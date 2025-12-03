أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» إيقاف قيد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الزمالك المصري مجددًا، ليُضاف القرار إلى سلسلة الإيقافات التي طالت النادي خلال الأشهر الماضية.

تفاصيل الإيقاف

وأوضح «فيفا» عبر موقعه الرسمي أن إيقاف القيد جاء لمدة 3 فترات تسجيل، دون الإفصاح عن هوية الطرف صاحب الشكوى أو قيمة المستحقات المالية محل النزاع.

القضية السادسة

ويمثل هذا القرار القضية السادسة التي تتسبب في حرمان الزمالك من القيد، ما يزيد من حجم الضغوط الواقعة على مجلس إدارة القلعة البيضاء، في واحدة من أصعب الفترات التي يمر بها النادي.

شروط رفع العقوبة

ويشترط الاتحاد الدولي التوصل إلى تسوية مالية مع الأطراف المتضررة، سواءً من خلال السداد الفوري أو جدولة المستحقات، حتى يتم رفع إيقاف القيد رسميًا.

أزمة مالية خانقة

ويعاني الزمالك من ضائقة مالية حادة، تفاقمت بعد قرار وزارة الإسكان المصرية بسحب أرض النادي بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر، المخصصة لإنشاء فرع جديد، بدعوى «عدم الجدية في التنفيذ».

ارتدادات رياضية

وتواجه إدارة النادي صعوبات كبيرة في توفير السيولة اللازمة لسداد مستحقات اللاعبين، وهو ما انعكس بشكل واضح على استقرار الفريق ونتائجه خلال الموسم الحالي.