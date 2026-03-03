تصعيد في المتوسط.. اليونان ترسل تعزيزات عسكرية إلى قبرص بعد هجوم المسيّرة الإيرانية

The Greek Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of naval and air military forces in the Republic of Cyprus, in response to a drone attack that targeted the Akrotiri base of the British Royal Air Force on the island last night.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias confirmed that Athens will send two military frigates, including the "Kimon" frigate of the Belharra class equipped with a drone defense system, in addition to four F-16 fighter jets, to bolster the defense of the Republic of Cyprus against any unjustified external threats.



The minister described the deployment as "an expression of full solidarity" with Cyprus, emphasizing that the attack represents a "serious escalation" that threatens the security of the entire island, not just the British base.

The attack occurred at midnight local time in Cyprus, where an Iranian-made Shahed drone collided with the base's runway, causing limited material damage without any human casualties, while British and Cypriot air defenses successfully intercepted two additional drone attempts during the following daylight hours.



The first attack of its kind in decades

This incident is the first of its kind targeting the British base since a missile attack in 1986, and comes amid a sharp regional escalation following American and Israeli strikes on Iran. Cypriot and Western reports indicated that the drone was likely launched by the Lebanese "Hezbollah" rather than directly from Iranian territory.

In Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed that the island is not participating in any military operations and criticized the lack of adequate coordination from the British side, which caused panic among residents of the villages near the base, prompting them to leave their homes at dawn.

Cypriot-British tensions

The government spokesman announced that Nicosia will file an official diplomatic complaint and did not rule out renegotiating the status of the British bases, especially with Cyprus soon assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union.

For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the bases in Cyprus are not used for direct offensive operations, and intelligence assessments indicate that the drone was launched before the British announcement allowing the United States to use its bases for defensive purposes against sources of Iranian missiles.

The Greek move comes within the framework of the joint defense doctrine between Greece and Cyprus, amid European warnings of the conflict between Israel and Iran expanding to the Eastern Mediterranean, with reports indicating that France is also planning to send drone defense systems to the island as additional support.