragile balance, the question remains: how deep will the political crisis go before everyone realizes the extent of the security risks threatening the country?