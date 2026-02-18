The Moroccan youth team striker, Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah, made history by scoring 6 goals in a single match for the first time in his football career. He then increased his tally to 7 goal contributions against the Yemeni team, Tadamun Hadramout, in a match held at the SHG Arena in the capital, Riyadh, as part of the Gulf Clubs Champions League group stage, which ended with a remarkable score of 13 - 0 in favor of the youth team. The match witnessed a striking offensive performance from the youth team, with striker Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah scoring six goals, while Yannick Carrasco netted three goals, and Josh Brownhill added three more, along with a goal scored by Ali Al-Azayza, confirming the team's significant dominance throughout the game. With this wide victory, the youth team secured their qualification for the next round of the tournament.



With this historic six-goal performance, Hamdallah continued his pursuit of the all-time top scorers' title with Saudi clubs, raising his tally to 16 "hat-tricks," behind the legend Majed Abdullah, who has 17 "hat-tricks," and ahead of Sami Al-Jaber, who has 10 "hat-tricks." He also strengthened his lead in the super hat-trick list with Saudi clubs, achieving it 5 times, compared to 3 for both Majed Abdullah and Sami Al-Jaber.



With Al-Shabab, the Moroccan striker continues to assert his dominance with impressive numbers; he has played 39 matches wearing the lions' jersey, scoring 33 goals and providing 7 assists, reaching a total of 40 goal contributions.