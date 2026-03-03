أعلنت بعثة الأمم المتحدة لتقديم المساعدة إلى أفغانستان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقتل ما لا يقل عن 42 مدنيًا وإصابة 104 آخرين خلال الاشتباكات الدائرة بين أفغانستان وباكستان في الفترة ما بين 26 فبراير و2 مارس، في وقت دخل فيه النزاع العسكري بين الجارتين يومه السادس.

وأكدت البعثة أن هذه الأرقام أولية، مشيرة إلى أن الضحايا سقطوا نتيجة القصف غير المباشر في الاشتباكات عبر الحدود، إضافة إلى الضربات الجوية.

تصعيد ميداني وتبادل اتهامات

ولا تزال التوترات العسكرية بين البلدين مرتفعة، إذ أعلنت السلطات الأفغانية أنها سيطرت على موقع باكستاني آخر في منطقة قندهار، مؤكدة أن المعارك «لا تزال مستمرة».

ويُعد هذا التصعيد الأخطر بين البلدين منذ سنوات، بعدما اندلع الأسبوع الماضي إثر ما وصفته حركة طالبان الحاكمة في كابول بضربات انتقامية استهدفت منشآت باكستانية، ردًا على عمليات باكستانية ضد مسلحين داخل الأراضي الأفغانية.

وتتهم أفغانستان القوات الباكستانية باستهداف مدنيين، وهو ما تنفيه إسلام آباد.

في المقابل، أفادت مصادر أمنية باكستانية بأن قواتها دمرت قاعدة عسكرية في إقليم ننغرهار الأفغاني عبر عملية جوية ناجحة، كما أطلقت خلال الأسبوع الماضي صواريخ جو-أرض استهدفت مواقع عسكرية تابعة لطالبان، متهمة الحكومة الأفغانية بإيواء جماعات تنفذ هجمات داخل الأراضي الباكستانية.

دعوة أممية لوقف القتال وتحذير من أزمة إنسانية

ودعت بعثة الأمم المتحدة إلى وقف فوري للأعمال القتالية، محذرة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في بلد لا يزال يتعافى من سلسلة زلازل ضربته في أغسطس وسبتمبر الماضيين وأودت بحياة أكثر من 1400 شخص.

وأشارت البعثة إلى أن أعمال العنف أدت إلى نزوح نحو 16,400 أسرة، في وقت تعرقل فيه القيود المفروضة على الحركة في المناطق الحدودية قدرة الوكالات الإنسانية على إيصال المساعدات المنقذة للحياة إلى المناطق الأكثر تضررًا.

مواقف رسمية متشددة

ووفي خطاب أمام جلسة مشتركة للبرلمان، شدد الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زرداري، على أن بلاده لن تسمح باستخدام أراضي جوارها لشن هجمات ضدها، مؤكدًا أن أرض باكستان مقدسة، ولن نسمح لأي جهة، داخلية أو خارجية، باستغلال الأراضي المجاورة لزعزعة أمننا.

ومع استمرار تبادل الاتهامات وادعاءات الطرفين بإلحاق خسائر فادحة بالقوات والمنشآت العسكرية للآخر، تبقى حصيلة الضحايا الفعلية غير مؤكدة، وسط صعوبة التحقق من الأرقام المعلنة من الجانبين.

مشهد إقليمي مقلق

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت تعاني فيه أفغانستان أوضاعًا إنسانية واقتصادية هشة، ما يثير مخاوف من اتساع رقعة الأزمة وتأثيرها على الاستقرار الإقليمي، إذا لم تُبذل جهود عاجلة لاحتواء النزاع ووقف إطلاق النار.