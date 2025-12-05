The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, and the State of Qatar expressed their deep concern regarding the statements issued by the Israeli side about opening the Rafah crossing in one direction to allow residents of the Gaza Strip to exit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The ministers emphasized their complete rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, affirming the necessity of full adherence to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, which includes opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, ensuring freedom of movement for residents, and not forcing any of the residents of the Gaza Strip to leave, but rather creating suitable conditions for them to remain on their land and participate in building their homeland, within a comprehensive vision to restore stability and improve their humanitarian conditions.

The ministers reiterated their appreciation for President Trump's commitment to establishing peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the implementation of President Trump's plan in all its requirements without delay or obstruction, in a way that achieves security and peace and solidifies the foundations of regional stability.

In this context, the ministers stressed the necessity of fully establishing a ceasefire, putting an end to the suffering of civilians, ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without restrictions or obstacles, initiating early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and creating conditions for the return of the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, laying the groundwork for a new phase of security and stability in the region.

The ministers confirmed their countries' readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all relevant regional and international parties to ensure the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803 and all related council resolutions, and to provide a conducive environment for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the principle of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, including the occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.