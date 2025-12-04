حضرت الفنانة ريهانا حفل Gotham لعام 2025 بإطلالة لفتت أنظار الجميع بفستان وردي فريد من دار Balenciaga. الفستان جاء بقصّة مميزة بدون أكمام، بخصر منخفض وتنورة واسعة تمتد إلى الأرض مع ذيل طويل مما أعطى شكل (فقاعي) ملفت ومبالغ فيه.￼

اختارت ريهانا قبعة من الريش الوردي المناسب مع لون الفستان، وقفازات جلد سوداء طويلة لإضفاء تباين صارخ، ومع المجوهرات الجريئة بينها عقد مرصّع بأحجار وردية وبنفسجية وأقراط متدلية لمزيج بين الأنوثة والتمرد الفني.

الإطلالة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، حيث وصف الفستان بأنه متضخّم لدرجة تشبه ستارة أو غطاء سرير، التشبيه الذي انتشر في مواقع التواصل لساعات البعض اعتبر أن الكاب والذيل الطويل ومع الفستان الضخم، لم تعكس أناقة حقيقية بل مبالغة شديدة.