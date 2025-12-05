The state of Tennessee witnessed a horrific incident after a sudden fire broke out on a school bus carrying a group of children, causing panic among parents and local authorities.

County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Moore stated that the bus belonging to Dixon County Schools was traveling on Highway 49 East when the fire ignited, confirming that the quick intervention of the driver saved the students' lives just moments before the bus exploded.

Driver Mark Henderson reported that he stopped the bus after the fire broke out and immediately began evacuating the children, explaining that "the priority was to ensure their safety above all else."

Images obtained by local media showed thick black smoke rising from the bus, while its interior was completely burned. Despite the size of the fire, no injuries were reported among the children, according to Tennessee authorities.

Students shared some of their testimonies, with second-grader Asher Winters saying, "I was the first to get off the bus because I was scared it would explode." Meanwhile, his sister Penelope Winters, a first-grader, praised herself for helping to get everyone off the bus by informing the driver of what was happening.

Fire crews from the Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene and were able to control the flames, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities confirmed that the bus sustained severe damage and is now completely out of service.