أعلنت بعثة الأمم المتحدة لتقديم المساعدة إلى أفغانستان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مقتل ما لا يقل عن 42 مدنيًا وإصابة 104 آخرين خلال الاشتباكات الدائرة بين أفغانستان وباكستان في الفترة ما بين 26 فبراير و2 مارس، في وقت دخل فيه النزاع العسكري بين الجارتين يومه السادس.
وأكدت البعثة أن هذه الأرقام أولية، مشيرة إلى أن الضحايا سقطوا نتيجة القصف غير المباشر في الاشتباكات عبر الحدود، إضافة إلى الضربات الجوية.
تصعيد ميداني وتبادل اتهامات
ولا تزال التوترات العسكرية بين البلدين مرتفعة، إذ أعلنت السلطات الأفغانية أنها سيطرت على موقع باكستاني آخر في منطقة قندهار، مؤكدة أن المعارك «لا تزال مستمرة».
ويُعد هذا التصعيد الأخطر بين البلدين منذ سنوات، بعدما اندلع الأسبوع الماضي إثر ما وصفته حركة طالبان الحاكمة في كابول بضربات انتقامية استهدفت منشآت باكستانية، ردًا على عمليات باكستانية ضد مسلحين داخل الأراضي الأفغانية.
وتتهم أفغانستان القوات الباكستانية باستهداف مدنيين، وهو ما تنفيه إسلام آباد.
في المقابل، أفادت مصادر أمنية باكستانية بأن قواتها دمرت قاعدة عسكرية في إقليم ننغرهار الأفغاني عبر عملية جوية ناجحة، كما أطلقت خلال الأسبوع الماضي صواريخ جو-أرض استهدفت مواقع عسكرية تابعة لطالبان، متهمة الحكومة الأفغانية بإيواء جماعات تنفذ هجمات داخل الأراضي الباكستانية.
دعوة أممية لوقف القتال وتحذير من أزمة إنسانية
ودعت بعثة الأمم المتحدة إلى وقف فوري للأعمال القتالية، محذرة من تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية في بلد لا يزال يتعافى من سلسلة زلازل ضربته في أغسطس وسبتمبر الماضيين وأودت بحياة أكثر من 1400 شخص.
وأشارت البعثة إلى أن أعمال العنف أدت إلى نزوح نحو 16,400 أسرة، في وقت تعرقل فيه القيود المفروضة على الحركة في المناطق الحدودية قدرة الوكالات الإنسانية على إيصال المساعدات المنقذة للحياة إلى المناطق الأكثر تضررًا.
مواقف رسمية متشددة
ووفي خطاب أمام جلسة مشتركة للبرلمان، شدد الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زرداري، على أن بلاده لن تسمح باستخدام أراضي جوارها لشن هجمات ضدها، مؤكدًا أن أرض باكستان مقدسة، ولن نسمح لأي جهة، داخلية أو خارجية، باستغلال الأراضي المجاورة لزعزعة أمننا.
ومع استمرار تبادل الاتهامات وادعاءات الطرفين بإلحاق خسائر فادحة بالقوات والمنشآت العسكرية للآخر، تبقى حصيلة الضحايا الفعلية غير مؤكدة، وسط صعوبة التحقق من الأرقام المعلنة من الجانبين.
مشهد إقليمي مقلق
ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت تعاني فيه أفغانستان أوضاعًا إنسانية واقتصادية هشة، ما يثير مخاوف من اتساع رقعة الأزمة وتأثيرها على الاستقرار الإقليمي، إذا لم تُبذل جهود عاجلة لاحتواء النزاع ووقف إطلاق النار.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan announced today (Tuesday) that at least 42 civilians have been killed and 104 others injured during the ongoing clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan from February 26 to March 2, as the military conflict between the two neighbors entered its sixth day.
The mission confirmed that these figures are preliminary, noting that the casualties resulted from indirect shelling during the cross-border clashes, in addition to airstrikes.
Field Escalation and Exchange of Accusations
Military tensions between the two countries remain high, as Afghan authorities announced that they had taken control of another Pakistani site in the Kandahar region, confirming that the fighting "is still ongoing."
This escalation is the most serious between the two countries in years, having erupted last week following what the Taliban government in Kabul described as retaliatory strikes targeting Pakistani facilities, in response to Pakistani operations against militants inside Afghan territory.
Afghanistan accuses Pakistani forces of targeting civilians, which Islamabad denies.
In contrast, Pakistani security sources reported that their forces destroyed a military base in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province through a successful air operation, and last week launched air-to-ground missiles targeting Taliban military sites, accusing the Afghan government of harboring groups that carry out attacks inside Pakistani territory.
UN Call for Ceasefire and Warning of Humanitarian Crisis
The UN mission called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning of the worsening humanitarian situation in a country still recovering from a series of earthquakes that struck in August and September, claiming the lives of more than 1,400 people.
The mission indicated that the violence has led to the displacement of approximately 16,400 families, while restrictions on movement in border areas hinder humanitarian agencies' ability to deliver life-saving assistance to the most affected regions.
Hardline Official Positions
In a speech before a joint session of parliament, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that his country would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against it, asserting that Pakistan's land is sacred, and no party, whether internal or external, would be allowed to exploit neighboring lands to undermine its security.
As the exchange of accusations and claims by both sides of inflicting heavy losses on each other's forces and military facilities continues, the actual casualty toll remains uncertain, amid difficulties in verifying the figures announced by both sides.
Concerning Regional Scene
This escalation comes at a time when Afghanistan is suffering from fragile humanitarian and economic conditions, raising concerns about the widening of the crisis and its impact on regional stability if urgent efforts are not made to contain the conflict and establish a ceasefire.