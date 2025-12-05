نفذت الإدارة العامة للمرور السعودي حملة ميدانية واسعة لضبط المركبات المخالفة المتوقفة في الأماكن المخصصة للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وأسفرت الحملة عن ضبط 2313 مركبة مخالفة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأوضحت الإدارة العامة للمرور عبر منصة «إكس» أن هذه الحملة تأتي ضمن الجهود الميدانية المستمرة لضمان الالتزام بالقوانين المرورية وحماية حقوق فئة ذوي الإعاقة، مشددة على أهمية تعاون الجميع مع القواعد المرورية للحفاظ على النظام والسلامة العامة.

وأكدت إدارة المرور أن الحملة تهدف إلى تعزيز التوعية بحقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وضمان استخدام مواقفهم بشكل صحيح، بما يعكس حرص المملكة على تطبيق الأنظمة بشكل عادل ومنظم.