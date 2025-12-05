أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني، اليوم (الجمعة)، تجديد عقد مدافعه إريك غارسيا لمدة 5 مواسم، وذلك ضمن خطة النادي للحفاظ على القوام الأساسي للفريق.
وقال النادي في بيان: «توصل نادي برشلونة واللاعب إريك غارسيا إلى اتفاق لتجديد العقد لمدة 5 مواسم أخرى، ليستمر مع الفريق حتى 30 يونيو 2031».
وأضاف: «سيوقّع اللاعب على العقد الجديد في حفل سيقام يوم الخميس القادم 11 ديسمبر، في تمام الواحدة والنصف ظهراً بتوقيت وسط أوروبا، في مكتب رئيس النادي جوان لابورتا، على أن يتحدث غارسيا بعدها لوسائل الإعلام».
وتابع البيان: «يجسد هذا القرار ثقة كبيرة بلاعب نشأ في لا ماسيا، وقدّم نموذجاً يُحتذى به للشباب، فيما شكّل أداؤه ونضجه والتزامه عوامل أساسية في تعزيز مكانته داخل النادي».
برشلونة يستعد لمواجهة بيتيس
وفي سياق آخر، يستعد برشلونة لمواجهة ريال بيتيس غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من الدوري الإسباني.
ويتصدر «البلوغرانا» جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 37 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن أقرب منافسيه ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني.
FC Barcelona announced today (Friday) the renewal of defender Eric Garcia's contract for 5 seasons, as part of the club's plan to maintain the core structure of the team.
The club stated in a statement: "FC Barcelona and player Eric Garcia have reached an agreement to renew the contract for another 5 seasons, allowing him to stay with the team until June 30, 2031."
It added: "The player will sign the new contract at a ceremony to be held next Thursday, December 11, at 1:30 PM Central European Time, in the office of the club president Joan Laporta, after which Garcia will speak to the media."
The statement continued: "This decision embodies great confidence in a player who grew up in La Masia and has set an example for the youth, while his performance, maturity, and commitment have been key factors in enhancing his status within the club."
Barcelona Prepares to Face Betis
In another context, Barcelona is preparing to face Real Betis tomorrow (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the Spanish league.
The "Blaugrana" leads the La Liga standings with 37 points, just one point ahead of their closest rival, Real Madrid, who is in second place.