With the escalation of the war between Iran on one side and Israel and America on the other, and after "Hezbollah" launched drones and missiles towards northern Israel, Israeli forces renewed their airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Israeli radio announced that ground forces had entered southern Lebanon.



Today (Tuesday), Israel carried out an airstrike on a meeting of leadership elements in "Hezbollah" in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in their deaths.



For the second consecutive day, a wave of intense Israeli airstrikes targeted several southern towns, as part of the escalation that has been ongoing since Sunday/Monday night, which has not subsided until now.



According to field data, the airstrikes targeted the Ain al-Samahiyah area between Zawtar and Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, while others hit the town of Siddiqin, the Breqa'a – Qusaybeh road, Eastern Zawtar, Qusaybeh, and Breqa'a, as well as the town of Aytaroun and the town of Tarblusieh, amidst intense warplane activity in the southern skies.



The scope of the airstrikes extended to the Western Bekaa, with Israeli warplanes targeting the town of Maidoun, indicating an expansion of the operational map beyond the traditional southern framework.



For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that he had instructed soldiers to "advance and take control" of new positions in Lebanon. The Israeli army deployed additional units in southern Lebanon during the night of Monday/Tuesday.



Lebanese military sources confirmed that the Lebanese army had repositioned its forces at several newly established points in southern Lebanon, explaining that "the elements, numbering a total of eight to nine at each point, were returned to their unit centers for their safety."