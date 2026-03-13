أعلن الجيش الإيراني، عن تنفيذ عملية جوية باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة انتحارية استهدفت مقرًا رئيسيًا لأركان الجيش الإسرائيلي في مدينة بئر السبع جنوب فلسطين المحتلة، مؤكدًا تحقيق إصابات دقيقة في مجمع عسكري يُعتقد أنه يضم مراكز قيادة واتصالات واستخبارات تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي.

وأوضح البيان الرسمي الذي نُشر عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية الإيرانية، أن العملية جاءت ضمن سلسلة هجمات مستمرة بمسيّرات من أنواع مختلفة، مشيرًا إلى أن «الضربة ألحقت أضرارًا جسيمة ببنية تحتية عسكرية حساسة في بئر السبع»، وأن الرقابة الإسرائيلية المشددة تحول دون تداول صور أو تفاصيل دقيقة عن حجم الخسائر أو الإصابات.

وأكد الجيش الإيراني أن تل أبيب تفرض «رقابة عسكرية شاملة» على وسائل الإعلام وعلى نشر أي معلومات تتعلق بالهجمات الإيرانية الفعالة، معتبرًا ذلك دليلاً على «نجاح العملية وتأثيرها الاستراتيجي».

حيث شهدت المنطقة تبادل ضربات صاروخية ومسيّرة مكثفة. وبئر السبع – التي تضم مجمعات تكنولوجية وعسكرية حساسة مثل «غاف يام» السيبراني ومرافق قريبة من مستشفى سوروكا – أصبحت هدفًا متكررًا في الفترة الأخيرة، بعد استهدافات سابقة أدت إلى إصابات وأضرار مادية.

وكانت إيران قد أعلنت في بيانات سابقة استهداف مواقع في تل أبيب وحيفا وقواعد جوية مثل بالماخيم وعوفدا، إضافة إلى مراكز استخبارات أمان، الشاباك، والوحدة 8200 ومنشآت رادار، فيما ترد إسرائيل بضربات جوية مكثفة على منشآت إيرانية، بما في ذلك مقر طائرات مسيّرة تابع للحرس الثوري.

وتعتمد إيران بشكل كبير على المسيّرات الانتحارية في هذه المرحلة من الصراع، معتبرة إياها سلاحًا فعالاً ومنخفض التكلفة لاختراق الدفاعات الجوية الإسرائيلية، بينما تؤكد إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة أن معظم هذه الهجمات يتم اعتراضها أو أن تأثيرها محدود.