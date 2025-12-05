أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني، اليوم (الجمعة)، تجديد عقد مدافعه إريك غارسيا لمدة 5 مواسم، وذلك ضمن خطة النادي للحفاظ على القوام الأساسي للفريق.

وقال النادي في بيان: «توصل نادي برشلونة واللاعب إريك غارسيا إلى اتفاق لتجديد العقد لمدة 5 مواسم أخرى، ليستمر مع الفريق حتى 30 يونيو 2031».

وأضاف: «سيوقّع اللاعب على العقد الجديد في حفل سيقام يوم الخميس القادم 11 ديسمبر، في تمام الواحدة والنصف ظهراً بتوقيت وسط أوروبا، في مكتب رئيس النادي جوان لابورتا، على أن يتحدث غارسيا بعدها لوسائل الإعلام».

وتابع البيان: «يجسد هذا القرار ثقة كبيرة بلاعب نشأ في لا ماسيا، وقدّم نموذجاً يُحتذى به للشباب، فيما شكّل أداؤه ونضجه والتزامه عوامل أساسية في تعزيز مكانته داخل النادي».

برشلونة يستعد لمواجهة بيتيس

وفي سياق آخر، يستعد برشلونة لمواجهة ريال بيتيس غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من الدوري الإسباني.

ويتصدر «البلوغرانا» جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 37 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن أقرب منافسيه ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني.