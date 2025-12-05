كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة نُشرت في مجلة «Ostrich: Journal of African Ornithology» عن كارثة بيئية مروعة وهي تجويع أكثر من 60 ألف بطريق أفريقي حتى الموت في مستعمرات قبالة سواحل جنوب أفريقيا، وذلك نتيجة اختفاء السردين، الغذاء الرئيسي لهذه الطيور.

البطريق الأفريقي يواجه أزمة انقراض

وبين عامي 2004 و 2012، انهارت مستعمرتا جزيرة داسن وجزيرة روبن– وهما من أهم مواقع تكاثر البطاريق الأفريقية – حيث مات أكثر من 95% من البطاريق البالغة التي تتكاثر فيهما.

ويعتقد الباحثون أن معظم هذه البطاريق ماتت جوعًا خلال فترة التغيير السنوي للريش، وهي الفترة التي تمتنع فيها عن الصيد لمدة 21 يومًا تقريبًا، وتعتمد كليًا على الدهون التي خزّنتها مسبقًا.

وقال الدكتور ريتشارد شيرلي من مركز علم البيئة والحفاظ على البيئة بجامعة إكستر البريطانية: «إذا لم يتمكن البطريق من العثور على طعام كافٍ قبل أو مباشرة بعد تغيير الريش، فلن يملك احتياطيات كافية للصمود، لا نجد جثثًا متراكمة على الشواطئ، ونعتقد أن معظمها يموت في أعالي البحار».

اختفاء السردين سبب وفاة البطاريق

وأظهرت الدراسة أن كتلة السردين من نوع Sardinops sagax قبالة الساحل الغربي لجنوب أفريقيا انخفضت إلى أقل من 25% من أعلى مستوى لها في كل عام تقريبًا منذ 2004 (باستثناء 3 سنوات فقط).

وتسبّب تغيّر المناخ في ارتفاع درجة حرارة المياه وتغيّر ملوحتها، مما أضعف تكاثر هذه الأسماك، في حين ظلّت أنشطة الصيد التجاري مرتفعة جدًا.

انخفاض عدد البطاريق الأفريقية بنسبة 80%

وخلال الثلاثين سنة الماضية، انخفض عدد البطاريق الأفريقية بنسبة تقارب 80%، وفي عام 2024 تم تصنيفها رسميًا بأنها مهددة بخطر الانقراض الحرج، إذ لم يعد يوجد سوى أقل من 10 آلاف زوج تكاثر في البرية.

إجراءات جنوب أفريقيا للحفاظ على البطاريق

واتخذت جنوب أفريقيا إجراءات طارئة، منها: حظر صيد السردين والأنشوبي بالشباك المحيطة (purse-seine) حول أكبر 6 مستعمرات للبطاريق، بناء أعشاش اصطناعية لحماية الصيصان، تربية يدوية للبالغين والصغار الذين يتم إنقاذهم.

وقال الدكتور أزويانيوي ماكادو، أحد مؤلفي الدراسة من وزارة الغابات والثروة السمكية والبيئة في جنوب أفريقيا: «نأمل أن يزيد هذا الحظر من توافر الفرائس للبطاريق خلال الفترات الحرجة من دورة حياتها».

فيما وصفت الدكتورة لوريان بيشغرو، أستاذة علم الأحياء البحرية بجامعة نيلسون مانديلا (غير مشاركة في الدراسة)، النتائج بأنها «مقلقة للغاية»، وحذّرت من أن سوء إدارة مخزون الأسماك الصغيرة على مدى عقود هو السبب الرئيسي، مشددة على أن الوضع لم يتحسن منذ 2011، بل ازداد سوءًا.

وختمت قائلة: «نحتاج إلى إجراءات عاجلة وجريئة لإنقاذ مخزون الأسماك الصغيرة، ليس فقط من أجل البطاريق الأفريقية، بل من أجل جميع الأنواع المحلية التي تعتمد عليها».