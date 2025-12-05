أبهرت المملكة العربية السعودية الجهات المشاركة في «جائزة التميز الحكومي العربي 2025» بعد حصدها ست جوائز رفيعة المستوى خلال الحفل الذي أقيم في مقر جامعة الدول العربية بالقاهرة.

ويعكس الفوز بكل هذه الجوائز التقدم الكبير الذي أحرزته المملكة في رفع كفاءة الأداء الحكومي والابتكار في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين والمقيمين. وشملت الجوائز فئات عدة، أبرزها أفضل هيئة حكومية عربية، وأفضل مبادرة لتطوير التعليم والصحة، وأفضل تطبيق حكومي ذكي، إضافة إلى تكريم أفضل مدير عام لهيئة حكومية ومؤسسة عربية.

من جهته، قال رئيس مجلس أمناء الجائزة محمد القرقاوي إن الهدف الأساسي من التميز الحكومي هو تحسين حياة الناس، عبر تبني الحكومات نهجاً مرناً يشبه القطاع الخاص، سريع الاستجابة للمتغيرات، ويحوّل التحديات إلى فرص للنمو والابتكار. وأضاف القرقاوي أن هذه الجوائز تمثل نموذجاً يُحتذى به للحكومات في العالم العربي، وتشجع على مشاركة التجارب الناجحة.