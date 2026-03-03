واصلت إيران انتهاكاتها واعتداءاتها السافرة على دول الخليج، واستهدفت مرافق مدنية . وأعلنت الخارجية القطرية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن محاولات للاعتداء على مطار حمد الدولي لكن تم إفشالها كلها.
اعتداءات طالت كامل الأراضي القطرية
وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة ماجد الأنصاري إن الهجمات الإيرانية لم تقتصر على منشآت عسكرية بل امتدت لكامل الأراضي القطرية.
وأكد أن الدوحة حذرت طائرات إيرانية دخلت مجالها الجوي أمس (الإثنين)، قبل أن تسقطها، ولفت إلى أن مخزونات الصواريخ الاعتراضية لدى قطر لم تنفد. وشدد على أن قطر تحتفظ بحقها في الرد على تلك الاعتداءات.
صافرات إنذار في البحرين
وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية إطلاق صافرات الإنذار في البلاد وحثت مواطنيها على اللجوء إلى أماكن آمنة. وسُمع دوي انفجارات في المنامة، حسب ما أعلنت وكالة «فرانس برس».
وأصابت مسيّرات أحد خزانات الوقود في ميناء الدقم بسلطنة عُمان، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية، بعد يومين من قصف أصاب الميناء في هجوم كان الأول على السلطنة منذ أن بدأت إيران تنفيذ ضربات على دول الخليج.
استهداف خزانات الوقود في عمان
وأوضح مصدر أمني عماني أن خزانات الوقود بميناء الدقم التجاري تعرضت للاستهداف بعدد من المسيّرات، وتمت السيطرة على الأضرار الناتجة دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية. وأكدت سلطنة عمان «إدانتها الاستهداف»، لافتة إلى أنها «تتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة كافة للتعامل مع هذا الحدث».
السيطرة على حريق في الفجيرة
بدورها، سيطرت السلطات في إمارة الفجيرة بالإمارات على حريق اندلع صباح اليوم في منطقة الفجيرة للصناعة البترولية، نتيجة سقوط شظايا إثر اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة، في خضم الهجمات الإيرانية في الخليج، بحسب السلطات المحلية.
وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة في بيان بأن الجهات المعنية في إمارة الفجيرة «تعاملت مع حريق اندلع صباح اليوم في منطقة الفجيرة للصناعة البترولية - فوز، ناتج عن سقوط شظايا إثر الاعتراض الناجح للدفاعات الجوية لطائرة مسيّرة» دون وقوع أي إصابات. وأوضح أنه «تمت السيطرة على الحريق والعودة إلى الأعمال الاعتيادية في المنطقة».
هجوم على السفارة الأمريكية في الكويت
وتعرضت السفارة الأمريكية في الكويت لهجمات إيرانية، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس». ودانت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان الهجوم الإيراني على السفارة، مؤكدة أنه «انتهاك صارخ للأعراف والقوانين الدولية».
Iran continued its blatant violations and assaults on Gulf countries, targeting civilian facilities. The Qatari foreign ministry announced today (Tuesday) attempts to attack Hamad International Airport, all of which were thwarted.
Assaults Targeting All Qatari Territories
Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari stated that Iranian attacks were not limited to military facilities but extended to all Qatari territories.
He confirmed that Doha warned Iranian aircraft that entered its airspace yesterday (Monday) before shooting them down, noting that Qatar's stock of interceptor missiles had not been depleted. He emphasized that Qatar reserves the right to respond to these assaults.
Air Raid Sirens in Bahrain
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced the activation of air raid sirens in the country and urged its citizens to seek safe places. Explosions were heard in Manama, according to the French Press Agency.
Drones targeted one of the fuel tanks at the Duqm Port in Oman, as reported by the Omani News Agency, following two days after a bombing that hit the port in the first attack on the sultanate since Iran began its strikes on Gulf countries.
Targeting Fuel Tanks in Oman
An Omani security source clarified that the fuel tanks at Duqm commercial port were targeted by several drones, and the resulting damage was controlled without any human casualties being reported. The Sultanate of Oman confirmed its "condemnation of the targeting," noting that it "is taking all necessary measures to deal with this incident."
Control of Fire in Fujairah
For its part, authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE controlled a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Area, resulting from debris falling after intercepting a drone, amidst the Iranian attacks in the Gulf, according to local authorities.
The media office of the Fujairah Government stated in a statement that the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah "dealt with a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Area - Fawz, resulting from debris falling after the successful interception by air defenses of a drone," with no injuries reported. It clarified that "the fire was controlled, and normal operations in the area resumed."
Attack on the American Embassy in Kuwait
The American embassy in Kuwait was subjected to Iranian attacks, according to reports from the French Press Agency. The Kuwaiti foreign ministry condemned the Iranian attack on the embassy in a statement, asserting that it was "a blatant violation of international norms and laws."