أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أن الحرب ضد إيران «لن تستغرق سنوات»، رافضاً تشبيهها بصراعات إقليمية سابقة طويلة الأمد، في وقت تتسع رقعة المواجهة لتشمل لبنان ودولاً خليجية.
وفي مقابلة مع برنامج «هانيتي» على قناة «فوكس نيوز»، قال نتنياهو إن العملية قد «تستغرق بعض الوقت»، لكنها «لن تكون حرباً بلا نهاية».
ويأتي ذلك فيما دخلت المواجهة يومها الرابع اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حيث هزّت انفجارات مدينة تل أبيب مع اعتراض الدفاعات الجوية صواريخ إيرانية.
ضربات متبادلة واتساع نطاق القتال
وشنت إسرائيل غارات على مجمع يضم هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية في طهران، كما استهدفت عناصر من «حزب الله» في بلدات لبنانية، وفي المقابل، أعلنت السعودية أن طائرتين مسيّرتين أصابتا السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض، متسببتين بأضرار طفيفة واندلاع حريق، فيما جرى اعتراض ثماني مسيّرات أخرى قبل بلوغها المدينة.
وكانت العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية قد بدأت السبت بهجمات على طهران أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، بحسب تقارير، ما فجّر ردوداً إيرانية وهجمات من حلفائها، وأسقط مئات القتلى المدنيين في إيران وإسرائيل ولبنان ودول أخرى.
من جهته، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه دمّر مبنى القيادة الرئيسي لقاعدة جوية أمريكية في البحرين ضمن ما وصفه بالموجة الـ14 من عملية «الوعد الصادق 4»، مؤكداً إطلاق 20 مسيّرة وثلاثة صواريخ أصابت أهدافها.
واشنطن: الخيارات مطروحة
من جانبه قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، إن «أقسى الضربات لم تأتِ بعد» من جانب الجيش الأمريكي ضد إيران، مضيفاً أن تدمير قدرات طهران الصاروخية -إطلاقاً وتصنيعاً- يمكن تحقيقه «من دون قوات برية»، لكنه لم يستبعد لجوء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى هذا الخيار، مؤكداً أن «كل الخيارات مطروحة».
وبحسب القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، استهدفت واشنطن أكثر من 1250 موقعاً داخل إيران ودمّرت 11 سفينة إيرانية، فيما قُتل ستة عسكريين أمريكيين خلال هجمات إيرانية انتقامية على الكويت، كما أُسقطت ثلاث مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز F-15E بنيران صديقة أثناء التصدي لهجوم إيراني، ونجا جميع أفراد الطواقم.
فوضى في النقل وأسواق الطاقة
وألقى التصعيد بظلاله على حركة الطيران والشحن البحري، إذ توقفت الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز -الذي يمر عبره خُمس تجارة النفط العالمية- ما أدى إلى قفزة حادة في أسعار الخام، وأُغلقت مراكز طيران رئيسية في الخليج، بينها مطار دبي الدولي، لليوم الرابع على التوالي، ما ترك عشرات الآلاف من المسافرين عالقين في أكبر اضطراب يشهده قطاع الطيران منذ جائحة كوفيد-19.
كما ارتفعت تكاليف شحن النفط والغاز إلى مستويات قياسية، بعد استهداف سفن تمر عبر المضيق، وفق بيانات الشحن ومصادر في القطاع.
تحركات دبلوماسية ومخاوف سياسية
وأمرت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بمغادرة الموظفين غير الأساسيين وأفراد عائلاتهم من البحرين والعراق والأردن.
وفي طهران، نقلت وكالة «إيسنا» عن عضو في مجلس خبراء القيادة أن اختيار خليفة لخامنئي «لن يستغرق وقتاً طويلاً».
وأكد ترمب أن الهجوم يهدف إلى إحباط البرنامج النووي الإيراني وبرنامج الصواريخ البالستية «سريع النمو»، بينما نفت طهران سعيها لامتلاك سلاح نووي، ووصفت الهجمات بأنها غير مبررة وجاءت في خضم مفاوضات نووية مع واشنطن.
وقد أدانت كل من روسيا والصين وتركيا الحرب، محذّرة من اتساع رقعة النزاع في المنطقة.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the war against Iran "will not last for years," rejecting comparisons to previous long-term regional conflicts, as the confrontation expands to include Lebanon and Gulf countries.
In an interview with the "Hannity" program on Fox News, Netanyahu stated that the operation may "take some time," but it "will not be a war without end."
This comes as the confrontation entered its fourth day today (Tuesday), with explosions shaking the city of Tel Aviv as air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles.
Mutual Strikes and Expansion of Fighting
Israel launched airstrikes on a complex housing the Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization in Tehran, and targeted elements of "Hezbollah" in Lebanese towns. In response, Saudi Arabia announced that two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and a fire, while eight other drones were intercepted before reaching the city.
The U.S. and Israeli military operations began on Saturday with attacks on Tehran that reportedly resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering Iranian responses and attacks from its allies, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties in Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and other countries.
For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had destroyed the main command building of a U.S. airbase in Bahrain as part of what it described as the 14th wave of Operation "True Promise 4," confirming the launch of 20 drones and three missiles that hit their targets.
Washington: Options on the Table
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that "the harshest strikes have not yet come" from the U.S. military against Iran, adding that the destruction of Tehran's missile capabilities—both launching and manufacturing—can be achieved "without ground forces," but he did not rule out President Donald Trump resorting to this option, affirming that "all options are on the table."
According to U.S. Central Command, Washington targeted more than 1,250 sites inside Iran and destroyed 11 Iranian ships, while six U.S. servicemen were killed during retaliatory Iranian attacks on Kuwait. Additionally, three U.S. F-15E fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire while responding to an Iranian attack, with all crew members surviving.
Chaos in Transportation and Energy Markets
The escalation has cast a shadow over air travel and maritime shipping, as navigation through the Strait of Hormuz—through which one-fifth of global oil trade passes—was halted, leading to a sharp spike in crude prices. Major aviation hubs in the Gulf, including Dubai International Airport, have been closed for the fourth consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the largest disruption the aviation sector has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shipping costs for oil and gas have also soared to record levels after vessels passing through the strait were targeted, according to shipping data and sector sources.
Diplomatic Moves and Political Concerns
The U.S. State Department ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.
In Tehran, the ISNA news agency quoted a member of the Assembly of Experts as saying that the selection of a successor to Khamenei "will not take long."
Trump confirmed that the attack aims to thwart Iran's nuclear program and its "rapidly growing" ballistic missile program, while Tehran denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, describing the attacks as unjustified and occurring amid nuclear negotiations with Washington.
Both Russia, China, and Turkey condemned the war, warning of the potential for the conflict to expand in the region.