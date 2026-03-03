فيما تتواصل الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران لليوم الرابع على التوالي، زعم الحرس الثوري أن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «أبراهام لينكولن» فرت من مكانها، بعد استهدافها بأربعة صواريخ كروز.


استهداف مقر الصناعات الدفاعية


وقال المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري اللواء علي محمد نائيني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن حاملة الطائرات اتجهت نحو جنوب شرق المحيط الهندي، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة أنباء «إرنا».


وأضاف أن «الحاملة كانت على مسافة تقدر بنحو 250 إلى 300 كيلومتر من أقصى الساحل البحري الإيراني عند سواحل جابهار جنوب شرقي البلاد، لكن بعد إطلاق أربعة صواريخ كروز باتجاهها، فرت نحو جنوب شرق المحيط الهندي».


وأعلنت مصادر إيرانية أن غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت مقر الصناعات الدفاعية في أصفهان. بينما أعلنت إسرائيل أن دفاعاتها عملت على اعتراض صواريخ أُطلقت من إيران.


وتحدثت مصادر إسرائيلية عن سماع دوي انفجارات في القدس، وانطلاق صفارات الإنذار في تل أبيب، و تعرضت القاعدة البريطانية في قبرص لهجوم جديد صباح اليوم.


العمليات مستمرة لأسابيع


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه مستعد للاستمرار في العمليات ضد إيران لأسابيع، مؤكداً أنه وجه ضربات قوية للنظام الإيراني. وأوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إيفي ديفرين، أن القوات الإسرائيلية استهدفت أعلى هيئة في النظام الإيراني. وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي أن الجيش هاجم أكثر المناطق تحصينا في طهران، «استهدفنا مكتب الرئاسة والأمن القومي في إيران بكميات كبيرة من الذخائر».


وكشفت مصادر إسرائيلية مطلعة أن عناصر من الموساد والقوات الخاصة عملوا برّاً الليلة الماضية في إيران، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.


كل الخيارات على الطاولة


وكان وزير الحرب الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث، قال أمس رداً على سؤال حول مستقبل العمليات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد إيران، إنه لا يستبعد أي خيار. وأضاف أنه لا توجد حالياً قوات برية مشاركة في الحرب.


ولم يستبعد وزير الدفاع الاسرائيلي السابق بيني غانتس وجود قوات إسرائيلية أو أمريكية على الأراضي الإيرانية.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد ألمح من قبل أن كل الخيارات مطروحة، بما فيها إمكانية إرسال قوات برية، لكنه سرعان ما تراجع عن تلك الفكرة، مؤكداً أنها مستبعدة.


تدمير 11 سفينة إيرانية


وكانت القيادة الأمريكية، أكدت أنها مستمرة في التصدي لصواريخ إيران، وأعلنت أنها دمرت 11 سفينة إيرانية.


وأشارت إلى أنها استهدفت مطارات عسكرية إيرانية، ودمرت مراكز قيادة تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني. وكتبت القيادة المركزية في منشور على موقعها الإلكتروني «دمرت القوات الأمريكية مراكز قيادة وسيطرة تابعة للحرس الثوري، وقدرات دفاع جوي إيرانية، ومواقع لإطلاق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، ومطارات عسكرية، خلال عمليات متواصلة».


من جانبها، أعلنت جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني أن الهجمات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل أسفرت عن مقتل 787 شخصاً على الأقل منذ بدء الحرب.