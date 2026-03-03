حسم الفنان المصري ماجد المصري، الجدل حول معرفة الفنانين حقيقة وقوعهم في مقلب «رامز ليفل الوحش» قبل الظهور في البرنامج.

لا أعرف التفاصيل

وقال ماجد المصري فى تصريحات إعلامية: «كنت أعرف من البداية بأنني في برنامج رامز جلال، لكن لم أكن أعرف أي تفاصيل عن المقلب».

وأضاف: «رامز جنني، عندي إصابة بس الحمد لله عدت على خير، رامز أخويا الصغير وحبيبي، طول عمرنا زمايل وحبايب».

«ليفل الوحش»

ووقع عدد من المشاهير في مقلب «رامز ليفل الوحش» من أبرزهم الفنان أحمد السقا، ونجم الأهلي الحالي ومنتخب مصر زيزو، والفنانة كارولين عزمي، والفنان دياب، والفنانة أسماء جلال، والفنان أحمد مالك، ونجم الأهلي الحالي ياسر إبراهيم، والناقد الرياضي عمر الدرديري، والفنانة رحمة محسن، والفنانة غادة عادل، والفنانة غادة عبدالرازق، والفنان مصطفى غريب، والفنانة أسماء جلال، والفنانة لقاء الخميسي، والمطرب حمو بيكا، والفنانة سماح أنور، والفنانة شيماء سيف.