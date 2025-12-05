في إنجاز تاريخي مذهل، أصبح الطفل الهندي سارواجيا سينغ كوشواها، أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم يحصل على تصنيف رسمي من الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج (فيده)، وذلك في سن 3 سنوات و7 أشهر وعشرين يومًا فقط.
من هو أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم؟
تفوّق سارواجيا، الذي لا يزال يرتاد روضة أطفال في ولاية ماديا براديش وسط الهند، على الرقم القياسي السابق الذي كان مسجلاً باسم مواطنه أنيش ساركار، والذي حقق التصنيف في نوفمبر من العام الماضي بعمر 3 سنوات و8 أشهر و19 يومًا.
تصنيف الطفل سارواجيا في لعبة الشطرنج
ويحمل الطفل المعجزة حالياً تصنيفًا سريعًا (Rapid) بقيمة 1572 نقطة، وهو رقم لافت جدًا بالنسبة لعمره، ولكي يحصل أي لاعب على تصنيف فيده الرسمي، يجب أن يهزم لاعبًا واحدًا على الأقل يحمل تصنيفًا بالفعل.
وسارواجيا لم يكتفِ بالحد الأدنى، بل تغلب على 3 لاعبين مصنّفين في بطولات محلية وفي ولايات هندية أخرى.
ماذا قال والد الطفل المعجزة؟
وقال والد الطفل، سيدهارث سينغ كوشواها، لقناة «إي تي في بهارات» الهندية: «إنه فخر وشرف عظيم لنا أن يصبح ابننا أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم يحصل على تصنيف فيده، نتمنى أن يصل إلى لقب «غراند ماستر» في المستقبل».
يُذكر أن التصنيف هو مقياس لقوة اللاعب بناءً على أدائه، وهو يختلف عن الترتيب العالمي، فبطل العالم الحالي في الشطرنج السريع، النرويجي ماغنوس كارلسن، يتصدر القائمة بتصنيف 2824 نقطة.
الهند أكبر مصادر المواهب في عالم الشطرنج
وتأتي هذه الإنجازات في وقت تُعدّ فيه الهند واحدة من أكبر مصادر المواهب في عالم الشطرنج، حيث أنجبت أبطالاً عالميين مثل بطل العالم الحالي غوكيش دوماراجو، والأسطورة فيشواناثان أناند حامل لقب كأس العالم 5 مرات.
بهذا الرقم القياسي الجديد، يضيف سارواجيا سينغ كوشواها اسمَه إلى قائمة العباقرة الصغار الذين يُعيدون كتابة تاريخ اللعبة الملكية.
In a stunning historical achievement, Indian child Sarvajya Singh Kushwaha has become the youngest chess player in the world to receive an official rating from the International Chess Federation (FIDE), at just 3 years, 7 months, and 20 days old.
Who is the youngest chess player in the world?
Sarvajya, who is still attending kindergarten in Madhya Pradesh, central India, surpassed the previous record held by his compatriot Anish Sarkar, who achieved the rating last November at the age of 3 years, 8 months, and 19 days.
The child's chess rating
The child prodigy currently holds a rapid rating of 1572 points, which is a remarkable number for his age. To obtain an official FIDE rating, a player must defeat at least one player who already has a rating.
Sarvajya did not settle for the minimum; he defeated 3 rated players in local tournaments and in other Indian states.
What did the child's father say?
The child's father, Siddharth Singh Kushwaha, told the Indian channel "ETV Bharat": "It is a great pride and honor for us that our son has become the youngest chess player in the world to receive a FIDE rating. We hope he reaches the title of 'Grandmaster' in the future."
It is worth mentioning that the rating is a measure of a player's strength based on their performance, and it differs from the world ranking. The current world champion in rapid chess, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, tops the list with a rating of 2824 points.
India as a major source of talent in the chess world
These achievements come at a time when India is considered one of the largest sources of talent in the chess world, having produced world champions like current world champion Gukesh D. and the legend Viswanathan Anand, a five-time World Cup holder.
With this new record, Sarvajya Singh Kushwaha adds his name to the list of young prodigies who are rewriting the history of the royal game.