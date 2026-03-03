As the American and Israeli strikes on Iran continue for the fourth consecutive day, the Revolutionary Guard claimed that the American aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" fled its location after being targeted by four cruise missiles.



Targeting the Defense Industries Headquarters



The spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Ali Mohammad Naqdi, stated today (Tuesday) that the aircraft carrier headed towards the southeast Indian Ocean, according to the Iranian news agency "IRNA."



He added that "the carrier was approximately 250 to 300 kilometers from the farthest Iranian coastline at the shores of Chabahar in the southeast of the country, but after four cruise missiles were launched towards it, it fled towards the southeast Indian Ocean."



Iranian sources announced that Israeli airstrikes targeted the defense industries headquarters in Isfahan. Meanwhile, Israel announced that its defenses intercepted missiles launched from Iran.



Israeli sources reported hearing explosions in Jerusalem and sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, and the British base in Cyprus was subjected to a new attack this morning.



Operations to Continue for Weeks



The Israeli army announced that it is prepared to continue operations against Iran for weeks, confirming that it has dealt strong blows to the Iranian regime. The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Ivi Dvirin, explained that Israeli forces targeted the highest authority in the Iranian regime. He added in a press conference that the army attacked the most fortified areas in Tehran, stating, "We targeted the presidency and national security office in Iran with large quantities of munitions."



Informed Israeli sources revealed that elements from the Mossad and special forces operated on land in Iran last night, according to Israeli media reports.



All Options on the Table



The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, stated yesterday in response to a question about the future of American and Israeli operations against Iran that he does not rule out any option. He added that there are currently no ground forces involved in the war.



The former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz did not rule out the presence of Israeli or American forces on Iranian territory.



U.S. President Donald Trump had previously hinted that all options are on the table, including the possibility of sending ground forces, but he quickly retracted that idea, confirming that it is unlikely.



Destruction of 11 Iranian Ships



The U.S. command confirmed that it continues to counter Iranian missiles and announced that it has destroyed 11 Iranian ships.



It indicated that it targeted Iranian military airports and destroyed command centers belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The Central Command wrote in a post on its website, "U.S. forces have destroyed command and control centers belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airports during ongoing operations."



For its part, the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced that the airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel have resulted in the deaths of at least 787 people since the war began.