The "wristbands" have become a striking phenomenon in football fields, as many players are keen to wear them consistently, which raises questions among fans about their story and the reasons for their spread. Some players believe that they bring good luck and provide positive energy on the field, while others wear them for personal identity, fashion, or even for health reasons related to comfort and muscle support. These wristbands have become part of the mental image of some stars.

With their increasing prevalence among players, the question arises: What is the secret behind this phenomenon? How did it transform into a symbol that transcends the boundaries of sports accessories?

Medical, Psychological, and Functional Reasons

In response, sports medicine and injury specialist Dr. Adel Badri told "Okaz": The wristband worn by many football players during matches is not just a simple detail or aesthetic appearance; rather, it may be backed by medical, psychological, and functional reasons that vary from player to player. Typically, the wristband is often used as a means to improve joint stability, especially for players who experience significant pressure on the muscles and tendons of the hand during play, whether during tackles, falls, or using the hand for balance. The wristband helps provide an additional sense of stability, which reassures the player during performance. These wristbands come in various colors, allowing players to choose their favorite color, which serves as a personal distinction from other players. Additionally, choosing a favorite color provides them with psychological support and comfort.

When asked: Are wristbands associated with injuries or superstitions and false beliefs? Dr. Badri responds: There is no scientific basis for the idea that the wristband is linked to witchcraft or superstitions as some may think. However, some players use them purely for psychological reasons and are optimistic about them, which is merely a personal aspect unrelated to physical performance. From a medical standpoint, the wristband can indeed be used—as I mentioned—for protection or prevention when there is slight weakness in one of the wrist ligaments or after recovering from a previous injury.

Reducing Injuries

Regarding the health impact of wearing a wristband for more than 90 minutes, and whether it helps players reduce injuries, Dr. Badri continues: Wearing a wristband for long periods, such as 90 minutes, does not pose a risk if the band is flexible and not overly tight. However, if it is too tight, it may cause a decrease in blood flow to the hand, mild tingling or numbness in the fingers, and stiffness after the match due to excessive pressure. Generally, professional players often use specialized medical bands that allow movement and prevent these symptoms. It is important to note that the wristband does not completely prevent injuries, but it reduces the likelihood of joint sprains or ligament strains during falls or when the hand hits the ground. It is particularly beneficial for players who have previously suffered a wrist injury and need additional support for their hands. Overall, the wristband provides a psychological and muscular sense of comfort and stability, especially for players who heavily rely on arm movements for balance and tackling. Furthermore, the feeling of stability allows the player to perform with greater confidence and reduces the fear of re-injury.

Dr. Badri concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the wristband remains more than just a small piece of fabric; it is a blend of belonging, fashion, and the psychological aspect that may give the player additional confidence on the field. With varying motivations among those who see it as a good omen and those who use it as a means of expressing personality or as a medical treatment, this phenomenon remains part of the details of football, adding a human and individual touch to it. Regardless of the interpretations, the impact of the wristband will continue to be present as long as players seek any element that enhances their mental presence and brings them closer to moments of brilliance and fame.