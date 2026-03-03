The Egyptian artist Majid Al-Masry has settled the debate regarding whether artists are aware of the reality of falling into the prank of "Ramez Level of the Beast" before appearing on the show.

I Don't Know the Details

Majid Al-Masry said in media statements: "I knew from the beginning that I was in Ramez Galal's show, but I didn't know any details about the prank."

He added: "Ramez drove me crazy; I have an injury, but thank God I got through it well. Ramez is my little brother and my dear; we have always been colleagues and loved ones."

"Level of the Beast"

A number of celebrities fell into the prank of "Ramez Level of the Beast," including the artist Ahmed El-Sakka, current Al-Ahly star and Egypt national team player Zizo, artist Caroline Azmy, artist Diab, artist Asmaa Galal, artist Ahmed Malek, current Al-Ahly star Yasser Ibrahim, sports critic Omar Al-Dardiri, artist Rahma Mohsen, artist Ghada Adel, artist Ghada Abdel Razek, artist Mostafa Gharib, artist Asmaa Galal, artist Leqa Al-Khamisi, singer Hamo Bika, artist Samah Anwar, and artist Shaimaa Saif.