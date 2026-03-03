مع توسع الحرب بين إيران من جهة وإسرائيل وأمريكا من جهة ثانية، وبعد إطلاق «حزب الله» مسيّرات وصواريخ نحو شمال إسرائيل، جددت القوات الإسرائيلية غاراتها على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت. وأعلنت الإذاعة الإسرائيلية أن قوت برية دخلت الجنوب اللبناني.
وشنّت إسرائيل، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، غارة جوية على اجتماع لعناصر قيادية في «حزب الله» في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، ما أدى إلى مقتلهم.
ولليوم الثاني على التوالي، استهدفت موجة غارات إسرائيلية عنيفة عدداً من البلدات الجنوبية، في إطار التصعيد المستمر منذ ليل الأحد/الإثنين، الذي لم تهدأ وتيرته حتى الساعة.
وبحسب المعطيات الميدانية، استهدفت الغارات منطقة عين السماحية بين زوطر والنبطية الفوقا، فيما طالت أخرى بلدة صديقين، طريق بريقع – القصيبة، زوطر الشرقية، القصيبة وبريقع، بلدة عيترون، بلدة طرفلسيه، وسط تحليق مكثف للطيران الحربي في الأجواء الجنوبية.
وامتدّت رقعة الغارات إلى البقاع الغربي، واستهدف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي بلدة ميدون، في مؤشر إلى اتساع خريطة العمليات خارج الإطار الجنوبي التقليدي.
من جانبه، أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، أنه وجه تعليمات للجنود بـ«التقدم والسيطرة» على مواقع جديدة في لبنان. ونشر الجيش الإسرائيلي وحدات إضافية جنوب لبنان خلال ليل الإثنين/الثلاثاء.
وأكدت مصادر عسكرية لبنانية أن الجيش اللبناني نفذ في السياق إعادة تموضع لقواته في عدد من النقاط المستحدثة جنوب لبنان، موضحة أن «العناصر الذين يبلغ عددهم إجمالًا ثمانية إلى تسعة في كل نقطة أعيدوا إلى مراكز وحداتهم حفاظًا على سلامتهم».
