The Lebanese scene barely had a chance to catch its breath after the negotiations shifted from the military-technical level to the political-diplomatic level, when it seemed that the atmosphere of optimism and relief that prevailed following the first round of meetings of the "mechanism" committee in Naqoura yesterday (Thursday) began to quickly diminish.



Lowering Expectations



The mere holding of the first session with the presence of civilian representatives heading the Lebanese and Israeli delegations was enough to give an initial impression that a new phase was being shaped in the approach to ceasefire, a phase based on diplomacy rather than the logic of fronts. However, this atmosphere did not last long, as it quickly receded under the weight of the speech by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naeem Qassem and his public objection to the step, in addition to the Israeli assaults that accompanied the holding of the "mechanism" session, which reproduced an atmosphere of caution and anticipation and lowered expectations from this path.



New Rules of Engagement



In this context, Naeem Qassem's statements provided a completely opposing weight to the course of development that the state attempted to promote. His assertion that appointing a "civilian" in the ceasefire monitoring committee is "a violation of the law and a free concession and an additional blunder for the government" brings the discussion back to square one: that any civil-diplomatic approach that does not have the party's approval is automatically classified as a concession. This rhetoric not only undermines the state's decision but also establishes new rules of engagement indicating that political and security legitimacy is still tied to the party's approval, even if the proposed path aims directly at stopping the assaults.



Doubting the Negotiation Process



In his other positions, Qassem raised the level of objection further: from rejecting civilian representation to doubting the entire negotiation process. He claims that what is happening is "an additional blunder added to the sin of August 5," and states that "every step you take will be part of Israel's demands." This characterization makes any attempt at de-escalation or opening a negotiating window presented to public opinion seem like a complete submission, which pressures the state and restricts its ability to build an independent political path.



In addition, Qassem reiterates a firm position that "Hezbollah will not agree to disarm," and that the acceptable borders in any agreement "are exclusively linked to the southern Litani." This rhetoric practically means that the party is not only defining the framework of the military role but also setting the ceiling for the state's political role, the limits of its negotiations, and the space of its decision-making.



A Return to Open Conflict



In light of this scene, the upcoming phase seems open to two possibilities with no third option: either the state succeeds in establishing the political path despite the objections and attempts to drag it into the field, or the escalating positions lead to a halt of the entire initiative, causing the country to return to a state of tension, where any miscalculation or any tension on the ground could flip the table and return Lebanon to open conflict. In this fragile balance, the question remains: how deep will the political crisis go before everyone realizes the extent of the security risks threatening the country?