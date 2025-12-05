شهدت ولاية تينيسي الأمريكية حادثة مروعة بعد اندلاع حريق مفاجئ في حافلة مدرسية كانت تقل مجموعة من الأطفال، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين الأهالي والسلطات المحلية.
وقال مسؤول شرطة المقاطعة الرقيب جوناثان مور إن الحافلة التابعة لمدارس ديكسون كاونتي كانت تسير على الطريق السريع 49 إيست حين اندلعت النيران بها، مؤكداً أن تدخل السائق السريع أنقذ حياة الطلاب قبل لحظات من انفجار الحافلة.
وأفاد السائق مارك هندرسون بأنه أوقف الحافلة بعد اشتعال النيران بها، وبدأ بإجلاء الأطفال فوراً، موضحاً أن «الأولوية كانت لضمان سلامتهم قبل أي شيء آخر».
وأظهرت صور حصلت عليها وسائل الإعلام المحلية تصاعد دخان أسود كثيف من الحافلة، فيما احترق هيكلها بالكامل من الداخل. ورغم حجم الحريق، لم تُسجَّل أي إصابات بين الأطفال، بحسب ما أكدت شرطة تينيسي.
وشارك الطلاب بعض شهاداتهم، حيث قال آشر وينترز، تلميذ الصف الثاني: «كنت أول من نزل من الحافلة لأنني شعرت بالخوف من أنها ستنفجر». بينما أشادت شقيقته بينيلوب وينترز، طالبة الصف الأول، بأنها ساعدت في إخراج الجميع من الحافلة بإبلاغ السائق بما يحدث.
وهرعت فرق الإطفاء التابعة لـ Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department إلى موقع الحادثة وتمكنت من السيطرة على النيران، فيما لا تزال أسباب اندلاع الحريق قيد التحقيق. وأكدت السلطات أن الحافلة تعرضت لأضرار بالغة وأصبحت خارج الخدمة تماماً.
The state of Tennessee witnessed a horrific incident after a sudden fire broke out on a school bus carrying a group of children, causing panic among parents and local authorities.
County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Moore stated that the bus belonging to Dixon County Schools was traveling on Highway 49 East when the fire ignited, confirming that the quick intervention of the driver saved the students' lives just moments before the bus exploded.
Driver Mark Henderson reported that he stopped the bus after the fire broke out and immediately began evacuating the children, explaining that "the priority was to ensure their safety above all else."
Images obtained by local media showed thick black smoke rising from the bus, while its interior was completely burned. Despite the size of the fire, no injuries were reported among the children, according to Tennessee authorities.
Students shared some of their testimonies, with second-grader Asher Winters saying, "I was the first to get off the bus because I was scared it would explode." Meanwhile, his sister Penelope Winters, a first-grader, praised herself for helping to get everyone off the bus by informing the driver of what was happening.
Fire crews from the Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene and were able to control the flames, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities confirmed that the bus sustained severe damage and is now completely out of service.