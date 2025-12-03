أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» إيقاف قيد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الزمالك المصري مجددًا، ليُضاف القرار إلى سلسلة الإيقافات التي طالت النادي خلال الأشهر الماضية.
تفاصيل الإيقاف
وأوضح «فيفا» عبر موقعه الرسمي أن إيقاف القيد جاء لمدة 3 فترات تسجيل، دون الإفصاح عن هوية الطرف صاحب الشكوى أو قيمة المستحقات المالية محل النزاع.
القضية السادسة
ويمثل هذا القرار القضية السادسة التي تتسبب في حرمان الزمالك من القيد، ما يزيد من حجم الضغوط الواقعة على مجلس إدارة القلعة البيضاء، في واحدة من أصعب الفترات التي يمر بها النادي.
شروط رفع العقوبة
ويشترط الاتحاد الدولي التوصل إلى تسوية مالية مع الأطراف المتضررة، سواءً من خلال السداد الفوري أو جدولة المستحقات، حتى يتم رفع إيقاف القيد رسميًا.
أزمة مالية خانقة
ويعاني الزمالك من ضائقة مالية حادة، تفاقمت بعد قرار وزارة الإسكان المصرية بسحب أرض النادي بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر، المخصصة لإنشاء فرع جديد، بدعوى «عدم الجدية في التنفيذ».
ارتدادات رياضية
وتواجه إدارة النادي صعوبات كبيرة في توفير السيولة اللازمة لسداد مستحقات اللاعبين، وهو ما انعكس بشكل واضح على استقرار الفريق ونتائجه خلال الموسم الحالي.
The International Football Federation "FIFA" has announced the suspension of the registration of the first football team of the Egyptian club Zamalek again, adding this decision to a series of suspensions that have affected the club over the past months.
Details of the Suspension
FIFA clarified through its official website that the suspension of registration is for a duration of 3 transfer windows, without disclosing the identity of the party that filed the complaint or the amount of the financial dues in dispute.
The Sixth Case
This decision represents the sixth case that has led to Zamalek being deprived of registration, increasing the pressure on the board of directors of the white castle during one of the most challenging periods the club is experiencing.
Conditions for Lifting the Sanction
The international federation requires reaching a financial settlement with the affected parties, either through immediate payment or scheduling the dues, in order for the registration suspension to be lifted officially.
Severe Financial Crisis
Zamalek is suffering from a severe financial crisis, which has worsened after the Egyptian Ministry of Housing's decision to withdraw the club's land in the Sixth of October City, allocated for the establishment of a new branch, on the grounds of "lack of seriousness in execution."
Sports Repercussions
The club's management is facing significant difficulties in providing the necessary liquidity to pay the players' dues, which has clearly reflected on the stability of the team and its results during the current season.