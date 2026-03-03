حسم الفنان المصري ماجد المصري، الجدل حول معرفة الفنانين حقيقة وقوعهم في مقلب «رامز ليفل الوحش» قبل الظهور في البرنامج.
لا أعرف التفاصيل
وقال ماجد المصري فى تصريحات إعلامية: «كنت أعرف من البداية بأنني في برنامج رامز جلال، لكن لم أكن أعرف أي تفاصيل عن المقلب».
وأضاف: «رامز جنني، عندي إصابة بس الحمد لله عدت على خير، رامز أخويا الصغير وحبيبي، طول عمرنا زمايل وحبايب».
«ليفل الوحش»
ووقع عدد من المشاهير في مقلب «رامز ليفل الوحش» من أبرزهم الفنان أحمد السقا، ونجم الأهلي الحالي ومنتخب مصر زيزو، والفنانة كارولين عزمي، والفنان دياب، والفنانة أسماء جلال، والفنان أحمد مالك، ونجم الأهلي الحالي ياسر إبراهيم، والناقد الرياضي عمر الدرديري، والفنانة رحمة محسن، والفنانة غادة عادل، والفنانة غادة عبدالرازق، والفنان مصطفى غريب، والفنانة أسماء جلال، والفنانة لقاء الخميسي، والمطرب حمو بيكا، والفنانة سماح أنور، والفنانة شيماء سيف.
The Egyptian artist Majid Al-Masry has settled the debate regarding whether artists are aware of the reality of falling into the prank of "Ramez Level of the Beast" before appearing on the show.
I Don't Know the Details
Majid Al-Masry said in media statements: "I knew from the beginning that I was in Ramez Galal's show, but I didn't know any details about the prank."
He added: "Ramez drove me crazy; I have an injury, but thank God I got through it well. Ramez is my little brother and my dear; we have always been colleagues and loved ones."
"Level of the Beast"
A number of celebrities fell into the prank of "Ramez Level of the Beast," including the artist Ahmed El-Sakka, current Al-Ahly star and Egypt national team player Zizo, artist Caroline Azmy, artist Diab, artist Asmaa Galal, artist Ahmed Malek, current Al-Ahly star Yasser Ibrahim, sports critic Omar Al-Dardiri, artist Rahma Mohsen, artist Ghada Adel, artist Ghada Abdel Razek, artist Mostafa Gharib, artist Asmaa Galal, artist Leqa Al-Khamisi, singer Hamo Bika, artist Samah Anwar, and artist Shaimaa Saif.