لا تبدأ العناية بصحة الدماغ من التمارين الذهنية فقط بل من الطبق اليومي الذي نتناوله، إذ يؤكد خبراء التغذية أن بعض الأطعمة قادرة على رفع كفاءة الذاكرة وتعزيز الاتصال العصبي بشكل مباشر، بفضل ما تحتويه من مكوّنات تدعم الأداء الإدراكي وتحمي الخلايا العصبية من التلف.

  • الجوز

يعد الجوز من أبرز الأغذية الداعمة للدماغ، لما يحتويه من أحماض أوميغا-٣ النباتية وفيتامين E ومركبات البوليفينول. وتساعد هذه العناصر على بقاء أغشية الخلايا مرنة، بما يعزز التفاعل العصبي ويحافظ على الذاكرة، ويكفي تناول حفنة صغيرة يومياً للحصول على تلك الفوائد.

  • الأسماك الدهنية

تتميّز الأسماك الدهنية، مثل السلمون والسردين والماكريل، بوفرة حمض DHA، وهو عنصر أساسي يدخل في تركيب الدماغ الذي تتشكل الدهون من نحو 60% منه. ويسهم هذا الحمض في تحسين الإشارات العصبية وتقليل الالتهابات وتعزيز القدرة على التفكير الواضح.

  • التوت الأزرق

تدعم فلافونويدات التوت الأزرق تدفق الدم وتقوية الروابط العصبية، إضافةً إلى دورها في إصلاح التلف الناتج عن التوتر. وتشير دراسات إلى أن كبار السن الذين يستهلكونه بانتظام يتمتعون بذاكرة أفضل وقدرة أعلى على التعلم.

  • الكركم

يمتاز الكركم باحتوائه على الكركمين الذي يستطيع عبور حاجز الدم الدماغي، ما يعزز إنتاج العامل المغذي للأعصاب BDNF، ويساعد على تكوين خلايا جديدة. كما يرفع مستويات السيروتونين والدوبامين، مما يحسن المزاج ويعزز الوظائف الإدراكية.

  • الخضراوات الورقية

تضم السبانخ وغيرها من الخضراوات الورقية كميات كبيرة من فيتامين K وحمض الفوليك واللوتين، وهي عناصر تسهم في رفع سرعة الاستجابة العقلية وإبطاء التدهور الإدراكي عند الاستهلاك المنتظم.

  • البيض

يوفر البيض مادة الكولين المهمة لإنتاج الأستيل كولين، وهو ناقل عصبي أساسي للذاكرة والتعلم. كما يمد الجسم بفيتامينات B6 وB12 وحمض الفوليك، التي تقلل بدورها مستويات الهوموسيستين المرتبطة بضعف الذاكرة.

  • القهوة

يساعد الكافيين في القهوة على الحد من تأثير الأدينوزين المسبب للنعاس، كما يرفع الدوبامين ويزيد اليقظة والتركيز. وتعمل مضادات الأكسدة فيها على حماية الخلايا العصبية، وقد ارتبط تناولها المعتدل بانخفاض احتمال الإصابة بأمراض إدراكية مثل الزهايمر.

  • بذور اليقطين

تحتوي بذور اليقطين على مجموعة من المعادن المهمة للدماغ، مثل المغنيسيوم والزنك والحديد والنحاس، التي تدعم التعلم وتنظيم الإشارات العصبية وتحسين سرعة التفاعل الذهني. وتكفي ملعقة واحدة يومياً لتقليل ضبابية التفكير.

  • الشوكولاتة الداكنة

تساعد الشوكولاتة الداكنة ذات تركيز الكاكاو المرتفع على تنشيط الدورة الدموية داخل الدماغ وإطلاق الإندورفين. وتعمل فلافونويداتها على دعم مسارات الذاكرة، فيما يمنح الكافيين الخفيف قدرة على التركيز دون إجهاد.

  • الحبوب الكاملة

توفر الحبوب الكاملة، مثل الشوفان والأرز البني، طاقة ثابتة من الغلوكوز، وهو ما يدعم وظائف الدماغ طوال اليوم. كما تساهم فيتامينات B الموجودة بها في تعزيز التركيز وتحسين الحالة المزاجية.

خطة يومية فعّالة

يمكن دمج هذه الأطعمة بسهولة ضمن الروتين اليومي، عبر إضافة الجوز أو بذور اليقطين إلى وجبة الفطور، وتناول الأسماك الدهنية مرتين أو 3 مرات أسبوعياً، وإدراج التوت الأزرق والشوكولاتة الداكنة باعتدال. كما يمكن إضافة القليل من الكركم للأطباق، وتناول الخضراوات الورقية والبيض مع خبز مصنوع من الحبوب الكاملة لضمان أفضل دعم ممكن لصحة الدماغ.