منح الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جائزة سلام، اعترافاً بمجهوداته الاستثنائية للسلام في مختلف بقاع العالم، خلال حفل سحب قرعة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026 اليوم (الجمعة) في العاصمة واشنطن، التي تعتبر الأولى من نوعها يقدمها الـ«فيفا»، حيث قال «إنفانتينو»: «في عالم منقسم بشكل متزايد، يتعين علينا أن نعترف بأولئك الذين يعملون على توحيده»، وأوضح الـ«فيفا» في بيان رسمي أن الـ«فيفا» أعلن سابقاً إطلاق «جائزة الفيفا للسلام» التي ستمنح لأول مرة خلال حفل سحب قرعة كأس العالم في 5 ديسمبر القادم بواشنطن. وتهدف الجائزة إلى تكريم «الأعمال الاستثنائية في سبيل السلام».