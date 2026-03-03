أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أن الحرب ضد إيران «لن تستغرق سنوات»، رافضاً تشبيهها بصراعات إقليمية سابقة طويلة الأمد، في وقت تتسع رقعة المواجهة لتشمل لبنان ودولاً خليجية.

وفي مقابلة مع برنامج «هانيتي» على قناة «فوكس نيوز»، قال نتنياهو إن العملية قد «تستغرق بعض الوقت»، لكنها «لن تكون حرباً بلا نهاية».

ويأتي ذلك فيما دخلت المواجهة يومها الرابع اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حيث هزّت انفجارات مدينة تل أبيب مع اعتراض الدفاعات الجوية صواريخ إيرانية.

**media«2671759»**

ضربات متبادلة واتساع نطاق القتال

وشنت إسرائيل غارات على مجمع يضم هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية في طهران، كما استهدفت عناصر من «حزب الله» في بلدات لبنانية، وفي المقابل، أعلنت السعودية أن طائرتين مسيّرتين أصابتا السفارة الأمريكية في الرياض، متسببتين بأضرار طفيفة واندلاع حريق، فيما جرى اعتراض ثماني مسيّرات أخرى قبل بلوغها المدينة.

**media«2671762»**

وكانت العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية قد بدأت السبت بهجمات على طهران أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، بحسب تقارير، ما فجّر ردوداً إيرانية وهجمات من حلفائها، وأسقط مئات القتلى المدنيين في إيران وإسرائيل ولبنان ودول أخرى.

من جهته، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه دمّر مبنى القيادة الرئيسي لقاعدة جوية أمريكية في البحرين ضمن ما وصفه بالموجة الـ14 من عملية «الوعد الصادق 4»، مؤكداً إطلاق 20 مسيّرة وثلاثة صواريخ أصابت أهدافها.

**media«2671757»**

واشنطن: الخيارات مطروحة

من جانبه قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، إن «أقسى الضربات لم تأتِ بعد» من جانب الجيش الأمريكي ضد إيران، مضيفاً أن تدمير قدرات طهران الصاروخية -إطلاقاً وتصنيعاً- يمكن تحقيقه «من دون قوات برية»، لكنه لم يستبعد لجوء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى هذا الخيار، مؤكداً أن «كل الخيارات مطروحة».

وبحسب القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، استهدفت واشنطن أكثر من 1250 موقعاً داخل إيران ودمّرت 11 سفينة إيرانية، فيما قُتل ستة عسكريين أمريكيين خلال هجمات إيرانية انتقامية على الكويت، كما أُسقطت ثلاث مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز F-15E بنيران صديقة أثناء التصدي لهجوم إيراني، ونجا جميع أفراد الطواقم.

**media«2671761»**

فوضى في النقل وأسواق الطاقة

وألقى التصعيد بظلاله على حركة الطيران والشحن البحري، إذ توقفت الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز -الذي يمر عبره خُمس تجارة النفط العالمية- ما أدى إلى قفزة حادة في أسعار الخام، وأُغلقت مراكز طيران رئيسية في الخليج، بينها مطار دبي الدولي، لليوم الرابع على التوالي، ما ترك عشرات الآلاف من المسافرين عالقين في أكبر اضطراب يشهده قطاع الطيران منذ جائحة كوفيد-19.

كما ارتفعت تكاليف شحن النفط والغاز إلى مستويات قياسية، بعد استهداف سفن تمر عبر المضيق، وفق بيانات الشحن ومصادر في القطاع.

**media«2671758»**

تحركات دبلوماسية ومخاوف سياسية

وأمرت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بمغادرة الموظفين غير الأساسيين وأفراد عائلاتهم من البحرين والعراق والأردن.

وفي طهران، نقلت وكالة «إيسنا» عن عضو في مجلس خبراء القيادة أن اختيار خليفة لخامنئي «لن يستغرق وقتاً طويلاً».

وأكد ترمب أن الهجوم يهدف إلى إحباط البرنامج النووي الإيراني وبرنامج الصواريخ البالستية «سريع النمو»، بينما نفت طهران سعيها لامتلاك سلاح نووي، ووصفت الهجمات بأنها غير مبررة وجاءت في خضم مفاوضات نووية مع واشنطن.

وقد أدانت كل من روسيا والصين وتركيا الحرب، محذّرة من اتساع رقعة النزاع في المنطقة.