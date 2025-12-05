بلوجرز مصريون خلف القضبان.. «مداهم» يلحق بـ«شاكر» في الإحالة إلى الجنايات

In a judicial development that reflects the escalation of campaigns against social media crimes and drug offenses in Egypt, investigative authorities in Cairo have ordered the referral of the famous blogger Mohamed Khaled Mohamed Hassan, known by the nickname "Madahem," to the criminal court on multiple charges including possession of narcotic substances and publishing indecent videos on social media platforms such as "TikTok" and "Facebook."



Referral of Blogger Madahem to the Criminal Court

This decision comes after intensive investigations conducted by the Anti-Narcotics and Cyber Crimes Department of the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Public Prosecution, where the accused was apprehended in August 2025 within the jurisdiction of the Qalyubia Governorate's Qanater al-Khayriyah police station.

The decision to refer "Madahem" to the criminal court came just hours after the referral of the famous blogger Shakir Mahzour to the criminal court, following accusations of possession of narcotic substances and a firearm without a license.

Details of the Madahem Case

The "Madahem" case began in early August 2025, when the Ministry of Interior received a number of public complaints against the young blogger, accusing him of posting videos containing offensive language and scenes contrary to public morals, with the aim of increasing viewership and generating financial profits from advertisements and paid promotions.

"Madahem" is considered one of the popular content creators on "TikTok," where he is followed by hundreds of thousands of young people. His videos were characterized by a superficial comedic style that crossed moral boundaries, leading to public outrage and complaints.

Seized Items in the Madahem Case

During the arrest operation, carried out by security forces on August 2, 2025, "Madahem" was found in possession of quantities of hashish and opium, in addition to: multiple mobile phones used to manage his social media accounts, gold jewelry of an undisclosed value, including watches and chains, and large sums of money in local and foreign currencies, suspected to be part of his illicit profits or linked to previous money laundering.

In the initial investigations, "Madahem" admitted before the prosecution that he posted those clips to increase viewership and generate profits, asserting that his possession of narcotics was for personal use and not for trade or distribution.

He added that he did not intend to offend, but the investigations revealed a recurring pattern of violations, prompting the prosecution to issue a decision for pretrial detention for 45 days in October 2025, which was later renewed.

All of his electronic devices were also seized for examination of digital data, and investigations are underway into potential links with other networks of offensive content creators.