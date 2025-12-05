The United States is considering imposing broader sanctions on the warring parties in Sudan, in an implicit acknowledgment of the failure of its envoy, Masad Bolus, to persuade the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to accept a ceasefire, amid new bloody escalations and an unprecedented worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

A Direct Role for Trump

According to The Guardian, this move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week the start of direct efforts to end the war, at the personal request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Failed Mediation Efforts

Bolus, who is the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, has been trying for months to reach a ceasefire between the two sides, without achieving any actual breakthrough.

Betting on Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed during a government meeting at the White House last Wednesday that Trump is "the only leader in the world capable of solving the Sudan crisis."

Reports from The Guardian indicate that Washington has informed the warring parties that Trump may resort to broader retaliatory sanctions against those obstructing the ceasefire, expanding them to include foreign companies and financing networks.

Current Scope of Sanctions

So far, U.S. sanctions have been limited to leaders of the army and the Rapid Support Forces, along with a limited group associated with the army, and the upcoming steps are expected to include strengthening the UN arms embargo on Darfur.

Parallel Norwegian Move

In parallel, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry is preparing to issue a broad invitation to Sudanese civil society forces to Oslo in the coming weeks, to discuss the outlines of restoring civilian rule in the event of the war's cessation.

Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motsfeld Kravik visited Port Sudan last week, warning that the continuation of fighting means "the disintegration of the country with serious consequences for the entire region."

Background of the War

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), resulting in the deaths of around 40,000 people according to the United Nations, and displacing more than 14 million, in the worst humanitarian crisis currently facing the world.

The Rejected Quad Plan

On September 21, the "Quad" (the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt) proposed a humanitarian ceasefire plan for three months, followed by a political process extending for nine months ending with civilian rule.

The Rapid Support Forces expressed a formal acceptance of the plan while fighting continued, whereas the army rejected it, considering it a prelude to dismantling the military institution.

Bloody Escalation in Kordofan

The U.S. escalation followed a warning from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Thursday about "a new wave of atrocities" in Kordofan, after documenting the deaths of more than 269 civilians in the city of Bara since October 25, due to airstrikes, artillery shelling, and field executions.

He warned of a repeat of the scenario in El Fasher in Darfur, where the control of the Rapid Support Forces after a year-long siege led to mass killings, sexual violence, and widespread displacement.

Russian and Chemical Concerns

Reports about the army's readiness to grant Russia a long-term lease for a Sudanese port, and its refusal to allow the UN to investigate allegations of chemical weapons use, have heightened international concern.

In a speech at Chatham House, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Lana Nusseibeh stated that the solution lies in "returning Sudan to broad civilian rule," warning against "the political rehabilitation of any warring party," and affirming that both sides have committed serious violations.