فيما تتواصل الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران لليوم الرابع على التوالي، زعم الحرس الثوري أن حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «أبراهام لينكولن» فرت من مكانها، بعد استهدافها بأربعة صواريخ كروز.
استهداف مقر الصناعات الدفاعية
وقال المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري اللواء علي محمد نائيني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن حاملة الطائرات اتجهت نحو جنوب شرق المحيط الهندي، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة أنباء «إرنا».
وأضاف أن «الحاملة كانت على مسافة تقدر بنحو 250 إلى 300 كيلومتر من أقصى الساحل البحري الإيراني عند سواحل جابهار جنوب شرقي البلاد، لكن بعد إطلاق أربعة صواريخ كروز باتجاهها، فرت نحو جنوب شرق المحيط الهندي».
وأعلنت مصادر إيرانية أن غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت مقر الصناعات الدفاعية في أصفهان. بينما أعلنت إسرائيل أن دفاعاتها عملت على اعتراض صواريخ أُطلقت من إيران.
وتحدثت مصادر إسرائيلية عن سماع دوي انفجارات في القدس، وانطلاق صفارات الإنذار في تل أبيب، و تعرضت القاعدة البريطانية في قبرص لهجوم جديد صباح اليوم.
العمليات مستمرة لأسابيع
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه مستعد للاستمرار في العمليات ضد إيران لأسابيع، مؤكداً أنه وجه ضربات قوية للنظام الإيراني. وأوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إيفي ديفرين، أن القوات الإسرائيلية استهدفت أعلى هيئة في النظام الإيراني. وأضاف في مؤتمر صحفي أن الجيش هاجم أكثر المناطق تحصينا في طهران، «استهدفنا مكتب الرئاسة والأمن القومي في إيران بكميات كبيرة من الذخائر».
وكشفت مصادر إسرائيلية مطلعة أن عناصر من الموساد والقوات الخاصة عملوا برّاً الليلة الماضية في إيران، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.
كل الخيارات على الطاولة
وكان وزير الحرب الأمريكي، بيت هيغسيث، قال أمس رداً على سؤال حول مستقبل العمليات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد إيران، إنه لا يستبعد أي خيار. وأضاف أنه لا توجد حالياً قوات برية مشاركة في الحرب.
ولم يستبعد وزير الدفاع الاسرائيلي السابق بيني غانتس وجود قوات إسرائيلية أو أمريكية على الأراضي الإيرانية.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد ألمح من قبل أن كل الخيارات مطروحة، بما فيها إمكانية إرسال قوات برية، لكنه سرعان ما تراجع عن تلك الفكرة، مؤكداً أنها مستبعدة.
تدمير 11 سفينة إيرانية
وكانت القيادة الأمريكية، أكدت أنها مستمرة في التصدي لصواريخ إيران، وأعلنت أنها دمرت 11 سفينة إيرانية.
وأشارت إلى أنها استهدفت مطارات عسكرية إيرانية، ودمرت مراكز قيادة تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني. وكتبت القيادة المركزية في منشور على موقعها الإلكتروني «دمرت القوات الأمريكية مراكز قيادة وسيطرة تابعة للحرس الثوري، وقدرات دفاع جوي إيرانية، ومواقع لإطلاق الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، ومطارات عسكرية، خلال عمليات متواصلة».
من جانبها، أعلنت جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني أن الهجمات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل أسفرت عن مقتل 787 شخصاً على الأقل منذ بدء الحرب.
As the American and Israeli strikes on Iran continue for the fourth consecutive day, the Revolutionary Guard claimed that the American aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" fled its location after being targeted by four cruise missiles.
Targeting the Defense Industries Headquarters
The spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Ali Mohammad Naqdi, stated today (Tuesday) that the aircraft carrier headed towards the southeast Indian Ocean, according to the Iranian news agency "IRNA."
He added that "the carrier was approximately 250 to 300 kilometers from the farthest Iranian coastline at the shores of Chabahar in the southeast of the country, but after four cruise missiles were launched towards it, it fled towards the southeast Indian Ocean."
Iranian sources announced that Israeli airstrikes targeted the defense industries headquarters in Isfahan. Meanwhile, Israel announced that its defenses intercepted missiles launched from Iran.
Israeli sources reported hearing explosions in Jerusalem and sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, and the British base in Cyprus was subjected to a new attack this morning.
Operations to Continue for Weeks
The Israeli army announced that it is prepared to continue operations against Iran for weeks, confirming that it has dealt strong blows to the Iranian regime. The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Ivi Dvirin, explained that Israeli forces targeted the highest authority in the Iranian regime. He added in a press conference that the army attacked the most fortified areas in Tehran, stating, "We targeted the presidency and national security office in Iran with large quantities of munitions."
Informed Israeli sources revealed that elements from the Mossad and special forces operated on land in Iran last night, according to Israeli media reports.
All Options on the Table
The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, stated yesterday in response to a question about the future of American and Israeli operations against Iran that he does not rule out any option. He added that there are currently no ground forces involved in the war.
The former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz did not rule out the presence of Israeli or American forces on Iranian territory.
U.S. President Donald Trump had previously hinted that all options are on the table, including the possibility of sending ground forces, but he quickly retracted that idea, confirming that it is unlikely.
Destruction of 11 Iranian Ships
The U.S. command confirmed that it continues to counter Iranian missiles and announced that it has destroyed 11 Iranian ships.
It indicated that it targeted Iranian military airports and destroyed command centers belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The Central Command wrote in a post on its website, "U.S. forces have destroyed command and control centers belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airports during ongoing operations."
For its part, the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced that the airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel have resulted in the deaths of at least 787 people since the war began.