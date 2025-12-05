ألقى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور بندر بن عبدالعزيز بليلة اليوم، خطبة الجمعة من المسجد الحرام.

وقال فضيلته: «إن الله عز وجل خلق النفس وجبلها على الميل للرغبات، والضعف عند الشهوات، وارتكاب السيئات، والوقوع في الخطيئات، والحكم بالغات، ومقاصد عظيمات، أجلها لتظهر صفات جلاله، ونعوت كماله، من عفوه ومغفرته، وحلمه ورحمته، فعن أبي هريرة قال: قال رسول الله: «والذي نفسي بيده، لو لم تذنبوا، لذهب الله بكم، ولجاء بقوم يذنبون فيستغفرون الله، فيغفر لهم»، وليعلم الله من يخافه بالغيب، وليتقرب إليه العباد بعبادة التوبة والاستغفار، وليحصل لهم التذكر والادكار، وليرجعوا إليه بالتضرع والانكسار، وكلها من أجلّ العبادات، وأعظم القربات المحببة لدى رب الأرض والسماوات، وجعل سبحانه وتعالى قربهم منه بقدر مغالبتهم لأهوائهم، وانتصارهم على شهواتهم، ولعلمه سبحانه وتعالى بطبيعة هذه النفس البشرية، وما أودعه فيها من رغبات، هيأ لها من الأعمال والأسباب، ما يجبر ما وقعت فيه من ذنوب وخطيئات.

وأضاف أن من أعظم تلك الأسباب وأسهلها وأيسرها على العباد، اتباع السيئات بالحسنات، قال سبحانه: {وأقم الصلاة طرفي النهار وزلفا من الليل إن الحسنات يذهبن السيئات ذلك ذكرى للذاكرين}، وجعل ذلك من صفات الناجين من هذه الأمة، والأعمال القربات متنوعة، وكلها تدخل تحت باب اتباع السيئات بالحسنات، ومن تلك الأعمال أيضًا حسنة التوحيد، عن أنس بن مالك قال: سمعت رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- يقول: «قال الله تعالى: يا ابن آدم، إنك ما دعوتني ورجوتني غفرت لك ما كان منك ولا أبالي، يا ابن آدم لو بلغت ذنوبك عنان السماء، ثم استغفرتني غفرت لك ولا أبالي، يا ابن آدم لو أتيتني بقراب الأرض خطايا، ثم أتيتني لا تشرك بي شيئًا، لأتيتك بقرابها مغفرة».

وأكد حاجة العباد إلى تكفير السيئات ومحو الخطيئات، خاصة في هذا العصر، الذي طغت فيه التقنية الحديثة، وصارت الفتن تعرض على قلب المؤمن عودًا عودًا، شبهات وشهوات، مخالفات ومنكرات في الليل والنهار، والسر والجهار، ترد عليه بغير استئذان ولا انتظار، وعدم القنوط من رحمة الله، بل اجعلوا كل ذنب تقترفونَه دافعًا لعمل صالح تستقبلونَه، لتكونوا دومًا في رحاب الله ومغفرته، وستره ورحمته، فيشملكم بعفوه الواسع، ويحيطكم بسياجه المانع.

وأشار الدكتور بليلة إلى الحذر من إلف المعاصي، واستمراء الخطيئات، واعتياد السيئات، فإن ذلك أمارة الخذلان، وعلامة الحرمان، والبعد من الرحمن، وأما من آلمته سيئته، وأحزنته خطيئته، وأهمته ذنوبه، فإن ذلك علامة الإيمان، والقرب من الرحمن، والعبد على خير عظيم ما دام على هذه الحال، فعن عبدالله بن عمر عن أبيه قال: قال رسول الله: «من سرته حسنته وساءته سيئته فذلك المؤمن» أخرجه الإمام أحمد والترمذي وصححه.

كما تحدث فضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور حسين آل الشيخ، في خطبة الجمعة اليوم، عن مكانة آية الكرسي وفضلها العظيم، مبينًا أنها أعظم آية في كتاب الله، وأن من يقرؤها يُحفظ من الشرور ويُحرس من أذى الشياطين.

وأوضح فضيلته أن آية الكرسي فيها براهين التوحيد على أكمل الوجوه وأتمها، واشتملت على معان تدل على كمال الله وجلاله وجماله، فقول الله تعالى: (اللَّهُ لَا إِلَٰه إِلَّا هُو) هو إخبار عنه عز شأنه بأنه الإله الحق الذي يتعين أن تكون جميع أنواع العبادة والطاعة والتأله له سبحانه، وأن كل ما سوى الله فعبادته أبطل الباطل وأظلم الظلم.

