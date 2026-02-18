كتب مهاجم فريق الشباب المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله اسمه تاريخيا، بعدما دون 6 أهداف كاملة في مباراة واحدة للمرة الأولى في مسيرته الكروية، قبل أن يرفع حصيلته إلى 7 مساهمات تهديفية أمام فريق تضامن حضرموت اليمني، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب اس اتش جي أرينا بالعاصمة الرياض ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أندية الخليج في دور المجموعات وانتهى شبابياً بنتيجة 13 - 0، وشهد اللقاء تألقًا هجوميًا لافتًا من جانب الشباب، حيث سجل المهاجم عبدالرزاق حمدالله ستة أهداف، فيما أحرز يانّيك كاراسكو ثلاثة أهداف، وأضاف جوش براونهيل ثلاثة أهداف أخرى، إلى جانب هدف سجله علي العزايزة، ليؤكد الفريق تفوقه الكبير خلال مجريات المباراة، وبهذا الانتصار العريض، ضمن الشباب تأهله إلى الدور القادم من البطولة.


وبهذه السداسية التاريخية، واصل حمدالله مطاردته لقمة الهدافين تاريخيا مع الأندية السعودية، رافعا رصيده إلى 16 «هاتريك»، خلف الأسطورة ماجد عبدالله صاحب الـ17 «هاتريك»، ومتقدما على سامي الجابر الذي يملك 10 «هاتريك»، كما عزز صدارته لقائمة السوبر هاتريك مع الأندية السعودية بـ5 مرات، مقابل 3 لكل من ماجد عبدالله، وسامي الجابر.


ومع نادي الشباب، يواصل المهاجم المغربي فرض كلمته بالأرقام؛ 39 مباراة خاضها بقميص الليوث، سجل خلالها 33 هدفا وصنع 7، ليصل إلى 40 مساهمة تهديفية.