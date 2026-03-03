أعلنت وزارة الدفاع اليونانية نشر قوة عسكرية بحرية وجوية في جمهورية قبرص، رداً على هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف قاعدة أكروتيري التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في الجزيرة خلال الليلة الماضية.

وأكد وزير الدفاع اليوناني نيكوس دندياس أن أثينا سترسل فرقاطتين عسكريتين من بينهما الفرقاطة «كيمون» من طراز Belharra المجهزة بنظام مضاد للمسيّرات، إضافة إلى أربع مقاتلات من طراز F-16، لتعزيز الدفاع عن أراضي جمهورية قبرص ضد أي تهديدات خارجية غير مبررة.
تصعيد في المتوسط.. اليونان ترسل تعزيزات عسكرية إلى قبرص بعد هجوم المسيّرة الإيرانية

ووصف الوزير الانتشار بأنه «تعبير عن التضامن الكامل» مع قبرص، مشدداً على أن الهجوم يمثل «تصعيداً خطيراً» يهدد أمن الجزيرة بأكملها، وليس القاعدة البريطانية فقط.

وقع الهجوم منتصف الليل بالتوقيت المحلي لقبرص، حيث اصطدمت طائرة مسيّرة من طراز Shahed إيرانية الصنع بمدرج القاعدة، مما أحدث أضراراً مادية محدودة دون وقوع إصابات بشرية، في حين نجحت الدفاعات الجوية البريطانية والقبرصية في اعتراض محاولتين إضافيتين للمسيّرات خلال ساعات النهار التالي.
الهجوم الأول من نوعه منذ عقود

ويُعد هذا الحادث الأول من نوعه الذي يستهدف القاعدة البريطانية منذ هجوم صاروخي عام 1986، ويأتي وسط تصعيد إقليمي حاد بعد الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، وأشارت تقارير قبرصية وغربية إلى أن المسيّرة أُطلقت -على الأرجح- من قبل «حزب الله» اللبناني وليس مباشرة من الأراضي الإيرانية.

وفي قبرص أكد الرئيس نيكوس خريستودوليدس أن الجزيرة لا تشارك بأي شكل في العمليات العسكرية، وانتقد غياب التنسيق الكافي من الجانب البريطاني، ما أثار حالة ذعر بين سكان القرى المجاورة للقاعدة ودفعهم لمغادرة منازلهم فجراً.

توترات قبرصية بريطانية

وأعلن المتحدث الحكومي أن نيقوسيا ستقدم شكوى دبلوماسية رسمية، ولم تستبعد إعادة التفاوض حول وضع القواعد البريطانية، خصوصاً مع تولي قبرص الرئاسة الدورية للاتحاد الأوروبي قريباً.

من جانبه أكد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أن القواعد في قبرص لا تُستخدم لعمليات هجومية مباشرة، وأن تقييمات الاستخبارات تشير إلى إطلاق المسيّرة قبل الإعلان البريطاني عن السماح للولايات المتحدة باستخدام قواعدها لأغراض دفاعية ضد مصادر الصواريخ الإيرانية.

ويأتي التحرك اليوناني في إطار عقيدة الدفاع المشترك بين اليونان وقبرص، وسط تحذيرات أوروبية من اتساع رقعة الصراع بين إسرائيل وإيران إلى شرق المتوسط، إذ أفادت تقارير بأن فرنسا تخطط أيضاً لإرسال أنظمة مضادة للمسيّرات إلى الجزيرة كدعم إضافي.