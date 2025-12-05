أكد مدرب منتخب مصر حلمي طولان أن تصريحاته عقب مواجهة الكويت لم تحمل أي إساءة للمنتخب الكويتي، وذلك بعد الجدل الذي أُثير إثر اللقاء الذي جمع المنتخبين ضمن الجولة الافتتاحية من بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر.

وانتهت المباراة بالتعادل 1-1، وشهدت احتساب ركلتي جزاء للمنتخب المصري، إضافة إلى طرد حارس الكويت سعود الحوشان.

توضيح بعد الجدل


وقال طولان خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة الإمارات: «لم أقصد أي إساءة للمنتخب الكويتي، فنحن جميعاً إخوة وعرب، وحديثي اقتصر فقط على الإحصاءات وعدد مرات الوصول إلى المرمى، رغم أننا كنا مهددين بالخسارة من الفرصة الخطيرة التي أهدرها المنتخب الكويتي».

اعتذار صريح

وأضاف: «تحدثت عن عدد الفرص ونِسب الاستحواذ، ففي الشوط الأول استحوذنا على الكرة بنسبة 75%، وبلغ عدد فرصنا الضائعة خلال المباراة 31 فرصة، وهي أرقام كبيرة. لكن إذا اعتقد البعض أن حديثي تضمن إساءة، فأنا أعتذر لهم».

استعداد لمواجهة الإمارات


ويواصل المنتخب المصري استعداداته لمواجهة نظيره الإماراتي غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات في البطولة.

ترتيب المجموعة

ويتصدّر منتخب الأردن ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة برصيد 3 نقاط، فيما يمتلك منتخبا مصر والكويت نقطة لكل منهما، بينما يأتي منتخب الإمارات في المركز الرابع دون رصيد.