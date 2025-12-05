بعد نحو ٥ سنوات من الغموض والملاحقات غير المثمرة، أعلنت السلطات الفيدرالية في أمريكا اعتقال رجل من ولاية فيرجينيا يُشتبه في تورطه في زرع عبوتين ناسفتين قرب مقر الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي في واشنطن، عشية أحداث السادس من يناير الشهيرة.
وأكد مسؤولون في وزارة العدل أن فرق التحقيق استعادت خلال الأشهر الماضية كميات ضخمة من الأدلة التي جرى فحصها مجدداً بتقنيات تحليل متطورة، ما مكنهم (وفق وصفهم) من العثور على "إبرة في كومة قش" قادت إلى المشتبه به بعد سنوات من التوقف شبه الكامل في مسار القضية.
ووفق المحققين، فإن المشتبه به زرع العبوتين الناسفتين في الخامس من يناير خلال ساعات المساء، في خطوة اعتُبرت آنذاك عملاً يمكن أن يغير مجرى الأحداث لو انفجرت القنبلتان بالتزامن مع التوترات التي سبقت اقتحام مبنى الكونغرس.
وأظهرت صور المراقبة التي نشرها مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في وقت سابق شخصاً مقنعاً يحمل حقيبة ظهر ويتحرك بين موقعي الحزبين، وهي اللقطات التي شكّلت الأساس الأول لملف البحث، قبل أن يقود التحليل المتجدد للأدلة إلى تحديد هوية المشتبه به.
ويعد هذا الاعتقال أهم تطور في واحدة من أعقد القضايا الأمنية المرتبطة بيوم السادس من يناير، والتي ظلت معلّقة لسنوات رغم الجهود المتواصلة من قبل المحققين الفيدراليين.
ومن المتوقع أن تعلن وزارة العدل تفاصيل إضافية حول دوافع المشتبه به، وطبيعة الأدلة التي أدت إلى تحديد هويته، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مرتقب، بينما تستمر التحقيقات لكشف ما إذا كان قد تصرف منفرداً أم ضمن شبكة أوسع.