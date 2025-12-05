In their first historical encounter, our Saudi national football team faces off against the Comoros national team at exactly 9:30 PM (today) on Friday, at Al Bayt Stadium, as part of the second round of Group B matches in the Arab Cup currently taking place in the brotherly country of Qatar.



The Saudi team enters this match in second place in the group with 3 points, trailing the leader, Morocco, on goal difference. In the first round, the Green team managed to win against Oman with a score of 2-1, and they aim to secure victory tonight to guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals. Despite the absence of French coach Hervé Renard, his assistant François Rodriguez has found the right lineup with Saleh Al-Shehri in the front line alongside the duo of Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan, in order to settle the match early and intensify the attacking side of the Saudi Green team, taking advantage of the weaknesses in the Comoros defense, which conceded three goals in the first round against Morocco.



On the other hand, the Comoros team delivered a fantastic performance and showed a brave character in their opening match against Morocco, coming close to reducing the deficit to just one goal at certain points in the game, despite trailing 3-0 at halftime.



The Comoros team, led by their local coach Hamadi Jambai, understands that they have nothing to lose, whether in this tournament in general or in the match against Saudi Arabia in particular. The Arab Cup serves as good preparation for the team before participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face the host nation Morocco, which is filled with prominent professionals.