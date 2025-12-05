في ظهور غير متوقّع، خطف النجم العالمي Travis Fimmel الأنظار بعد ارتدائه الثوب السعودي في زيارته للسعودية، وهي خطوة أثارت موجة واسعة من التعليقات المدهشة على مواقع التواصل. الجمهور لم يتوقع رؤية فنان أسترالي معروف بطابعٍ rugged وملامح فايكنغية وهو يتبنّى زيّاً سعودياً أصيلاً، لكن المفاجأة أن الإطلالة كانت مدهشه وملفته للنظر.

صدمة لافتة… Travis Fimmel يطلّ بالثوب السعودي ويأسر الجمهور

اللافت في الموضوع أن الثوب أعطى توازناً جميلاً بين بساطة الزي السعودي وهيبته، وبين حضوره الرجولي المعروف. القصّة كانت منسّقة بإتقان، والخامة أبرزت ملامحه الحادة ولون عينيه، بينما شكلت الوقفة الهادئة حضوراً واثقاً يليق بالطابع التقليدي للثوب. كثير من المتابعين علّقوا أن "الثوب مناسبه بطريقة غير متوقعة"، وأن الشكل العام أعطاه كاريزما مختلفة عن إطلالاته المعتادة.

ردود الفعل كانت مزيجاً بين الصدمة والإعجاب؛ صدمة لأن الظهور غير مألوف من نجم عالمي بهذا الحجم، وإعجاب لأن الإطلالة كانت راقية ومحترمة وتقدّم صورة جميلة عن الزي السعودي من خلال شخصية محبوبة عالميًا. البعض اعتبر الخطوة ذوقاً واحتراماً للثقافة، والبعض الآخر يرى أنها دلالة على توسّع تأثير الأزياء السعودية عالمياً.