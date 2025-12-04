Dietary supplements have become an essential part of preventive healthcare for women today, especially with the increasing daily pressures and varying nutritional needs across different age stages. Women's health largely depends on the balance of micronutrients in their bodies, as it is often difficult to meet all nutritional needs through food alone, making supplements a supportive role in compensating for deficiencies and improving vital functions.

Essential vitamins such as D, iron, and folic acid are among the most important elements that women need to maintain bone health, overall energy, and hormonal balance. At certain stages, such as pregnancy and breastfeeding or during menstrual disorders, the need for these elements increases significantly, making supplements a medical necessity to ensure the body's stability and avoid complications. Additionally, taking the appropriate supplements contributes to enhancing the health of the skin, hair, and nails, as well as supporting the immune system and reducing oxidative stress caused by environmental factors and a fast-paced lifestyle.

Although supplements are available over the counter in many markets, choosing the right type requires medical consultation to ensure it meets the body's needs and avoids drug interactions or overdoses. Recent studies confirm that supplements are not a substitute for natural food, but rather a complementary element that contributes to improving the quality of women's health and maintaining their physical and hormonal balance in the long term.