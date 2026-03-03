Iran continued its blatant violations and assaults on Gulf countries, targeting civilian facilities. The Qatari foreign ministry announced today (Tuesday) attempts to attack Hamad International Airport, all of which were thwarted.



Assaults Targeting All Qatari Territories



Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari stated that Iranian attacks were not limited to military facilities but extended to all Qatari territories.



He confirmed that Doha warned Iranian aircraft that entered its airspace yesterday (Monday) before shooting them down, noting that Qatar's stock of interceptor missiles had not been depleted. He emphasized that Qatar reserves the right to respond to these assaults.



Air Raid Sirens in Bahrain



The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced the activation of air raid sirens in the country and urged its citizens to seek safe places. Explosions were heard in Manama, according to the French Press Agency.



Drones targeted one of the fuel tanks at the Duqm Port in Oman, as reported by the Omani News Agency, following two days after a bombing that hit the port in the first attack on the sultanate since Iran began its strikes on Gulf countries.



Targeting Fuel Tanks in Oman



An Omani security source clarified that the fuel tanks at Duqm commercial port were targeted by several drones, and the resulting damage was controlled without any human casualties being reported. The Sultanate of Oman confirmed its "condemnation of the targeting," noting that it "is taking all necessary measures to deal with this incident."



Control of Fire in Fujairah



For its part, authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE controlled a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Area, resulting from debris falling after intercepting a drone, amidst the Iranian attacks in the Gulf, according to local authorities.



The media office of the Fujairah Government stated in a statement that the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah "dealt with a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Area - Fawz, resulting from debris falling after the successful interception by air defenses of a drone," with no injuries reported. It clarified that "the fire was controlled, and normal operations in the area resumed."



Attack on the American Embassy in Kuwait



The American embassy in Kuwait was subjected to Iranian attacks, according to reports from the French Press Agency. The Kuwaiti foreign ministry condemned the Iranian attack on the embassy in a statement, asserting that it was "a blatant violation of international norms and laws."