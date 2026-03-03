أعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط عن دعمه قرار الحكومة اللبنانية بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله» واعتبارها كلها خارجة على القانون، وإلزام الحزب بتسليم سلاحه للدولة.
وأدان أبوالغيط خلال اتصال هاتفي برئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام، التصعيد الإسرائيلي ضد لبنان، معتبراً أن توسيع الهجمات من قبل إسرائيل يعكس سعياً مرفوضاً لاستغلال الظرف الحالي من أجل انتهاك سيادة لبنان، وتثبيت واقع الاحتلال المدان والمخالف للقانون الدولي، داعياً إلى عودة الأطراف كافة للالتزام الدقيق باتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الموقع في نوفمبر 2024.
وصرح المتحدث باسم الأمين العام، جمال رشدي بأن أبوالغيط أكد خلال الاتصال كذلك على أن القرار يعكس التطبيق العملي لخطة حصر السلاح التي كانت الحكومة قد أقرتها، وبدأ الجيش في تنفيذها، مشدداً على أهمية الاستمرار في تنفيذ تلك الخطة من أجل الحفاظ على سيادة لبنان، وبحيث يكون قرار الحرب والسلام عملياً محصوراً بيد الحكومة، بعيداً عن أية أجندات أخرى.
وقال المتحدث إن أبوالغيط شدد على أن الجامعة وبمقتضى قراراتها على أعلى المستويات تقف إلى جوار المصلحة الوطنية اللبنانية التي تقتضي النأي بالنفس عن الصراع الدائر، والحيلولة دون سعي البعض إلى تصعيد يُحقق مصالح لا علاقة لها بلبنان.
وكان مجلس الوزراء اللبناني برئاسة الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، عقد اجتماعاً طارئاً أمس (الإثنين)، أعلن بعده سلام قراراً تاريخياً بـ«حظر فوري لجميع الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله»، معتبراً إياها خارجة على القانون، وإلزام الحزب بتسليم سلاحه للدولة اللبنانية، وحصر دوره في الإطار السياسي فقط ضمن الدستور والقوانين.
وجاء القرار كرد فعل مباشر على إطلاق «حزب الله» صواريخ ومسيّرات باتجاه إسرائيل رداً على اغتيال المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية، ما أدى إلى رد إسرائيلي عنيف أسفر عن مقتل عشرات المدنيين والمقاتلين في بيروت الجنوبية والجنوب والبقاع.
يأتي هذا القرار في سياق تنفيذ خطة حكومية سابقة أُقرت في أغسطس 2025 لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وتطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار نوفمبر 2024 بعد حرب 2024-2025 بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله»، مع ضغوط دولية لنزع سلاح الحزب وإعادة سيادة الدولة الكاملة.
من جانبه أدان «حزب الله» القرار ووصفه بـ«الخيانة» و«الاستسلام للعدو الصهيوني»، معتبراً أن الدولة «عاجزة»عن مواجهة إسرائيل، وأكد استمراره في «المقاومة»، في حين وصف الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون القرار بأنه «نهائي وغير قابل للتراجع».
The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his support for the Lebanese government's decision to ban military and security activities of "Hezbollah" and to consider them all illegal, obliging the party to hand over its weapons to the state.
During a phone call with the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, Aboul Gheit condemned the Israeli escalation against Lebanon, considering that the expansion of attacks by Israel reflects an unacceptable attempt to exploit the current situation to violate Lebanon's sovereignty and to entrench the condemned reality of occupation, which is contrary to international law. He called for all parties to return to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024.
The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit also emphasized during the call that the decision reflects the practical implementation of the arms restriction plan that the government had approved and that the army had begun to implement, stressing the importance of continuing to execute this plan to maintain Lebanon's sovereignty, so that the decision of war and peace is practically confined to the hands of the government, away from any other agendas.
The spokesperson noted that Aboul Gheit stressed that the League, in accordance with its decisions at the highest levels, stands by the Lebanese national interest, which necessitates distancing itself from the ongoing conflict and preventing some from seeking to escalate in a way that serves interests unrelated to Lebanon.
The Lebanese Cabinet, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, held an emergency meeting yesterday (Monday), after which Salam announced a historic decision to "immediately ban all military and security activities of Hezbollah," considering them illegal, and obliging the party to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state, limiting its role to the political framework only within the constitution and laws.
This decision came as a direct reaction to Hezbollah launching rockets and drones towards Israel in response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in American-Israeli strikes, which led to a violent Israeli retaliation resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and fighters in southern Beirut, the south, and the Bekaa Valley.
This decision is part of the implementation of a previous government plan approved in August 2025 to confine weapons to the state, and to apply the ceasefire agreement of November 2024 following the 2024-2025 war between Israel and Hezbollah, amid international pressures to disarm the party and restore full state sovereignty.
For its part, Hezbollah condemned the decision, describing it as "treason" and "surrender to the Zionist enemy," considering that the state is "unable" to confront Israel, and affirmed its continuation of "resistance," while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the decision as "final and irreversible."