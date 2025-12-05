The General Directorate of Traffic in Saudi Arabia has carried out a wide-ranging field campaign to apprehend vehicles parked in spaces designated for people with disabilities. The campaign resulted in the apprehension of 2,313 violating vehicles across various regions of the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Traffic clarified via the "X" platform that this campaign is part of ongoing field efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws and protect the rights of people with disabilities, emphasizing the importance of everyone's cooperation with traffic regulations to maintain order and public safety.

The Traffic Department confirmed that the campaign aims to enhance awareness of the rights of people with disabilities and ensure the proper use of their parking spaces, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to applying regulations fairly and systematically.