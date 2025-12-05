صدمة لافتة… Travis Fimmel يطلّ بالثوب السعودي ويأسر الجمهور

In an unexpected appearance, global star Travis Fimmel captured attention after wearing the Saudi thobe during his visit to Saudi Arabia, a move that sparked a wide wave of astonishing comments on social media. The audience did not expect to see an Australian artist known for his rugged style and Viking features embracing an authentic Saudi outfit, but the surprise was that the look was stunning and eye-catching.

What is striking about the matter is that the thobe provided a beautiful balance between the simplicity of the Saudi attire and its dignity, alongside his well-known masculine presence. The cut was meticulously coordinated, and the fabric highlighted his sharp features and eye color, while his calm stance exuded a confident presence befitting the traditional character of the thobe. Many followers commented that "the thobe suits him in an unexpected way," and that the overall look gave him a charisma different from his usual appearances.

The reactions were a mix of shock and admiration; shock because the appearance was unusual for a global star of his stature, and admiration because the look was elegant and respectful, presenting a beautiful image of Saudi attire through a globally beloved personality. Some considered the step a sign of taste and respect for culture, while others saw it as an indication of the expanding influence of Saudi fashion globally.