تدرس الولايات المتحدة فرض عقوبات أوسع نطاقاً على أطراف الحرب في السودان، في اعتراف ضمني بتعثر جهود مبعوثها مسعد بولوس في إقناع الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع بقبول هدنة، وسط تصعيد دموي جديد وتفاقم غير مسبوق للأزمة الإنسانية.
دور مباشر لترمب
وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، يأتي هذا التحرك بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي بدء مساعٍ مباشرة لإنهاء الحرب، بطلب شخصي من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
فشل مساعي الوساطة
وكان بولوس، والد زوج ابنة ترمب تيفاني، يحاول منذ أشهر التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار بين الطرفين، دون تحقيق أي اختراق فعلي.
رهان على العقوبات
وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، خلال اجتماع حكومي في البيت الأبيض الأربعاء الماضي، أن ترمب هو «الزعيم الوحيد في العالم القادر على حل أزمة السودان».
وتفيد تقارير «الغارديان» بأن واشنطن أبلغت الأطراف المتحاربة بأن ترمب قد يلجأ إلى عقوبات انتقامية أوسع ضد من يعرقلون الهدنة، مع توسيع نطاقها لتشمل شركات وشبكات تمويل خارجية.
نطاق العقوبات الحالي
وتقتصر العقوبات الأمريكية حتى الآن على قيادات من الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع، إلى جانب مجموعة محدودة من المرتبطين بالجيش، ومن المتوقع أن تشمل الخطوات القادمة تعزيز الحظر الأممي على توريد السلاح إلى دارفور.
تحرك نرويجي موازٍ
بالتوازي، تستعد وزارة الخارجية النرويجية لتوجيه دعوة واسعة لقوى المجتمع المدني السوداني إلى أوسلو خلال الأسابيع القادمة، لبحث ملامح استعادة الحكم المدني في حال توقف الحرب.
وكان نائب وزير الخارجية النرويجي أندرياس موتزفيلد كرافيك قد زار بورتسودان الأسبوع الماضي، محذراً من أن استمرار القتال يعني «تفكك البلاد بعواقب خطيرة على المنطقة بأكملها».
خلفية الحرب
واندلعت الحرب في السودان في أبريل 2023 بين الجيش بقيادة عبد الفتاح البرهان، وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي)، ما أسفر عن مقتل نحو 40 ألف شخص وفقاً للأمم المتحدة، وتشريد أكثر من 14 مليوناً، في أسوأ أزمة إنسانية يشهدها العالم حالياً.
خطة الرباعي المرفوضة
وفي 21 سبتمبر الماضي، طرح «الرباعي» (الولايات المتحدة، السعودية، الإمارات، مصر) خطة لوقف إطلاق نار إنساني لـ3 أشهر، تعقبها عملية سياسية تمتد لـ9 أشهر تنتهي بحكم مدني.
وأبدت قوات الدعم السريع قبولاً شكلياً بالخطة مع استمرار القتال، فيما رفضها الجيش معتبراً أنها تمهد لحل المؤسسة العسكرية.
تصعيد دموي في كردفان
وجاء التصعيد الأمريكي بعد تحذير المفوض الأعلى لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة فولكر تُرك، الخميس، من «موجة جديدة من الفظائع» في كردفان، بعد توثيق مقتل أكثر من 269 مدنياً في مدينة بارا منذ 25 أكتوبر، نتيجة غارات جوية وقصف مدفعي وإعدامات ميدانية.
وحذّر من تكرار سيناريو الفاشر في دارفور، حيث أسفرت سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع بعد حصار دام عاماً عن قتل جماعي وعنف جنسي وتشريد واسع.
مخاوف روسية وكيميائية
وزادت التقارير عن استعداد الجيش لمنح روسيا إيجاراً طويل الأمد لميناء سوداني، ورفضه السماح للأمم المتحدة بالتحقيق في اتهامات باستخدام أسلحة كيميائية، من حدة القلق الدولي.
وفي خطاب بمعهد تشاتام هاوس، قالت وزيرة الدولة الإماراتية للشؤون الخارجية لانا النوسيبة إن الحل يتمثل في «عودة السودان إلى حكم مدني واسع النطاق»، محذّرة من «إعادة تأهيل سياسي لأي طرف متحارب»، ومؤكدة أن كلا الجانبين ارتكبا انتهاكات جسيمة.
The United States is considering imposing broader sanctions on the warring parties in Sudan, in an implicit acknowledgment of the failure of its envoy, Masad Bolus, to persuade the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to accept a ceasefire, amid new bloody escalations and an unprecedented worsening of the humanitarian crisis.
A Direct Role for Trump
According to The Guardian, this move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week the start of direct efforts to end the war, at the personal request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Failed Mediation Efforts
Bolus, who is the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, has been trying for months to reach a ceasefire between the two sides, without achieving any actual breakthrough.
Betting on Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed during a government meeting at the White House last Wednesday that Trump is "the only leader in the world capable of solving the Sudan crisis."
Reports from The Guardian indicate that Washington has informed the warring parties that Trump may resort to broader retaliatory sanctions against those obstructing the ceasefire, expanding them to include foreign companies and financing networks.
Current Scope of Sanctions
So far, U.S. sanctions have been limited to leaders of the army and the Rapid Support Forces, along with a limited group associated with the army, and the upcoming steps are expected to include strengthening the UN arms embargo on Darfur.
Parallel Norwegian Move
In parallel, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry is preparing to issue a broad invitation to Sudanese civil society forces to Oslo in the coming weeks, to discuss the outlines of restoring civilian rule in the event of the war's cessation.
Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motsfeld Kravik visited Port Sudan last week, warning that the continuation of fighting means "the disintegration of the country with serious consequences for the entire region."
Background of the War
The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), resulting in the deaths of around 40,000 people according to the United Nations, and displacing more than 14 million, in the worst humanitarian crisis currently facing the world.
The Rejected Quad Plan
On September 21, the "Quad" (the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt) proposed a humanitarian ceasefire plan for three months, followed by a political process extending for nine months ending with civilian rule.
The Rapid Support Forces expressed a formal acceptance of the plan while fighting continued, whereas the army rejected it, considering it a prelude to dismantling the military institution.
Bloody Escalation in Kordofan
The U.S. escalation followed a warning from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Thursday about "a new wave of atrocities" in Kordofan, after documenting the deaths of more than 269 civilians in the city of Bara since October 25, due to airstrikes, artillery shelling, and field executions.
He warned of a repeat of the scenario in El Fasher in Darfur, where the control of the Rapid Support Forces after a year-long siege led to mass killings, sexual violence, and widespread displacement.
Russian and Chemical Concerns
Reports about the army's readiness to grant Russia a long-term lease for a Sudanese port, and its refusal to allow the UN to investigate allegations of chemical weapons use, have heightened international concern.
In a speech at Chatham House, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Lana Nusseibeh stated that the solution lies in "returning Sudan to broad civilian rule," warning against "the political rehabilitation of any warring party," and affirming that both sides have committed serious violations.