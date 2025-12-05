إطلالة كوين لطيفة في مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي ٢٠٢٥ جذبت الانتباه بارتدائها معطفاً مستوحى من البشت السعودي، قدم التصميم مزيجاً متقناً بين التراث والموضة العصرية.
القماش كان ثقيلاً باللون الترابي مع تطريز ذهبي دقيق يزين الأطراف والخطوط الجانبية، القطع المعدنية الصغيرة أضافت لمسة من الفخامة والإشراقة، وحافظ التصميم على روح التراث لكنه قُدم بأسلوب أنيق يناسب السجادة الحمراء.
الإطلالة حملت رسالة ثقافية وفنية تؤكد إمكانية إعادة صياغة التراث بأسلوب معاصر يحافظ على الهوية ويبرز الأنوثة والموضة العالمية، ظهور كوين لطيفة بالبشت السعودي يعكس جسراً بين الثقافات واحتراماً للهوية العربية، ولاقى تغطية واسعة من الصحافة التي أشادت بالاختيار وأبرزته كإحدى أبرز الإطلالات في افتتاح المهرجان.
Queen Latifah's appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 attracted attention with her wearing a coat inspired by the Saudi bisht, presenting a masterful blend of heritage and contemporary fashion.
The fabric was heavy in earthy tones with intricate golden embroidery adorning the edges and side lines, while the small metallic pieces added a touch of luxury and shine. The design maintained the spirit of heritage but was presented in an elegant style suitable for the red carpet.
The look carried a cultural and artistic message affirming the possibility of reinterpreting heritage in a contemporary style that preserves identity and highlights femininity and global fashion. Queen Latifah's appearance in the Saudi bisht reflects a bridge between cultures and respect for Arab identity, and it received extensive coverage from the press, which praised the choice and highlighted it as one of the standout looks at the festival's opening.