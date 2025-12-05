إطلالة كوين لطيفة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي ٢٠٢٥ جذبت الانتباه بارتدائها معطفاً مستوحى من البشت السعودي، قدم التصميم مزيجاً متقناً بين التراث والموضة العصرية.

القماش كان ثقيلاً باللون الترابي مع تطريز ذهبي دقيق يزين الأطراف والخطوط الجانبية، القطع المعدنية الصغيرة أضافت لمسة من الفخامة والإشراقة، وحافظ التصميم على روح التراث لكنه قُدم بأسلوب أنيق يناسب السجادة الحمراء.

الإطلالة حملت رسالة ثقافية وفنية تؤكد إمكانية إعادة صياغة التراث بأسلوب معاصر يحافظ على الهوية ويبرز الأنوثة والموضة العالمية، ظهور كوين لطيفة بالبشت السعودي يعكس جسراً بين الثقافات واحتراماً للهوية العربية، ولاقى تغطية واسعة من الصحافة التي أشادت بالاختيار وأبرزته كإحدى أبرز الإطلالات في افتتاح المهرجان.