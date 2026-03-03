The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan announced today (Tuesday) that at least 42 civilians have been killed and 104 others injured during the ongoing clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan from February 26 to March 2, as the military conflict between the two neighbors entered its sixth day.

The mission confirmed that these figures are preliminary, noting that the casualties resulted from indirect shelling during the cross-border clashes, in addition to airstrikes.

Field Escalation and Exchange of Accusations

Military tensions between the two countries remain high, as Afghan authorities announced that they had taken control of another Pakistani site in the Kandahar region, confirming that the fighting "is still ongoing."

This escalation is the most serious between the two countries in years, having erupted last week following what the Taliban government in Kabul described as retaliatory strikes targeting Pakistani facilities, in response to Pakistani operations against militants inside Afghan territory.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistani forces of targeting civilians, which Islamabad denies.

In contrast, Pakistani security sources reported that their forces destroyed a military base in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province through a successful air operation, and last week launched air-to-ground missiles targeting Taliban military sites, accusing the Afghan government of harboring groups that carry out attacks inside Pakistani territory.

UN Call for Ceasefire and Warning of Humanitarian Crisis

The UN mission called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning of the worsening humanitarian situation in a country still recovering from a series of earthquakes that struck in August and September, claiming the lives of more than 1,400 people.

The mission indicated that the violence has led to the displacement of approximately 16,400 families, while restrictions on movement in border areas hinder humanitarian agencies' ability to deliver life-saving assistance to the most affected regions.

Hardline Official Positions

In a speech before a joint session of parliament, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that his country would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against it, asserting that Pakistan's land is sacred, and no party, whether internal or external, would be allowed to exploit neighboring lands to undermine its security.

As the exchange of accusations and claims by both sides of inflicting heavy losses on each other's forces and military facilities continues, the actual casualty toll remains uncertain, amid difficulties in verifying the figures announced by both sides.

Concerning Regional Scene

This escalation comes at a time when Afghanistan is suffering from fragile humanitarian and economic conditions, raising concerns about the widening of the crisis and its impact on regional stability if urgent efforts are not made to contain the conflict and establish a ceasefire.