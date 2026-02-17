يستعد مرصد الأهلة بتمير بحضور المحكمة العليا والرائي متعب بن عبدالرحمن البرغش وشقيقه إبراهيم بن عبدالرحمن البرغش وعبدالرحمن بن متعب البرغش للترائي مع غروب شمس اليوم الثلاثاء لتحري رؤية هلال شهر رمضان لعام 1447.

الترائي في تمير

وترجع أنشطة الترائي في تمير إلى سنوات قديمة حيث اعتاد أهالي البلدة على تحري أهلة الشهور القمرية من مواقع مرتفعة قبل انتشار الإضاءة الحديثة، وقد اشتهرت عائلة البرغش في تمير بهذا المجال؛ بدءا من إبراهيم بن عبدالرحمن البرغش ثم ابنه عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم البرغش -رحمهما الله- ثم سار على نهجهما حفيده متعب وإبراهيم أبناء عبدالرحمن البرغش الذين عرفوا بحدة البصر ومساهمتهم الكبيرة في رصد الأهلة على مدى أعوام طويلة حيث ظل الترائي يمارس لعقود في مواقع جبلية جوار مزارعهم بالوسيعة بتمير، حتى جرى إنشاء مقر المرصد الحديث في عام 1436هـ (2015م) تحت إشراف بلدية تمير.

واليوم تم تطوير المرصد على مساحة 3000م وتم بناؤه على نفقة مؤسسة إبراهيم بن عبدالمحسن السلطان الخيرية، ضمن مبادرة مجتمعية مع أمانة منطقة الرياض. ومنذ ذلك الحين أصبح المرصد يشارك بقية المراصد الرسمية في المملكة في رصد أهلة الأشهر الهجرية، وذلك استجابة لدعوة المحكمة العليا بتحري الهلال في المناسبات المهمة (مثل دخول شهر رمضان أو شوال أو ذي الحجة).