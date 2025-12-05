The International Football Federation (FIFA) awarded U.S. President Donald Trump a Peace Prize, in recognition of his exceptional efforts for peace in various parts of the world, during the draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup today (Friday) in the capital, Washington. This is the first award of its kind presented by FIFA, where Infantino stated: "In an increasingly divided world, we must recognize those who work to unite it." FIFA clarified in an official statement that it had previously announced the launch of the "FIFA Peace Prize," which will be awarded for the first time during the World Cup draw on December 5 in Washington. The award aims to honor "exceptional efforts for peace."