تسببت ترقية عسكرية في تفجر أزمة جديدة بين وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، ورئيس الأركان إيال زامير.


لن يُرقى لأي منصب


ورفض كاتس، اليوم (الجمعة)، توصية زامير بتعيين وترقية العميد (احتياط) جرمان جيلتمان، أحد قيادات منظمة «إخوة السلاح»، وفق ما أفادت إذاعة «كان». وشدد وزير الدفاع في بيان أن «من يحرض ويشجع على رفض الخدمة العسكرية لن يرقى لأي منصب».


جاء ذلك رداً على طلب زامير إعادة جيلتمان من خدمة الاحتياط إلى الخدمة النظامية في منصب قائد مركز القيادات في سلاح البر، كما طلب ترقيته إلى رتبة لواء، بعدما خدم في الاحتياط أكثر من 700 يوم كرئيس أركان فرقة 162.


يذكر أنه في اجتماع التعيينات الذي عُقد أمس (الخميس)، شارك كبار ضباط الجيش، بينهم السكرتير العسكري لنتنياهو اللواء رومان جوفمان الذي عُيّن رئيساً للموساد، ورئيس هيئة القوى البشرية دادو بار كليفا، وجميع قادة القيادات الذين أوصوا بتعيين جيلتمان قائداً لمركز القيادات في سلاح البر برتبة لواء.


منظمة «إخوة السلاح»


في غضون ذلك، هاجمت منظمة «إخوة السلاح» كاتس، الذي يروّج لصفقة إعفاء عشرات الآلاف من الحريديم من الخدمة، بينما يجرؤ على رفض ترقية ضابط كبير خدم 30 عاماً في الجيش. وقال أورن شبيل، أحد قادة المنظمة، إن منع ترقية ضابط خدم 700 يوم في غزة أمر محزن، وفق تعبيره.


ونفى جيلتمان لمقربين منه، أن يكون دعا سابقاً إلى رفض الخدمة العسكرية، بل أوضح أنه قال في مارس 2023 إنه «غير مستعد للخدمة في مكان غير ديمقراطي».


وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يصطدم فيها رئيس الأركان ووزير الدفاع حول التعيينات في الجيش الإسرائيلي. فقبل الخلاف العلني الذي تفجر بينهما قبل نحو أسبوعين حول لجنة التحقيق بشأن الإخفاقات العسكرية في صد هجوم السابع من أكتوبر 2023 الذي شنته حماس على مستوطنات وقواعد عسكرية إسرائيلية في غلاف غزة، اشتبكا في أغسطس الماضي أيضاً حول تعيينات عسكرية.


وحينها أبلغ مكتب وزير الدفاع مكتب رئيس الأركان أن كاتس لن يوافق على التعيينات. ونشر الجيش بعد ساعة قائمة التعيينات الجديدة.


وتضم منظمة «إخوة السلاح» رجالاً ونساء من جنود الاحتياط في الجيش الإسرائيلي، معظمهم من وحدات النخبة، وتعمل بشكل تطوعي.