أعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط عن دعمه قرار الحكومة اللبنانية بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله» واعتبارها كلها خارجة على القانون، وإلزام الحزب بتسليم سلاحه للدولة.

وأدان أبوالغيط خلال اتصال هاتفي برئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام، التصعيد الإسرائيلي ضد لبنان، معتبراً أن توسيع الهجمات من قبل إسرائيل يعكس سعياً مرفوضاً لاستغلال الظرف الحالي من أجل انتهاك سيادة لبنان، وتثبيت واقع الاحتلال المدان والمخالف للقانون الدولي، داعياً إلى عودة الأطراف كافة للالتزام الدقيق باتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الموقع في نوفمبر 2024.

وصرح المتحدث باسم الأمين العام، جمال رشدي بأن أبوالغيط أكد خلال الاتصال كذلك على أن القرار يعكس التطبيق العملي لخطة حصر السلاح التي كانت الحكومة قد أقرتها، وبدأ الجيش في تنفيذها، مشدداً على أهمية الاستمرار في تنفيذ تلك الخطة من أجل الحفاظ على سيادة لبنان، وبحيث يكون قرار الحرب والسلام عملياً محصوراً بيد الحكومة، بعيداً عن أية أجندات أخرى.

وقال المتحدث إن أبوالغيط شدد على أن الجامعة وبمقتضى قراراتها على أعلى المستويات تقف إلى جوار المصلحة الوطنية اللبنانية التي تقتضي النأي بالنفس عن الصراع الدائر، والحيلولة دون سعي البعض إلى تصعيد يُحقق مصالح لا علاقة لها بلبنان.

وكان مجلس الوزراء اللبناني برئاسة الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، عقد اجتماعاً طارئاً أمس (الإثنين)، أعلن بعده سلام قراراً تاريخياً بـ«حظر فوري لجميع الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله»، معتبراً إياها خارجة على القانون، وإلزام الحزب بتسليم سلاحه للدولة اللبنانية، وحصر دوره في الإطار السياسي فقط ضمن الدستور والقوانين.

وجاء القرار كرد فعل مباشر على إطلاق «حزب الله» صواريخ ومسيّرات باتجاه إسرائيل رداً على اغتيال المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية، ما أدى إلى رد إسرائيلي عنيف أسفر عن مقتل عشرات المدنيين والمقاتلين في بيروت الجنوبية والجنوب والبقاع.

يأتي هذا القرار في سياق تنفيذ خطة حكومية سابقة أُقرت في أغسطس 2025 لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وتطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار نوفمبر 2024 بعد حرب 2024-2025 بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله»، مع ضغوط دولية لنزع سلاح الحزب وإعادة سيادة الدولة الكاملة.

من جانبه أدان «حزب الله» القرار ووصفه بـ«الخيانة» و«الاستسلام للعدو الصهيوني»، معتبراً أن الدولة «عاجزة»عن مواجهة إسرائيل، وأكد استمراره في «المقاومة»، في حين وصف الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون القرار بأنه «نهائي وغير قابل للتراجع».