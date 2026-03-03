أعلنت شركة قطر للطاقة، اليوم، تعليق إنتاج بعض المنتجات النهائية في البلاد بما في ذلك البوليمرات والميثانول والألومنيوم وغيرها.


وكانت الشركة قد علقت أمس، إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال والمنتجات المرتبطة به بسبب هجمات عسكرية استهدفت منشآت في رأس لفان ومسيعيد.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية عن الشركة قولها: «قطر للطاقة تثمن علاقاتها مع جميع الأطراف ذات الصلة، وستستمر في التواصل بالمعلومات المتوفرة».


وفي وقت سابق، أفادت وزارة الدفاع القطرية بأن طائرتين إيرانيتين مسيّرتين هاجمتا خزان مياه في محطة مسيعيد لتوليد الطاقة ومنشأة تابعة لشركة قطر للطاقة في رأس لفان.


توقعات بالارتفاع


يذكر أن محللي بنك غولدمان ساكس (Goldman Sachs) قالوا في وقت سابق، إن أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا قد ترتفع بأكثر من الضعف في حال توقف الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز لمدة شهر واحد.


وذكر محللو البنك أن أسعار الغاز في أوروبا وآسيا لم تسعّر بشكل كافٍ المخاطر المرتبطة بإيران.


وأوضح البنك أن توقف الشحن لمدة شهر قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع أسعار الغاز في أوروبا والغاز الطبيعي المسال الفوري في آسيا بنسبة تصل إلى 130%، لتبلغ نحو 25 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية.