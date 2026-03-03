The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his support for the Lebanese government's decision to ban military and security activities of "Hezbollah" and to consider them all illegal, obliging the party to hand over its weapons to the state.

During a phone call with the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, Aboul Gheit condemned the Israeli escalation against Lebanon, considering that the expansion of attacks by Israel reflects an unacceptable attempt to exploit the current situation to violate Lebanon's sovereignty and to entrench the condemned reality of occupation, which is contrary to international law. He called for all parties to return to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit also emphasized during the call that the decision reflects the practical implementation of the arms restriction plan that the government had approved and that the army had begun to implement, stressing the importance of continuing to execute this plan to maintain Lebanon's sovereignty, so that the decision of war and peace is practically confined to the hands of the government, away from any other agendas.

The spokesperson noted that Aboul Gheit stressed that the League, in accordance with its decisions at the highest levels, stands by the Lebanese national interest, which necessitates distancing itself from the ongoing conflict and preventing some from seeking to escalate in a way that serves interests unrelated to Lebanon.

The Lebanese Cabinet, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, held an emergency meeting yesterday (Monday), after which Salam announced a historic decision to "immediately ban all military and security activities of Hezbollah," considering them illegal, and obliging the party to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state, limiting its role to the political framework only within the constitution and laws.

This decision came as a direct reaction to Hezbollah launching rockets and drones towards Israel in response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in American-Israeli strikes, which led to a violent Israeli retaliation resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and fighters in southern Beirut, the south, and the Bekaa Valley.

This decision is part of the implementation of a previous government plan approved in August 2025 to confine weapons to the state, and to apply the ceasefire agreement of November 2024 following the 2024-2025 war between Israel and Hezbollah, amid international pressures to disarm the party and restore full state sovereignty.

For its part, Hezbollah condemned the decision, describing it as "treason" and "surrender to the Zionist enemy," considering that the state is "unable" to confront Israel, and affirmed its continuation of "resistance," while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the decision as "final and irreversible."