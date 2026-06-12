The Chinese authorities announced the arrest of American researcher Min Zhen, who specializes in Myanmar issues and Chinese foreign policy, on suspicion of his involvement in espionage activities that threaten Chinese national security.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, stated during a press conference today (Friday) that Zhen is suspected of "engaging in espionage activities that endanger Chinese national security," without disclosing further details related to the case.



Arresting an American citizen on national security charges is unusual in China, especially since the incident comes just about a month after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, as part of joint efforts to improve relations between the two countries after years of tension.



The British newspaper "The Guardian" quoted a Burmese activist as saying that news about Min Zhen has been cut off since June 3, following his arrival in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province in southwestern China, to participate in an academic conference.



The source noted that the researcher had previously visited China multiple times without facing any issues.



Zhen is known for his role in the student movement that took place in Myanmar in 1988, which was met with a large military crackdown by the authorities at the time. After those events, he was granted asylum in the United States.



The same source confirmed that he had not been involved in any direct political or protest activities recently.



Zhen founded the "ISP Myanmar" research and studies center, which has focused in recent years on studying Chinese foreign policy and trade relations between China and Myanmar.



The center has published several reports on economic and strategic issues, including Myanmar's exports of rare earth minerals to China, and has maintained channels of communication and intellectual exchange with Chinese research centers.



Min Zhen continues his academic career as a PhD researcher at the University of California – Berkeley in the United States, while no additional details have yet been released regarding the legal actions taken against him or the nature of the evidence related to the charges against him.