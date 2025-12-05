After nearly 5 years of ambiguity and unfruitful pursuits, federal authorities in the U.S. announced the arrest of a man from Virginia suspected of being involved in planting two explosive devices near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington, on the eve of the famous events of January 6.

Officials at the Department of Justice confirmed that investigative teams recovered massive amounts of evidence over the past months, which were re-examined using advanced analytical techniques, enabling them (as they described) to find "a needle in a haystack" that led to the suspect after years of near-complete stagnation in the case.

According to investigators, the suspect planted the explosive devices on January 5 during the evening hours, in a move that was considered at the time an act that could change the course of events had the bombs exploded amid the tensions preceding the storming of the Capitol.

Surveillance images released earlier by the FBI showed a masked individual carrying a backpack moving between the two party locations, which formed the initial basis for the search file, before renewed analysis of the evidence led to identifying the suspect.

This arrest is the most significant development in one of the most complex security cases related to January 6, which had remained unresolved for years despite ongoing efforts by federal investigators.

The Department of Justice is expected to announce additional details regarding the suspect's motives and the nature of the evidence that led to his identification during a forthcoming press conference, while investigations continue to uncover whether he acted alone or as part of a broader network.