وأضاف فضيلته أن الله سبحانه وصف نفسه فقال: (الحَيُّ الْقَيُّومُ)، فهو عز وجل الحي حياة كاملة دائمة، أزلية أبدية، لم يسبقها عدم، ولا يلحقها فناء أو زوال، وهو سبحانه القيوم ذو القيومية التامة، والغني عما سواه، والقيم لجميع الموجودات، والكامل في ذاته وصفاته وأفعاله، لا يلحقه نقص بأي وجه، فلا تعتريه سنة أي نعاس ولا يلحقه نوم ولا سهو ولا غفلة.

وبيّن الدكتور آل الشيخ أن قوله سبحانه: (لهُ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَات وما في الأرض) أي أن كل ما في السماوات والأرض هو ملك خالص لله سبحانه، خلقًا وملكًا وتدبيرًا، وأن جميع المخلوقات خاضعة لسلطانه وقهره، واقعة تحت جبروته وقدرته ومشيئته.

وأبان فضيلته في تفسير قول الله تبارك وتعالى: (من ذا الذِي يَشفَعُ عِندَهُ إِلَّا بإذنهِ) أن من عظمة الله وجلاله وكبريائه، أنه لا يتجاسر أحد على أن يشفع عنده إلا بإذنه، ولمن ارتضاه سبحانه من أهل التوحيد والإيمان.

وأفاد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن المراد بقوله تعالى: (يَعْلَمُ مَا بين أَيديهِم وما خلفَهم)، هو بيان علم الله سبحانه الكامل بكل شيء، بما كان، وما يكون، وما لم يكن لو كان كيف سيكون، وعلمٌ محيطٌ بكل الأمور قبل الوجود وبعد الوجود وبعد العدم، وقوله تعالى: (وَلَا يُحِيطُونَ بِشَيء مِنْ عِلْمِهِ إِلَّا بِمَا شَاءَ)، فكل الخلق لا يملكون من العلم إلا ما علمهم الله سبحانه، فلا معرفة لهم بالأمور الشرعية أو القدرية التي تقع في هذه الحياة إلا بما أطلعهم الله عليه وعلمهم إياه.

وشرح فضيلته قوله سبحانه: (وَسِعَ كُرسِيُّهُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ)، قائلًا: «ومن سعته وعظمته أن هذا الكرسي يسع السماوات والأرض وما فيها وما بينها من الأملاك والمخلوقات والعوالم، فقد روي عن أبي ذر الغفاري قال سمعت رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- يقول: (ما السَّمواتُ السَّبعُ مع الكُرْسِيِّ إلَّا كحَلْقةٍ مُلْقاةٍ بأرضٍ فَلاةٍ، وفضلُ العرشِ على الكُرْسِيِّ كفضلِ الفَلاةِ على الحَلْقةِ)».

أما في قوله سبحانه: (وَلَا يَئُودُهُ حِفْظُهُمَا)، أوضح أن الله تعالى لا يثقله ولا يشق عليه حفظ السماوات والأرض وحفظ ما فيهما وما بينهما، بل ذلك عليه سهل ويسير، فهو سبحانه ذو القوة المتين لا يعجزه شيء وكل ما في السماوات والأرض تحت تدبيره وتصريفه.

وبيّن أن الله عز وجل يصف نفسه بالكمال المطلق والأقصى، فيقول: (وَهُوَ الْعَلِيُّ الْعَظِيمُ)، أي أن الله سبحانه هو العلي بذاته على جميع مخلوقاته، والعلي بعظمة صفاته وجمالها وجلالها، والعظيم في ذاته وصفاته وسلطانه الجامع لجميع صفات العظمة والكبرياء.

وقال: «عظموا الله حق تعظيمه وقدروه حق قدره وعظموا شرعه، والتزموا بأوامره، وأوامر رسوله تفلحوا وتسعدوا وتفوزوا»، مستشهدًا بقوله: (فَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ يَا أُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ).

واختتم الخطبة داعيًا المسلمين إلى المحافظة على الأوراد الواردة في الكتاب والسنة، وتعليمها لأبنائهم وأهاليهم، والتوكل على الله حق التوكل، فإن من توكّل عليه كفاه كل ما أهمّه، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَمَن يَتَوَكَّل عَلَى اللَّهِ فَهُوَ حَسْبُهُ).