The Iranian army announced the execution of an aerial operation using suicide drones targeting a main headquarters of the Israeli army in the city of Beersheba in southern occupied Palestine, confirming precise hits on a military complex believed to house command, communication, and intelligence centers belonging to the Israeli army.

The official statement published through Iranian state media clarified that the operation was part of a series of ongoing attacks with various types of drones, noting that "the strike inflicted severe damage on sensitive military infrastructure in Beersheba," and that strict Israeli censorship prevents the circulation of images or detailed information about the scale of losses or casualties.

The Iranian army confirmed that Tel Aviv imposes "comprehensive military censorship" on the media and on the publication of any information related to effective Iranian attacks, considering this evidence of "the success of the operation and its strategic impact."

The region has witnessed an exchange of intense missile and drone strikes. Beersheba – which includes sensitive technological and military complexes such as the cyber "Gav Yam" and facilities near Soroka Hospital – has become a repeated target recently, following previous strikes that resulted in casualties and material damage.

Iran had previously announced in statements targeting sites in Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as air bases like Palmachim and Ovda, in addition to intelligence centers of Aman, Shin Bet, and Unit 8200, and radar facilities, while Israel responds with intensive airstrikes on Iranian facilities, including a drone base belonging to the Revolutionary Guard.

Iran heavily relies on suicide drones at this stage of the conflict, considering them an effective and low-cost weapon to penetrate Israeli air defenses, while Israel and the United States assert that most of these attacks are intercepted or that their impact is limited.