FC Barcelona announced today (Friday) the renewal of defender Eric Garcia's contract for 5 seasons, as part of the club's plan to maintain the core structure of the team.

The club stated in a statement: "FC Barcelona and player Eric Garcia have reached an agreement to renew the contract for another 5 seasons, allowing him to stay with the team until June 30, 2031."

It added: "The player will sign the new contract at a ceremony to be held next Thursday, December 11, at 1:30 PM Central European Time, in the office of the club president Joan Laporta, after which Garcia will speak to the media."

The statement continued: "This decision embodies great confidence in a player who grew up in La Masia and has set an example for the youth, while his performance, maturity, and commitment have been key factors in enhancing his status within the club."

Barcelona Prepares to Face Betis

In another context, Barcelona is preparing to face Real Betis tomorrow (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the Spanish league.

The "Blaugrana" leads the La Liga standings with 37 points, just one point ahead of their closest rival, Real Madrid, who is in second place.