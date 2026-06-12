أعلنت السلطات الصينية اعتقال الباحث الأمريكي مين زين، المتخصص في قضايا ميانمار والسياسة الخارجية الصينية، للاشتباه في تورطه بأنشطة تجسس تهدد الأمن القومي الصيني.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية، لين جيان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم (الجمعة)، إن زين يواجه شبهة "الانخراط في أنشطة تجسسية تعرّض الأمن القومي الصيني للخطر"، دون الكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالقضية.


ويُعد توقيف مواطن أمريكي بتهم تتعلق بالأمن القومي أمراً غير معتاد في الصين، خاصة أن الحادثة تأتي بعد نحو شهر فقط من لقاء جمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين، في إطار مساعٍ مشتركة لتحسين العلاقات بين البلدين بعد سنوات من التوتر.


ونقلت صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية عن ناشط بورمي قوله: انقطعت أخبار مين زين منذ 3 يونيو الجاري، عقب وصوله إلى مدينة كونمينغ، عاصمة مقاطعة يونان جنوب غربي الصين، للمشاركة في مؤتمر أكاديمي.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن الباحث سبق أن زار الصين مرات عديدة دون أن يواجه أي مشكلات.


ويُعرف زين بدوره في الحركة الطلابية التي شهدتها ميانمار عام 1988، والتي واجهتها السلطات آنذاك بحملة عسكرية واسعة. وبعد تلك الأحداث، حصل على حق اللجوء في الولايات المتحدة.


وأكد المصدر ذاته أنه لم يكن منخرطاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة في أي نشاط سياسي أو احتجاجي مباشر.


وأسس زين مركز الدراسات والأبحاث "ISP Myanmar"، وهو مؤسسة بحثية ركزت خلال السنوات الماضية على دراسة السياسة الخارجية الصينية والعلاقات التجارية بين الصين وميانمار.


ونشر المركز عدداً من التقارير حول ملفات اقتصادية وإستراتيجية، من بينها صادرات ميانمار من المعادن الأرضية النادرة إلى الصين، كما حافظ على قنوات تواصل وتبادل فكري مع مراكز أبحاث صينية.


ويواصل مين زين مسيرته الأكاديمية بصفته باحث دكتوراه في جامعة كاليفورنيا – بيركلي بالولايات المتحدة، فيما لم تصدر حتى الآن تفاصيل إضافية حول الإجراءات القانونية المتخذة بحقه أو طبيعة الأدلة المرتبطة بالاتهامات الموجهة إليه.