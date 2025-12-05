في أول مواجهة تاريخية تجمع بينهما، يلتقي منتخبنا الوطني السعودي الأول لكرة القدم بنظيره منتخب جزر القمر عند تمام الساعة 9:30 من ليل (اليوم) الجمعة، وذلك على استاد البيت، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الثانية لكأس العرب المقامة حالياً في دولة قطر الشقيقة.


يدخل المنتخب السعودي هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الثاني في المجموعة برصيد 3 نقاط وبفارق الأهداف عن المتصدر منتخب المغرب، وفي الجولة الأولى استطاع الأخضر الفوز على منتخب عمان بهدفين لهدف، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لتحقيق الفوز لضمان التأهل لدور الثمانية، ورغم غياب المدرب الفرنسي إيرفي رينارد إلا إن مساعده فرانسوا رودريغيز قد توصل للتشكيلة المناسبة بتواجد صالح الشهري في خط المقدمة بجانب الثنائي سالم الدوسري وفراس البريكان، وذلك لحسم اللقاء مبكراً وتكثيف الجانب الهجومي للأخضر السعودي واستغلال ضعف الخطوط الخلفية لمنتخب جزر القمر الذي تلقى ثلاثية في الجولة الأولى من المنتخب المغربي.


في المقابل، قدّم منتخب جزر القمر عرضًا رائعاً وأظهر شخصية شجاعة في مباراته الافتتاحية أمام المغرب، وكان قريبًا من تقليص الفارق لهدف وحيد في بعض أوقات المباراة، رغم تأخره بثلاثية نظيفة في الشوط الأول.


ويدرك منتخب جزر القمر بقيادة مدربه المحلي حمادي جامباي، أنه ليس لديه ما يخسره سواءً في هذه البطولة بشكل عام أو في مباراة السعودية بشكل خاص، فبطولة كأس العرب ما هي إلا إعداد جيد للمنتخب قبل المشاركة في أمم أفريقيا التي يصطدم في افتتاحها مع صاحب الأرض والجمهور المغرب المدجج بالمحترفين البارزين.