خطف منتخب سورية تعادلاً قاتلاً من نظيره القطري بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر.

افتتح منتخب قطر التسجيل في الدقيقة 77، بعد تمريرة متقنة من الجبهة اليمنى قابلها أحمد علاء برأسية قوية سكنت الشباك.

وأدرك المنتخب السوري التعادل في الدقيقة 90 بتسديدة قوية أطلقها لاعب الهلال السابق عمر خربين من خارج منطقة الجزاء، ليمنح منتخب بلاده نقطة ثمينة في وقت قاتل.

وكان المنتخب القطري قد خسر في الجولة الافتتاحية أمام فلسطين بهدف دون رد، بينما فاز منتخب سورية على تونس 1-0.

ترتيب المجموعة الأولى

1- فلسطين – 4 نقاط

2- سورية – 4 نقاط

3- تونس – نقطة واحدة

4- قطر – نقطة واحدة

ويتأهل متصدر ووصيف كل مجموعة إلى الدور ربع النهائي، بينما يغادر صاحبا المركزين الثالث والرابع المنافسات.