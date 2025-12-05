The Syrian national team snatched a last-minute equalizer against their Qatari counterpart with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place this evening (Thursday), as part of the second round of the group stage in the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar.

The Qatari team opened the scoring in the 77th minute, after a precise pass from the right flank that was met by Ahmad Alaa with a powerful header that found the net.

The Syrian team equalized in the 90th minute with a strong shot fired by former Al-Hilal player Omar Kharbin from outside the penalty area, granting his country a valuable point at the last moment.

The Qatari team had lost in the opening round against Palestine with a score of 1-0, while the Syrian team won against Tunisia 1-0.

Group A Standings

1- Palestine – 4 points

2- Syria – 4 points

3- Tunisia – 1 point

4- Qatar – 1 point

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in third and fourth place will exit the competition.