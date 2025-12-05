Egypt's coach Helmy Tolba confirmed that his statements after the match against Kuwait did not contain any offense towards the Kuwaiti team, following the controversy that arose after the match between the two teams in the opening round of the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and it saw the awarding of two penalty kicks to the Egyptian team, in addition to the red card given to Kuwaiti goalkeeper Saud Al-Houshan.

Clarification After the Controversy



Tolba said during the press conference preceding the match against the UAE: "I did not intend any offense towards the Kuwaiti team; we are all brothers and Arabs, and my comments were limited to statistics and the number of times we reached the goal, even though we were threatened with a loss from the dangerous opportunity that the Kuwaiti team missed."

A Clear Apology

He added: "I spoke about the number of chances and possession percentages; in the first half, we had 75% possession, and we missed 31 chances during the match, which are significant numbers. But if some believe that my comments included an offense, I apologize to them."

Preparation for the Match Against the UAE



The Egyptian team continues its preparations for the match against its Emirati counterpart tomorrow (Saturday), as part of the second round of the group stage in the tournament.

Group Standings

The Jordanian team leads Group C with 3 points, while both Egypt and Kuwait have 1 point each, and the UAE team is in fourth place with no points.