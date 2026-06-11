ضبطت شرطة منطقة الرياض (5) مقيمين من الجنسية البنغلاديشية لممارستهم التسول، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.
وحثّ الأمن العام المتبرعين على توجيه تبرعاتهم عبر المنصات الرسمية المعتمدة بما يضمن وصولها إلى مستحقيها.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية ممثلة بالأمن العام، في مكافحة ظاهرة التسول بمختلف صورها وأشكالها.
The Riyadh region police apprehended (5) residents of Bangladeshi nationality for engaging in begging, and they were detained and legal actions were taken against them.
The Public Security urged donors to direct their donations through the approved official platforms to ensure they reach those in need.
This is part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, represented by Public Security, to combat the phenomenon of begging in all its forms and manifestations.