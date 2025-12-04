لفتت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية كيندال جينر الأنظار خلال ظهورها الأخير بفستان أوف وايت مبهر مصمم بخامات لامعة وخفيفة الحركة، منحها حضورا يجمع بين البساطة الفاخرة والدراما الراقية. جاء الفستان بقصّة مستقيمة تنساب على القوام وتبرز طول قامتها، فيما تميّز بملمس يشبه الريش الناعم أو الخيوط المضيئة التي تعكس الإضاءة من مختلف الزوايا، ما أضفى بريقا ناعما دون مبالغة.

تميّزت الإطلالة بأكمام متوسطة الطول مصممة بنفس الخامة، لتمنح الفستان وحدة بصرية متجانسة وتكسر تقليدية الإطلالات المسائية. كما اعتمدت جينر تسريحة شعر منخفضة ومشدودة للخلف، تركت التركيز على تفاصيل الفستان وخامته اللافتة، بينما حافظت على مكياج هادئ بألوان دافئة يبرز ملامحها الطبيعية دون أن يطغى على الإطلالة.