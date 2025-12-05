Queen Latifah's appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 attracted attention with her wearing a coat inspired by the Saudi bisht, presenting a masterful blend of heritage and contemporary fashion.

The fabric was heavy in earthy tones with intricate golden embroidery adorning the edges and side lines, while the small metallic pieces added a touch of luxury and shine. The design maintained the spirit of heritage but was presented in an elegant style suitable for the red carpet.

The look carried a cultural and artistic message affirming the possibility of reinterpreting heritage in a contemporary style that preserves identity and highlights femininity and global fashion. Queen Latifah's appearance in the Saudi bisht reflects a bridge between cultures and respect for Arab identity, and it received extensive coverage from the press, which praised the choice and highlighted it as one of the standout looks at the festival's opening.