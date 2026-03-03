Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the war against Iran "will not last for years," rejecting comparisons to previous long-term regional conflicts, as the confrontation expands to include Lebanon and Gulf countries.

In an interview with the "Hannity" program on Fox News, Netanyahu stated that the operation may "take some time," but it "will not be a war without end."

This comes as the confrontation entered its fourth day today (Tuesday), with explosions shaking the city of Tel Aviv as air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles.

**media«2671759»**

Mutual Strikes and Expansion of Fighting

Israel launched airstrikes on a complex housing the Iranian Broadcasting and Television Organization in Tehran, and targeted elements of "Hezbollah" in Lebanese towns. In response, Saudi Arabia announced that two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and a fire, while eight other drones were intercepted before reaching the city.

**media«2671762»**

The U.S. and Israeli military operations began on Saturday with attacks on Tehran that reportedly resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering Iranian responses and attacks from its allies, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties in Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and other countries.

For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had destroyed the main command building of a U.S. airbase in Bahrain as part of what it described as the 14th wave of Operation "True Promise 4," confirming the launch of 20 drones and three missiles that hit their targets.

**media«2671757»**

Washington: Options on the Table

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that "the harshest strikes have not yet come" from the U.S. military against Iran, adding that the destruction of Tehran's missile capabilities—both launching and manufacturing—can be achieved "without ground forces," but he did not rule out President Donald Trump resorting to this option, affirming that "all options are on the table."

According to U.S. Central Command, Washington targeted more than 1,250 sites inside Iran and destroyed 11 Iranian ships, while six U.S. servicemen were killed during retaliatory Iranian attacks on Kuwait. Additionally, three U.S. F-15E fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire while responding to an Iranian attack, with all crew members surviving.

**media«2671761»**

Chaos in Transportation and Energy Markets

The escalation has cast a shadow over air travel and maritime shipping, as navigation through the Strait of Hormuz—through which one-fifth of global oil trade passes—was halted, leading to a sharp spike in crude prices. Major aviation hubs in the Gulf, including Dubai International Airport, have been closed for the fourth consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the largest disruption the aviation sector has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shipping costs for oil and gas have also soared to record levels after vessels passing through the strait were targeted, according to shipping data and sector sources.

**media«2671758»**

Diplomatic Moves and Political Concerns

The U.S. State Department ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan.

In Tehran, the ISNA news agency quoted a member of the Assembly of Experts as saying that the selection of a successor to Khamenei "will not take long."

Trump confirmed that the attack aims to thwart Iran's nuclear program and its "rapidly growing" ballistic missile program, while Tehran denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, describing the attacks as unjustified and occurring amid nuclear negotiations with Washington.

Both Russia, China, and Turkey condemned the war, warning of the potential for the conflict to expand in the region.