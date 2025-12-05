تدرس الولايات المتحدة فرض عقوبات أوسع نطاقاً على أطراف الحرب في السودان، في اعتراف ضمني بتعثر جهود مبعوثها مسعد بولوس في إقناع الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع بقبول هدنة، وسط تصعيد دموي جديد وتفاقم غير مسبوق للأزمة الإنسانية.

دور مباشر لترمب

وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، يأتي هذا التحرك بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي بدء مساعٍ مباشرة لإنهاء الحرب، بطلب شخصي من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

فشل مساعي الوساطة

وكان بولوس، والد زوج ابنة ترمب تيفاني، يحاول منذ أشهر التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار بين الطرفين، دون تحقيق أي اختراق فعلي.

رهان على العقوبات

وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، خلال اجتماع حكومي في البيت الأبيض الأربعاء الماضي، أن ترمب هو «الزعيم الوحيد في العالم القادر على حل أزمة السودان».

وتفيد تقارير «الغارديان» بأن واشنطن أبلغت الأطراف المتحاربة بأن ترمب قد يلجأ إلى عقوبات انتقامية أوسع ضد من يعرقلون الهدنة، مع توسيع نطاقها لتشمل شركات وشبكات تمويل خارجية.

نطاق العقوبات الحالي

وتقتصر العقوبات الأمريكية حتى الآن على قيادات من الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع، إلى جانب مجموعة محدودة من المرتبطين بالجيش، ومن المتوقع أن تشمل الخطوات القادمة تعزيز الحظر الأممي على توريد السلاح إلى دارفور.

تحرك نرويجي موازٍ

بالتوازي، تستعد وزارة الخارجية النرويجية لتوجيه دعوة واسعة لقوى المجتمع المدني السوداني إلى أوسلو خلال الأسابيع القادمة، لبحث ملامح استعادة الحكم المدني في حال توقف الحرب.

وكان نائب وزير الخارجية النرويجي أندرياس موتزفيلد كرافيك قد زار بورتسودان الأسبوع الماضي، محذراً من أن استمرار القتال يعني «تفكك البلاد بعواقب خطيرة على المنطقة بأكملها».

خلفية الحرب

واندلعت الحرب في السودان في أبريل 2023 بين الجيش بقيادة عبد الفتاح البرهان، وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي)، ما أسفر عن مقتل نحو 40 ألف شخص وفقاً للأمم المتحدة، وتشريد أكثر من 14 مليوناً، في أسوأ أزمة إنسانية يشهدها العالم حالياً.

خطة الرباعي المرفوضة

وفي 21 سبتمبر الماضي، طرح «الرباعي» (الولايات المتحدة، السعودية، الإمارات، مصر) خطة لوقف إطلاق نار إنساني لـ3 أشهر، تعقبها عملية سياسية تمتد لـ9 أشهر تنتهي بحكم مدني.

وأبدت قوات الدعم السريع قبولاً شكلياً بالخطة مع استمرار القتال، فيما رفضها الجيش معتبراً أنها تمهد لحل المؤسسة العسكرية.

تصعيد دموي في كردفان

وجاء التصعيد الأمريكي بعد تحذير المفوض الأعلى لحقوق الإنسان في الأمم المتحدة فولكر تُرك، الخميس، من «موجة جديدة من الفظائع» في كردفان، بعد توثيق مقتل أكثر من 269 مدنياً في مدينة بارا منذ 25 أكتوبر، نتيجة غارات جوية وقصف مدفعي وإعدامات ميدانية.

وحذّر من تكرار سيناريو الفاشر في دارفور، حيث أسفرت سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع بعد حصار دام عاماً عن قتل جماعي وعنف جنسي وتشريد واسع.

مخاوف روسية وكيميائية

وزادت التقارير عن استعداد الجيش لمنح روسيا إيجاراً طويل الأمد لميناء سوداني، ورفضه السماح للأمم المتحدة بالتحقيق في اتهامات باستخدام أسلحة كيميائية، من حدة القلق الدولي.

وفي خطاب بمعهد تشاتام هاوس، قالت وزيرة الدولة الإماراتية للشؤون الخارجية لانا النوسيبة إن الحل يتمثل في «عودة السودان إلى حكم مدني واسع النطاق»، محذّرة من «إعادة تأهيل سياسي لأي طرف متحارب»، ومؤكدة أن كلا الجانبين ارتكبا انتهاكات جسيمة.