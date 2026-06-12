أعلنت السلطات الصينية اعتقال الباحث الأمريكي مين زين، المتخصص في قضايا ميانمار والسياسة الخارجية الصينية، للاشتباه في تورطه بأنشطة تجسس تهدد الأمن القومي الصيني.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية، لين جيان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم (الجمعة)، إن زين يواجه شبهة "الانخراط في أنشطة تجسسية تعرّض الأمن القومي الصيني للخطر"، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالقضية.
ويُعد توقيف مواطن أمريكي بتهم تتعلق بالأمن القومي أمراً غير معتاد في الصين، خاصة أن الحادثة تأتي بعد نحو شهر فقط من لقاء جمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين، في إطار مساعٍ مشتركة لتحسين العلاقات بين البلدين بعد سنوات من التوتر.
ونقلت صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية عن ناشط بورمي قوله: انقطعت أخبار مين زين منذ 3 يونيو الجاري، عقب وصوله إلى مدينة كونمينغ، عاصمة مقاطعة يونان جنوب غربي الصين، للمشاركة في مؤتمر أكاديمي.
ولفت المصدر إلى أن الباحث سبق أن زار الصين مرات عديدة دون أن يواجه أي مشكلات.
ويُعرف زين بدوره في الحركة الطلابية التي شهدتها ميانمار عام 1988، والتي واجهتها السلطات آنذاك بحملة عسكرية واسعة. وبعد تلك الأحداث، حصل على حق اللجوء في الولايات المتحدة.
وأكد المصدر ذاته أنه لم يكن منخرطاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة في أي نشاط سياسي أو احتجاجي مباشر.
وأسس زين مركز الدراسات والأبحاث "ISP Myanmar"، وهو مؤسسة بحثية ركزت خلال السنوات الماضية على دراسة السياسة الخارجية الصينية والعلاقات التجارية بين الصين وميانمار.
ونشر المركز عدداً من التقارير حول ملفات اقتصادية وإستراتيجية، من بينها صادرات ميانمار من المعادن الأرضية النادرة إلى الصين، كما حافظ على قنوات تواصل وتبادل فكري مع مراكز أبحاث صينية.
ويواصل مين زين مسيرته الأكاديمية بصفته باحث دكتوراه في جامعة كاليفورنيا – بيركلي بالولايات المتحدة، فيما لم تصدر حتى الآن تفاصيل إضافية حول الإجراءات القانونية المتخذة بحقه أو طبيعة الأدلة المرتبطة بالاتهامات الموجهة إليه.
The Chinese authorities announced the arrest of American researcher Min Zhen, who specializes in Myanmar issues and Chinese foreign policy, on suspicion of his involvement in espionage activities that threaten Chinese national security.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, stated during a press conference today (Friday) that Zhen is suspected of "engaging in espionage activities that endanger Chinese national security," without disclosing further details related to the case.
Arresting an American citizen on national security charges is unusual in China, especially since the incident comes just about a month after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, as part of joint efforts to improve relations between the two countries after years of tension.
The British newspaper "The Guardian" quoted a Burmese activist as saying that news about Min Zhen has been cut off since June 3, following his arrival in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province in southwestern China, to participate in an academic conference.
The source noted that the researcher had previously visited China multiple times without facing any issues.
Zhen is known for his role in the student movement that took place in Myanmar in 1988, which was met with a large military crackdown by the authorities at the time. After those events, he was granted asylum in the United States.
The same source confirmed that he had not been involved in any direct political or protest activities recently.
Zhen founded the "ISP Myanmar" research and studies center, which has focused in recent years on studying Chinese foreign policy and trade relations between China and Myanmar.
The center has published several reports on economic and strategic issues, including Myanmar's exports of rare earth minerals to China, and has maintained channels of communication and intellectual exchange with Chinese research centers.
Min Zhen continues his academic career as a PhD researcher at the University of California – Berkeley in the United States, while no additional details have yet been released regarding the legal actions taken against him or the nature of the evidence related to the charges against him.