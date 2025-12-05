لم يكد المشهد اللبناني يلتقط أنفاسه بعد انتقال المفاوضات من المستوى العسكري-التقني إلى المستوى السياسي-الدبلوماسي، حتى بدا أن أجواء التفاؤل والارتياح التي سادت عقب انعقاد الجولة الأولى من اجتماعات لجنة «الميكانيزم» في الناقورة، أمس (الخميس)، بدأت تتراجع سريعاً.


خفض سقف التوقعات


فمجرد انعقاد الجلسة الأولى بحضور ممثلين مدنيين يترأسان الوفدين اللبناني والإسرائيلي كان كفيلاً بإعطاء انطباع مبدئي بأن مرحلة جديدة تُصاغ في مقاربة وقف النار، مرحلة قائمة على الدبلوماسية لا على منطق الجبهات. لكن هذا المناخ لم يعمّر طويلاً، إذ سرعان ما تراجع تحت وطأة خطاب أمين عام حزب الله نعيم قاسم واعتراضه العلني على الخطوة، إضافة إلى الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية التي رافقت انعقاد جلسة «الميكانيزم»، ما أعاد إنتاج أجواء الحذر والترقب وخفض سقف التوقعات من هذا المسار.


قواعد اشتباك جديدة


في هذا السياق، جاءت تصريحات نعيم قاسم لتضع ثقلاً معاكِساً تماماً لمجرى التطور الذي حاولت الدولة الدفع به. فاعتباره أن تعيين «مدني» في لجنة رقابة وقف النار هو «مخالفة للقانون وتنازل مجاني وسقطة إضافية للحكومة» يعيد النقاش إلى نقطة الصفر: أي أنّ أي مقاربة مدنية-دبلوماسية لا تحظى بموافقة الحزب تُصنّف تلقائياً تنازلاً. هذا الخطاب لا يطعن فقط في قرار الدولة بل يضع قواعد اشتباك جديدة مفادها أن الشرعية السياسية والأمنية لا تزال مربوطة بموافقة الحزب، ولو كان المسار المطروح هدفه مباشرة وقف الاعتداءات.


التشكيك في المسار التفاوضي


وفي مواقفه الأخرى، رفع قاسم سقف الاعتراض أكثر: من رفض التمثيل المدني إلى التشكيك في مجمل المسار التفاوضي. فهو يزعم بأن ما يجري «سقطة إضافية تُضاف إلى خطيئة 5 آب»، ويقول إن «كل خطوة تقدمونها ستكون جزءاً من مطالب إسرائيل». هذا التوصيف يجعل أي محاولة للتهدئة أو فتح نافذة تفاوضية تُقدَّم للرأي العام وكأنها رضوخ كامل، ما يضغط على الدولة ويُقيّد قدرتها على بناء مسار سياسي مستقل.


إلى جانب ذلك، يكرّر قاسم موقفاً ثابتاً بأن «حزب الله لن يوافق على نزع سلاحه»، وأن الحدود المقبولة في أي اتفاق «ترتبط بجنوب الليطاني حصراً». هذا الخطاب يعني عملياً أن الحزب لا يكتفي بتحديد إطار الدور العسكري، بل يحدد أيضاً سقف الدور السياسي للدولة وحدود تفاوضها ومساحة قرارها.


عودة إلى الاشتباك المفتوح


أمام هذا المشهد، تبدو المرحلة القادمة مفتوحة على احتمالين لا ثالث لهما: فإما أن تنجح الدولة في تثبيت المسار السياسي رغم الاعتراض ومحاولات جره نحو الميدان، وإما أن تؤدي المواقف التصعيدية إلى فرملة المبادرة برمتها، فتعود البلاد إلى دائرة التوتر، إذ يصبح أي خطأ في الحساب أو أي توتر على الأرض كفيلاً بقلب الطاولة وإعادة لبنان إلى الاشتباك المفتوح. وفي ظل هذا التوازن الهش، يبقى السؤال: إلى أي مدى ستتعمق الأزمة سياسياً قبل أن يدرك الجميع حجم المخاطر الأمنية التي تهدد البلاد؟