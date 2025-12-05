في إنجاز تاريخي مذهل، أصبح الطفل الهندي سارواجيا سينغ كوشواها، أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم يحصل على تصنيف رسمي من الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج (فيده)، وذلك في سن 3 سنوات و7 أشهر وعشرين يومًا فقط.

من هو أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم؟

تفوّق سارواجيا، الذي لا يزال يرتاد روضة أطفال في ولاية ماديا براديش وسط الهند، على الرقم القياسي السابق الذي كان مسجلاً باسم مواطنه أنيش ساركار، والذي حقق التصنيف في نوفمبر من العام الماضي بعمر 3 سنوات و8 أشهر و19 يومًا.

تصنيف الطفل سارواجيا في لعبة الشطرنج

ويحمل الطفل المعجزة حالياً تصنيفًا سريعًا (Rapid) بقيمة 1572 نقطة، وهو رقم لافت جدًا بالنسبة لعمره، ولكي يحصل أي لاعب على تصنيف فيده الرسمي، يجب أن يهزم لاعبًا واحدًا على الأقل يحمل تصنيفًا بالفعل.

وسارواجيا لم يكتفِ بالحد الأدنى، بل تغلب على 3 لاعبين مصنّفين في بطولات محلية وفي ولايات هندية أخرى.

ماذا قال والد الطفل المعجزة؟

وقال والد الطفل، سيدهارث سينغ كوشواها، لقناة «إي تي في بهارات» الهندية: «إنه فخر وشرف عظيم لنا أن يصبح ابننا أصغر لاعب شطرنج في العالم يحصل على تصنيف فيده، نتمنى أن يصل إلى لقب «غراند ماستر» في المستقبل».

يُذكر أن التصنيف هو مقياس لقوة اللاعب بناءً على أدائه، وهو يختلف عن الترتيب العالمي، فبطل العالم الحالي في الشطرنج السريع، النرويجي ماغنوس كارلسن، يتصدر القائمة بتصنيف 2824 نقطة.

الهند أكبر مصادر المواهب في عالم الشطرنج

وتأتي هذه الإنجازات في وقت تُعدّ فيه الهند واحدة من أكبر مصادر المواهب في عالم الشطرنج، حيث أنجبت أبطالاً عالميين مثل بطل العالم الحالي غوكيش دوماراجو، والأسطورة فيشواناثان أناند حامل لقب كأس العالم 5 مرات.

بهذا الرقم القياسي الجديد، يضيف سارواجيا سينغ كوشواها اسمَه إلى قائمة العباقرة الصغار الذين يُعيدون كتابة تاريخ اللعبة الملكية.