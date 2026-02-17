The Tamir Crescent Observatory is preparing, with the presence of the Supreme Court and the observer Mutab bin Abdulrahman Al-Burghash, his brother Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Burghash, and Abdulrahman bin Mutab Al-Burghash, to sight the crescent moon at sunset today, Tuesday, to verify the sighting of the Ramadan crescent for the year 1447.

Sighting in Tamir

The activities of moon sighting in Tamir date back many years, as the residents of the town have been accustomed to observing the crescent moons of the lunar months from elevated locations before the spread of modern lighting. The Al-Burghash family has become well-known in Tamir for this field, starting with Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Burghash, then his son Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Burghash - may Allah have mercy on them - and then following in their footsteps were their grandson Mutab and Ibrahim, the sons of Abdulrahman Al-Burghash, who were known for their keen eyesight and significant contributions to moon sighting over many years. The moon sighting has been practiced for decades in mountainous locations near their farms in Al-Wasee'ah in Tamir, until the modern observatory was established in 1436 AH (2015 AD) under the supervision of the Tamir Municipality.

Today, the observatory has been developed over an area of 3000 square meters and was built at the expense of the Ibrahim bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sultan Charity Foundation, as part of a community initiative with the Riyadh Region Municipality. Since then, the observatory has participated with other official observatories in the Kingdom in observing the crescent moons of the lunar months, in response to the Supreme Court's call to sight the crescent during important occasions (such as the beginning of the months of Ramadan, Shawwal, or Dhul-Hijjah).