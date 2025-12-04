أصبحت المكملات الغذائية اليوم جزءا أساسيا من الرعاية الصحية الوقائية للمرأة، خصوصا مع تزايد الضغوط اليومية وتفاوت الاحتياجات الغذائية بين المراحل العمرية المختلفة. وتعتمد صحة المرأة إلى حد كبير على توازن العناصر الدقيقة في جسمها، إذ يصعب في كثير من الأحيان الحصول على الاحتياجات الكاملة من الغذاء فقط، مما يجعل للمكملات دورا داعما لتعويض النقص وتحسين الوظائف الحيوية.

وتعد الفيتامينات الأساسية مثل D والحديد وحمض الفوليك من أهم العناصر التي تحتاجها المرأة للحفاظ على صحة العظام والطاقة العامة وتوازن الهرمونات. وفي مراحل معينة مثل الحمل والرضاعة أو أثناء اضطرابات الدورة الشهرية، تتزايد الحاجة لهذه العناصر بشكل أكبر، مما يجعل المكملات ضرورة طبية لضمان استقرار الجسم وتجنّب المضاعفات. كما يسهم تناول المكملات المناسبة في تعزيز صحة الجلد والشعر والأظافر، إضافة إلى دعم الجهاز المناعي وتقليل الإجهاد التأكسدي الناتج عن العوامل البيئية ونمط الحياة السريع.

ورغم توفر المكملات بلا وصفة في كثير من الأسواق، إلا أن اختيار النوع المناسب يتطلب استشارة طبية تضمن ملاءمته لحاجة الجسم وتجنّب التفاعلات الدوائية أو الجرعات الزائدة. وتؤكد الدراسات الحديثة أن المكملات ليست بديلة عن الغذاء الطبيعي، لكنها عنصر مكمل يسهم في رفع جودة الحياة الصحية للمرأة ويحافظ على توازنها الجسدي والهرموني على المدى الطويل.