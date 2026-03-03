QatarEnergy announced today the suspension of production of some final products in the country, including polymers, methanol, aluminum, and others.



The company had suspended yesterday the production of liquefied natural gas and related products due to military attacks targeting facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.



The German news agency reported the company saying: “QatarEnergy values its relationships with all relevant parties and will continue to communicate available information.”



Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported that two Iranian drones attacked a water tank at the Mesaieed power generation station and a facility belonging to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan.



Expectations of Increase



It is worth mentioning that analysts at Goldman Sachs stated earlier that natural gas prices in Europe could more than double if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were to stop for one month.



The bank's analysts noted that gas prices in Europe and Asia have not adequately priced in the risks associated with Iran.



The bank explained that a month-long shipping halt could lead to an increase in gas prices in Europe and spot liquefied natural gas prices in Asia by up to 130%, reaching about $25 per million British thermal units.