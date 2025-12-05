In one of the largest modern environmental disasters in Zambia, the collapse of a dam belonging to a copper mine owned by a Chinese company caused massive amounts of toxic mining waste to leak into the Kafue River, which is the main source of drinking water, raising concerns about the long-term health and environmental effects on thousands of families.

A copper miner named Lamek confirmed that working conditions were hazardous even before the dam collapse, as damaged protective equipment was frequently used due to a lack of alternatives. Last February, the dam's collapse led to the leakage of between 50,000 tons according to government estimates, and up to 1.5 million tons according to environmental experts, of acidic debris laden with arsenic, mercury, and lead.

The mining disaster has impacted the lives of local farmers, as fish have died and crops have been damaged, turning drinking water unsafe for use in wide areas of Chambishi and Kitwe, according to residents' testimonies. Academics at the Copperbelt University warn of the spread of heavy metals southward to the capital, Lusaka, which could increase the risk of chronic diseases such as kidney failure and cancer.

In contrast, the Chinese embassy in Lusaka has questioned the extent of the damage, while the Zambian government has stated that the pollution is contained and that the acidity of the water has returned to normal levels, asserting that there are no long-term risks.

The crisis has evolved into a massive legal issue, with 176 farmers filing a compensation lawsuit worth $80 billion against the companies Sino-Metals and NFC Africa, which own the mine, accusing them of mismanagement and operation, in one of the largest environmental cases in Zambia's history. The plaintiffs claim that around 300,000 families have been directly affected by the leak, making the case a real test of the state's ability to hold foreign investments accountable.

It can be said that the farmers are paying the highest price, as farmer Abigail Namutwi recounts that her daughter suffers from severe malnutrition due to the decline in agriculture, while her neighbor Frederick Bwalya points to his chronic pain, which may be linked to water pollution and the disappearance of fish from the river.

Researchers warn that the effects of the disaster may last for ten years or more if urgent remedial actions are not taken, while China denies accusations related to neo-colonialism, asserting that its investments provide job opportunities, capital, and vital expertise, but the reality on the ground highlights a complex struggle between development, debt, the environment, and the lives of thousands of Zambian families.