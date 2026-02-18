تعود تنورة الجينز الطويلة هذا الموسم بخطوات واثقة إلى ساحة الموضة، وكأنها تعلن أن بعض القطع لا تغيب… بل تنتظر اللحظة المناسبة لتتألق من جديد. بعد سنوات من سيطرة القصّات القصيرة والتصاميم الجريئة، تستعيد هذه القطعة مكانتها في خزانة المرأة العصرية، مدفوعة بحنين أنيق إلى صيحات الألفينات، لكن برؤية أكثر نضجًا وهدوءًا.

القصّات لم تعد كما كانت؛ فالتصميم المستقيم يمنح حضورًا عمليًا أنيقًا، بينما تضيف الفتحات الأمامية أو الجانبية حركة خفيفة ولمسة أنثوية مدروسة تكسر رتابة الطول. أما لوحة الألوان، فتتنوع بين الأزرق الكلاسيكي الذي لا يفقد سحره، والدرجات الداكنة والمغسولة التي تضيف عمقًا وشخصية للإطلالة، لتصبح التنورة خيارًا مرنًا يليق بالصباح العملي كما بالمساء الأكثر رسمية.

عودة تنورة الجينز الطويلة تعكس تحولًا واضحًا في مفهوم الأناقة اليومية؛ حيث تتقدم الراحة إلى الواجهة من دون أن تتنازل عن الأسلوب. يمكن تنسيقها مع قميص قطني بسيط وحذاء مسطح لإطلالة كاجوال مريحة، أو مع بليزر منظم وحذاء بكعب لإطلالة أكثر رقيًا. هكذا تثبت هذه القطعة أن الأناقة الحقيقية تكمن في التفاصيل البسيطة التي تُرتدى بثقة.