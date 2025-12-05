باتت ربطات «المعصم» ظاهرة لافتة في ملاعب كرة القدم، إذ يحرص عدد من اللاعبين على ارتدائها بشكل دائم، ما يثير التساؤلات عند الجماهير حول قصتها ودوافع انتشارها، فبين من يعتقد من اللاعبين أنها تجلب الحظ وتمنحه طاقة إيجابية داخل الملعب، ومن يرتديها بدافع الهوية الشخصية أو الموضة أو حتى لأسباب صحية مرتبطة بالراحة والدعم العضلي، إذ أصبحت هذه الربطات جزءاً من الصورة الذهنية لبعض النجوم.

ومع تزايد انتشارها بين اللاعبين يبرز السؤال: ما سر هذه الظاهرة؟ وكيف تحولت إلى رمز يتجاوز حدود الإكسسوار الرياضي؟

أسباب طبية ونفسية ووظيفية

رداً على ذلك يقول المختص في طب الرياضة وإصابات الملاعب الدكتور عادل بدري لـ«عكاظ»: ربطة المعصم التي يظهر بها عدد كبير من لاعبي كرة القدم خلال المباريات ليست مجرد تفصيل بسيط أو مظهر جمالي، بل قد تقف خلفها أسباب طبية ونفسية ووظيفية تختلف من لاعب لآخر، وعادة تستخدم ربطة المعصم غالباً وسيلةً لتحسين ثبات المفصل خصوصاً لدى اللاعبين الذين يتعرضون لضغط كبير على عضلات وأوتار اليد أثناء اللعب، سواء عند الالتحامات أو السقوط أو استخدام اليد للتوازن، وتساعد الربطة في توفير شعور إضافي بالثبات، مما يطمئن اللاعب خلال الأداء، وتتوفر هذه الربطات بألوان متعددة، إذ تتيح للاعبين اختيار لونهم المفضل، وفي ذلك تمييز شخصي عن اللاعبين الآخرين، وبجانب ذلك فإن اختيار اللون المفضل يمنحهم الدعم والراحة النفسية.

وعن سؤال: هل ربطات المعصم مرتبطة بالإصابات أو خرافات واعتقادات خاطئة ؟ يجيب د.بدري: لا أساس علمي لفكرة أن ربطة المعصم مرتبطة بالشعوذة أو الخرافات كما يظن البعض، لكن بعض اللاعبين يستخدمونها لأسباب نفسية بحتة ويتفاءلون بها، وهذا لا يتجاوز كونه جانباً شخصياً لا علاقة له بالأداء البدني، أما من الناحية الطبية فإن الربطة قد تستخدم فعلياً -كما أشرت- للحماية أو الوقاية عند وجود ضعف بسيط في أحد أربطة المعصم أو بعد التعافي من إصابة سابقة.

ليفاندوسكي

التقليل من الإصابات

وحول التأثير الصحي الناتج عن ربط المعصم لأكثر من 90 دقيقة، وهل تساعد اللاعبين في التقليل من الإصابات؟ يواصل د.بدري: ربط المعصم لفترات طويلة مثل 90 دقيقة لا يمثل خطراً إذا كانت الربطة مرنة وغير مشدودة بشكل مفرط، لكن في حال كانت مشدودة أكثر من اللازم فقد يحدث انخفاض في تدفق الدم إلى اليد، وتنميل أو خدر خفيف في الأصابع، وتيبّس بعد المباراة نتيجة الضغط الزائد، ولكن عادة فإن اللاعبين المحترفين غالباً ما يستخدمون ربطات طبية مخصصة تسمح بالحركة وتمنع هذه الأعراض، مع التنويه هنا أن ربطة المعصم لا تمنع الإصابات بشكل كامل، لكنها تقلل من احتمالية التواء المفصل أو تمدد الأربطة عند السقوط أو عند اصطدام اليد بالأرض، وهي مفيدة بشكل خاص للاعبين الذين عانوا سابقاً من إصابة في الرسغ وتحتاج أيديهم إلى دعم إضافي، وبشكل عام فإن ربطة المعصم تمنح إحساساً نفسياً وعضلياً بالراحة والاستقرار، خصوصاً للاعبين الذين يعتمدون كثيراً على حركة الذراعين في التوازن والالتحام، وبجانب ذلك فإن الشعور بالثبات يجعل اللاعب يؤدي بثقة أكبر ويقلل من الخوف من تكرار الإصابة.

وختم د.بدري حديثه بتأكيد أن ربطة المعصم تبقى في الأخير أكثر من مجرد قطعة قماش صغيرة، فهي مزيج من الانتماء والموضة والجانب النفسي الذي قد يمنح اللاعب ثقة إضافية داخل الملعب، ومع اختلاف الدوافع بين من يراها تفاؤل خير ومن يستخدمها وسيلةً للتعبير عن شخصية أو علاجاً طبياً، تظل هذه الظاهرة جزءاً من تفاصيل كرة القدم، التي تضيف لها طابعاً إنسانياً وفردياً، ومهما تنوعت التفسيرات فإن تأثير ربطة المعصم سيبقى حاضراً طالما بقي اللاعبون يبحثون عن أي عنصر يعزز حضورهم الذهني ويقربهم من لحظات التألق والشهرة.