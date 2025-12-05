في واحدة من أكبر الكوارث البيئية الحديثة في زامبيا، تسبب انهيار سد تابع لمنجم نحاس مملوك لشركة صينية في تسرّب كميات هائلة من مخلفات التعدين السامة إلى نهر كافوي الذي يعتبر المصدر الرئيسي لمياه الشرب، ما زاد المخاوف من آثار صحية وبيئية طويلة الأمد على آلاف الأسر.

وأكّد عامل منجم النحاس لاميك أن ظروف العمل كانت محفوفة بالمخاطر حتى قبل انهيار السد، حيث كان يستخدم معدات وقائية تالفة بشكل متكرر بسبب نقص البدائل. وفي فبراير الماضي، أدى انهيار السد إلى تسرب ما بين 50 ألف طن وفق تقديرات الحكومة، وإلى 1.5 مليون طن بحسب خبراء بيئيين، من الحطام الحمضي المحمّل بالزرنيخ والزئبق والرصاص.

كارثة المنجم أثّرت على حياة المزارعين المحليين، حيث لقيت الأسماك حتفها وتلفت المحاصيل، وتحولت مياه الشرب إلى غير صالحة للاستخدام في مناطق واسعة من تشامبيشي وكيتوي، وفق شهادات السكان. ويحذر أكاديميون في جامعة كوبربيلت من انتشار المعادن الثقيلة جنوباً حتى العاصمة لوساكا، ما قد يزيد من خطر الإصابة بأمراض مزمنة مثل الفشل الكلوي والسرطان.

وفي المقابل، شكّكت السفارة الصينية في لوساكا بحجم الأضرار، بينما أعلنت الحكومة الزامبية أن التلوث محصور وأن حموضة المياه عادت لمستوياتها الطبيعية، مؤكدة عدم وجود مخاطر طويلة الأمد.

وتطورت الأزمة لتصبح قضية قانونية ضخمة، إذ رفع 176 مزارعاً دعوى تعويض بقيمة 80 مليار دولار ضد شركتي Sino-Metals وNFC Africa المالكتين للمنجم، متهمين إياهما بسوء الإدارة والتشغيل، في واحدة من أكبر القضايا البيئية في تاريخ زامبيا. ويقول المدّعون إن نحو 300 ألف أسرة تضررت مباشرة من التسرب، ما يجعل القضية اختباراً حقيقياً لقدرة الدولة على محاسبة الاستثمارات الأجنبية.

ويمكن القول إن المزارعين يدفعون الثمن الأكبر، إذ تحكي المزارعة أبيجيل نامتوي أن ابنتها تعاني سوء تغذية حاد نتيجة تدهور الزراعة، بينما يشير جارها فريدريك بواليا إلى معاناته من آلام مزمنة ربما تكون مرتبطة بتلوث المياه واختفاء الأسماك من النهر.

ويحذر الباحثون من أن آثار الكارثة قد تستمر لعشر سنوات أو أكثر إذا لم تُتخذ إجراءات علاجية عاجلة، فيما تنفي الصين الاتهامات المتعلقة بالاستعمار الجديد، مؤكدة أن استثماراتها توفر فرص عمل ورأس مال وخبرات حيوية، لكن الواقع على الأرض يبرز صراعاً معقداً بين التنمية، والديون، والبيئة وحياة آلاف الأسر الزامبية.