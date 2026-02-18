كتب مهاجم فريق الشباب المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله اسمه تاريخيا، بعدما دون 6 أهداف كاملة في مباراة واحدة للمرة الأولى في مسيرته الكروية، قبل أن يرفع حصيلته إلى 7 مساهمات تهديفية أمام فريق تضامن حضرموت اليمني، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب اس اتش جي أرينا بالعاصمة الرياض ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أندية الخليج في دور المجموعات وانتهى شبابياً بنتيجة 13 - 0، وشهد اللقاء تألقًا هجوميًا لافتًا من جانب الشباب، حيث سجل المهاجم عبدالرزاق حمدالله ستة أهداف، فيما أحرز يانّيك كاراسكو ثلاثة أهداف، وأضاف جوش براونهيل ثلاثة أهداف أخرى، إلى جانب هدف سجله علي العزايزة، ليؤكد الفريق تفوقه الكبير خلال مجريات المباراة، وبهذا الانتصار العريض، ضمن الشباب تأهله إلى الدور القادم من البطولة.
وبهذه السداسية التاريخية، واصل حمدالله مطاردته لقمة الهدافين تاريخيا مع الأندية السعودية، رافعا رصيده إلى 16 «هاتريك»، خلف الأسطورة ماجد عبدالله صاحب الـ17 «هاتريك»، ومتقدما على سامي الجابر الذي يملك 10 «هاتريك»، كما عزز صدارته لقائمة السوبر هاتريك مع الأندية السعودية بـ5 مرات، مقابل 3 لكل من ماجد عبدالله، وسامي الجابر.
ومع نادي الشباب، يواصل المهاجم المغربي فرض كلمته بالأرقام؛ 39 مباراة خاضها بقميص الليوث، سجل خلالها 33 هدفا وصنع 7، ليصل إلى 40 مساهمة تهديفية.
The Moroccan youth team striker, Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah, made history by scoring 6 goals in a single match for the first time in his football career. He then increased his tally to 7 goal contributions against the Yemeni team, Tadamun Hadramout, in a match held at the SHG Arena in the capital, Riyadh, as part of the Gulf Clubs Champions League group stage, which ended with a remarkable score of 13 - 0 in favor of the youth team. The match witnessed a striking offensive performance from the youth team, with striker Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah scoring six goals, while Yannick Carrasco netted three goals, and Josh Brownhill added three more, along with a goal scored by Ali Al-Azayza, confirming the team's significant dominance throughout the game. With this wide victory, the youth team secured their qualification for the next round of the tournament.
With this historic six-goal performance, Hamdallah continued his pursuit of the all-time top scorers' title with Saudi clubs, raising his tally to 16 "hat-tricks," behind the legend Majed Abdullah, who has 17 "hat-tricks," and ahead of Sami Al-Jaber, who has 10 "hat-tricks." He also strengthened his lead in the super hat-trick list with Saudi clubs, achieving it 5 times, compared to 3 for both Majed Abdullah and Sami Al-Jaber.
With Al-Shabab, the Moroccan striker continues to assert his dominance with impressive numbers; he has played 39 matches wearing the lions' jersey, scoring 33 goals and providing 7 assists, reaching a total of 40 goal contributions.