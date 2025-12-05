The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia impressed the participating entities in the "Arab Government Excellence Award 2025" by winning six prestigious awards during the ceremony held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The achievement of these awards reflects the significant progress the Kingdom has made in enhancing government performance efficiency and innovating in service delivery to citizens and residents. The awards covered several categories, most notably the Best Arab Government Entity, the Best Initiative for Education and Health Development, and the Best Smart Government Application, in addition to honoring the Best Director General of a Government Entity and an Arab Institution.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award, Mohammed Al-Gergawi, stated that the primary goal of government excellence is to improve people's lives by adopting a flexible approach similar to the private sector, which is quick to respond to changes and transforms challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. Al-Gergawi added that these awards represent a model to be emulated by governments in the Arab world and encourage the sharing of successful experiences.