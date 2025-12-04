Rihanna attended the Gotham Awards 2025 in a look that caught everyone's attention, wearing a unique pink dress from Balenciaga. The dress featured a distinctive sleeveless cut, a low waist, and a wide skirt that extended to the floor with a long train, giving it a striking and exaggerated (bubble-like) shape.

Rihanna chose a matching pink feathered hat with the color of the dress, along with long black leather gloves to create a stark contrast, and bold jewelry including a necklace adorned with pink and purple stones and dangling earrings, blending femininity with artistic rebellion.

The look sparked widespread controversy, as the dress was described as being so oversized that it resembled a curtain or bedspread. This comparison circulated on social media for hours, with some considering that the cape and long train, combined with the voluminous dress, did not reflect true elegance but rather excessive exaggeration.