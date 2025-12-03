The International Football Federation "FIFA" has announced the suspension of the registration of the first football team of the Egyptian club Zamalek again, adding this decision to a series of suspensions that have affected the club over the past months.

Details of the Suspension

FIFA clarified through its official website that the suspension of registration is for a duration of 3 transfer windows, without disclosing the identity of the party that filed the complaint or the amount of the financial dues in dispute.

The Sixth Case

This decision represents the sixth case that has led to Zamalek being deprived of registration, increasing the pressure on the board of directors of the white castle during one of the most challenging periods the club is experiencing.

Conditions for Lifting the Sanction

The international federation requires reaching a financial settlement with the affected parties, either through immediate payment or scheduling the dues, in order for the registration suspension to be lifted officially.

Severe Financial Crisis

Zamalek is suffering from a severe financial crisis, which has worsened after the Egyptian Ministry of Housing's decision to withdraw the club's land in the Sixth of October City, allocated for the establishment of a new branch, on the grounds of "lack of seriousness in execution."

Sports Repercussions

The club's management is facing significant difficulties in providing the necessary liquidity to pay the players' dues, which has clearly reflected on the stability of the team and its results during the current season.