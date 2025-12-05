خطف منتخب سورية تعادلاً قاتلاً من نظيره القطري بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر.
افتتح منتخب قطر التسجيل في الدقيقة 77، بعد تمريرة متقنة من الجبهة اليمنى قابلها أحمد علاء برأسية قوية سكنت الشباك.
وأدرك المنتخب السوري التعادل في الدقيقة 90 بتسديدة قوية أطلقها لاعب الهلال السابق عمر خربين من خارج منطقة الجزاء، ليمنح منتخب بلاده نقطة ثمينة في وقت قاتل.
وكان المنتخب القطري قد خسر في الجولة الافتتاحية أمام فلسطين بهدف دون رد، بينما فاز منتخب سورية على تونس 1-0.
ترتيب المجموعة الأولى
1- فلسطين – 4 نقاط
2- سورية – 4 نقاط
3- تونس – نقطة واحدة
4- قطر – نقطة واحدة
ويتأهل متصدر ووصيف كل مجموعة إلى الدور ربع النهائي، بينما يغادر صاحبا المركزين الثالث والرابع المنافسات.
The Syrian national team snatched a last-minute equalizer against their Qatari counterpart with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place this evening (Thursday), as part of the second round of the group stage in the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar.
The Qatari team opened the scoring in the 77th minute, after a precise pass from the right flank that was met by Ahmad Alaa with a powerful header that found the net.
The Syrian team equalized in the 90th minute with a strong shot fired by former Al-Hilal player Omar Kharbin from outside the penalty area, granting his country a valuable point at the last moment.
The Qatari team had lost in the opening round against Palestine with a score of 1-0, while the Syrian team won against Tunisia 1-0.
Group A Standings
1- Palestine – 4 points
2- Syria – 4 points
3- Tunisia – 1 point
4- Qatar – 1 point
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in third and fourth place will exit the competition.