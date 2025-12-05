شهدت ولاية تينيسي الأمريكية حادثة مروعة بعد اندلاع حريق مفاجئ في حافلة مدرسية كانت تقل مجموعة من الأطفال، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين الأهالي والسلطات المحلية.

وقال مسؤول شرطة المقاطعة الرقيب جوناثان مور إن الحافلة التابعة لمدارس ديكسون كاونتي كانت تسير على الطريق السريع 49 إيست حين اندلعت النيران بها، مؤكداً أن تدخل السائق السريع أنقذ حياة الطلاب قبل لحظات من انفجار الحافلة.

وأفاد السائق مارك هندرسون بأنه أوقف الحافلة بعد اشتعال النيران بها، وبدأ بإجلاء الأطفال فوراً، موضحاً أن «الأولوية كانت لضمان سلامتهم قبل أي شيء آخر».

وأظهرت صور حصلت عليها وسائل الإعلام المحلية تصاعد دخان أسود كثيف من الحافلة، فيما احترق هيكلها بالكامل من الداخل. ورغم حجم الحريق، لم تُسجَّل أي إصابات بين الأطفال، بحسب ما أكدت شرطة تينيسي.

وشارك الطلاب بعض شهاداتهم، حيث قال آشر وينترز، تلميذ الصف الثاني: «كنت أول من نزل من الحافلة لأنني شعرت بالخوف من أنها ستنفجر». بينما أشادت شقيقته بينيلوب وينترز، طالبة الصف الأول، بأنها ساعدت في إخراج الجميع من الحافلة بإبلاغ السائق بما يحدث.

وهرعت فرق الإطفاء التابعة لـ Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department إلى موقع الحادثة وتمكنت من السيطرة على النيران، فيما لا تزال أسباب اندلاع الحريق قيد التحقيق. وأكدت السلطات أن الحافلة تعرضت لأضرار بالغة وأصبحت خارج الخدمة تماماً.