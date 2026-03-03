واصلت إيران انتهاكاتها واعتداءاتها السافرة على دول الخليج، واستهدفت مرافق مدنية . وأعلنت الخارجية القطرية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن محاولات للاعتداء على مطار حمد الدولي لكن تم إفشالها كلها.


اعتداءات طالت كامل الأراضي القطرية


وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة ماجد الأنصاري إن الهجمات الإيرانية لم تقتصر على منشآت عسكرية بل امتدت لكامل الأراضي القطرية.


وأكد أن الدوحة حذرت طائرات إيرانية دخلت مجالها الجوي أمس (الإثنين)، قبل أن تسقطها، ولفت إلى أن مخزونات الصواريخ الاعتراضية لدى قطر لم تنفد. وشدد على أن قطر تحتفظ بحقها في الرد على تلك الاعتداءات.


صافرات إنذار في البحرين


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية إطلاق صافرات الإنذار في البلاد وحثت مواطنيها على اللجوء إلى أماكن آمنة. وسُمع دوي انفجارات في المنامة، حسب ما أعلنت وكالة «فرانس برس».


وأصابت مسيّرات أحد خزانات الوقود في ميناء الدقم بسلطنة عُمان، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العمانية، بعد يومين من قصف أصاب الميناء في هجوم كان الأول على السلطنة منذ أن بدأت إيران تنفيذ ضربات على دول الخليج.


استهداف خزانات الوقود في عمان


وأوضح مصدر أمني عماني أن خزانات الوقود بميناء الدقم التجاري تعرضت للاستهداف بعدد من المسيّرات، وتمت السيطرة على الأضرار الناتجة دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية. وأكدت سلطنة عمان «إدانتها الاستهداف»، لافتة إلى أنها «تتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة كافة للتعامل مع هذا الحدث».


السيطرة على حريق في الفجيرة


بدورها، سيطرت السلطات في إمارة الفجيرة بالإمارات على حريق اندلع صباح اليوم في منطقة الفجيرة للصناعة البترولية، نتيجة سقوط شظايا إثر اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة، في خضم الهجمات الإيرانية في الخليج، بحسب السلطات المحلية.


وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الفجيرة في بيان بأن الجهات المعنية في إمارة الفجيرة «تعاملت مع حريق اندلع صباح اليوم في منطقة الفجيرة للصناعة البترولية - فوز، ناتج عن سقوط شظايا إثر الاعتراض الناجح للدفاعات الجوية لطائرة مسيّرة» دون وقوع أي إصابات. وأوضح أنه «تمت السيطرة على الحريق والعودة إلى الأعمال الاعتيادية في المنطقة».


هجوم على السفارة الأمريكية في الكويت


وتعرضت السفارة الأمريكية في الكويت لهجمات إيرانية، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس». ودانت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان الهجوم الإيراني على السفارة، مؤكدة أنه «انتهاك صارخ للأعراف والقوانين الدولية».