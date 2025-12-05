A military promotion has sparked a new crisis between Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.



No promotions will be granted



Today (Friday), Gallant rejected Zamir's recommendation to appoint and promote Brigadier General (Res.) Gurman Giltman, one of the leaders of the "Brothers in Arms" organization, according to Kan Radio. The Defense Minister emphasized in a statement that "those who incite and encourage refusal of military service will not be promoted to any position."



This came in response to Zamir's request to return Giltman from reserve service to regular service in the position of commander of the command center in the Ground Forces, as well as to promote him to the rank of Major General, after serving in the reserves for more than 700 days as the chief of staff of Division 162.



It is noteworthy that in the appointments meeting held yesterday (Thursday), senior army officers participated, including Netanyahu's military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, who was appointed head of the Mossad, and the head of the manpower directorate, Dado Bar-Klifa, along with all the command leaders who recommended appointing Giltman as the commander of the command center in the Ground Forces with the rank of Major General.



The "Brothers in Arms" Organization



Meanwhile, the "Brothers in Arms" organization attacked Gallant, who promotes a deal to exempt tens of thousands of Haredim from service, while daring to refuse the promotion of a senior officer who has served for 30 years in the army. Oren Shabil, one of the organization's leaders, stated that preventing the promotion of an officer who served 700 days in Gaza is a sad matter, as he put it.



Giltman denied to close associates that he had previously called for refusal of military service, clarifying that he said in March 2023 that he was "not willing to serve in a non-democratic place."



This is not the first time that the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister have clashed over appointments in the Israeli army. Before the public dispute that erupted between them about two weeks ago regarding the investigation committee into the military failures in repelling the October 7, 2023 attack launched by Hamas on Israeli settlements and military bases in the Gaza envelope, they also clashed last August over military appointments.



At that time, the Defense Minister's office informed the Chief of Staff's office that Gallant would not approve the appointments. The army published the list of new appointments an hour later.



The "Brothers in Arms" organization consists of men and women from reserve soldiers in the Israeli army, most of whom are from elite units, and operates voluntarily.