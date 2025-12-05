في تطور قضائي يعكس تصعيد حملات مكافحة جرائم التواصل الاجتماعي والمخدرات في مصر، أمرت جهات التحقيق بالقاهرة بإحالة البلوجر الشهير محمد خالد محمد حسن المعروف بلقب «مداهم»، إلى محكمة الجنايات، بتهم متعددة تشمل حيازة مواد مخدرة، ونشر فيديوهات خادشة للحياء العام عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مثل «تيك توك» و «فيسبوك».
بلوجرز مصريون خلف القضبان.. «مداهم» يلحق بـ«شاكر» في الإحالة إلى الجنايات

إحالة البلوجر مداهم إلى الجنايات

ويأتي هذا القرار بعد تحقيقات مكثفة أجرتها إدارة مكافحة المخدرات والجرائم الإلكترونية التابعة لوزارة الداخلية، بالتنسيق مع النيابة العامة، حيث تم ضبط المتهم في أغسطس 2025 بدائرة قسم شرطة القناطر الخيرية بمحافظة القليوبية.

قرار إحالة «مداهم» إلى الجنايات جاء بعد ساعات قليلة من إحالة البلوجر الشهير شاكر محظور إلى محكمة الجنايات، على خلفية اتهامه بحيازة مواد مخدرة وسلاح ناري دون ترخيص.

تفاصيل قضية البلوجر مداهم

بدأت قضية «مداهم» في أوائل أغسطس 2025، عندما تلقت وزارة الداخلية عددًا من البلاغات الشعبية ضد البلوجر الشاب، متهمًا إياه بنشر مقاطع فيديو تحتوي على ألفاظ ومشاهد مسيئة ومنافية للآداب العامة، بهدف زيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية من الإعلانات والترويج المدفوع.

ويُعد «مداهم» أحد صناع المحتوى الشعبيين على «تيك توك»، حيث يتابعه مئات الآلاف من الشباب، وكانت فيديوهاته تتسم بطابع فكاهي سطحي يتجاوز الحدود الأخلاقية، مما أثار غضبًا عامًا وشكاوى وبلاغات.

المضبوطات في قضية مداهم

وأثناء عملية القبض، الذي نفذته قوات الأمن في 2 أغسطس 2025، تم ضبط بحوزة «مداهم» كميات من مخدري الحشيش والأفيون، بالإضافة إلى: هواتف محمولة متعددة تستخدم في إدارة حساباته على وسائل التواصل، مشغولات ذهبية بقيمة غير معلنة رسميًا، تشمل ساعات وسلاسل، مبالغ مالية كبيرة بعملات محلية وأجنبية، يُشتبه في أنها جزء من أرباحه غير المشروعة أو مرتبطة بغسل أموال سابق.

وفي التحقيقات الأولية، اعترف «مداهم» أمام النيابة بأنه نشر تلك المقاطع لزيادة المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح، مؤكدًا أن حيازته للمخدرات كانت لأغراض التعاطي الشخصي وليس للتجارة أو التوزيع.

وأضاف أنه لم يقصد الإساءة، لكن التحقيقات كشفت عن نمط متكرر من الانتهاكات، مما دفع النيابة إلى إصدار قرار الحبس الاحتياطي لمدة 45 يومًا في أكتوبر 2025، تم تجديده لاحقًا.

كما تم التحفظ على جميع أجهزته الإلكترونية لفحص البيانات الرقمية، ويُحقق في روابط محتملة مع شبكات أخرى لصناع المحتوى المسيء.