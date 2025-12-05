أعرب وزراء خارجية كل من المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، ودولة قطر عن بالغ القلق إزاء التصريحات الصادرة عن الجانب الإسرائيلي بشأن فتح معبر رفح في اتجاه واحد بهدف إخراج سكان قطاع غزة إلى جمهورية مصر العربية.

وشدد الوزراء على الرفض التام لأية محاولات لتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أرضه، مؤكدين ضرورة الالتزام الكامل بخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وما تضمنته من فتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين، وضمان حرية حركة السكان، وعدم إجبار أي من أبناء القطاع على المغادرة، بل تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لهم للبقاء على أرضهم والمشاركة في بناء وطنهم، في إطار رؤية متكاملة لاستعادة الاستقرار وتحسين أوضاعهم الإنسانية.

وجدد الوزراء تقديرهم لالتزام الرئيس ترمب بإرساء السلام في المنطقة، مؤكدين أهمية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ خطة الرئيس ترمب بكافة استحقاقاتها دون إرجاء أو تعطيل، بما يحقق الأمن والسلام، ويُرسّخ أسس الاستقرار الإقليمي.

وشدد الوزراء في هذا السياق على ضرورة تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار بشكل كامل، ووضع حد لمعاناة المدنيين، وضمان دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة دون قيود أو عوائق، والشروع في جهود التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار، وتهيئة الظروف أمام عودة السلطة الفلسطينية لتسلم مسؤولياتها في قطاع غزة، بما يؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكد الوزراء استعداد دولهم لمواصلة العمل والتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكافة الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية المعنية، لضمان التنفيذ الكامل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803، وكافة قرارات المجلس ذات الصلة، وتوفير البيئة المواتية لتحقيق سلام عادل وشامل ومستدام وفقاً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبدأ حل الدولتين، بما يؤدي إلى إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على خطوط الرابع من يونيو عام 1967م، بما في ذلك الأراضي المحتلة في غزة والضفة الغربية، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.