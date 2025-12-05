بعد نحو ٥ سنوات من الغموض والملاحقات غير المثمرة، أعلنت السلطات الفيدرالية في أمريكا اعتقال رجل من ولاية فيرجينيا يُشتبه في تورطه في زرع عبوتين ناسفتين قرب مقر الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي في واشنطن، عشية أحداث السادس من يناير الشهيرة.
وأكد مسؤولون في وزارة العدل أن فرق التحقيق استعادت خلال الأشهر الماضية كميات ضخمة من الأدلة التي جرى فحصها مجدداً بتقنيات تحليل متطورة، ما مكنهم (وفق وصفهم) من العثور على "إبرة في كومة قش" قادت إلى المشتبه به بعد سنوات من التوقف شبه الكامل في مسار القضية.
ووفق المحققين، فإن المشتبه به زرع العبوتين الناسفتين في الخامس من يناير خلال ساعات المساء، في خطوة اعتُبرت آنذاك عملاً يمكن أن يغير مجرى الأحداث لو انفجرت القنبلتان بالتزامن مع التوترات التي سبقت اقتحام مبنى الكونغرس.
وأظهرت صور المراقبة التي نشرها مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في وقت سابق شخصاً مقنعاً يحمل حقيبة ظهر ويتحرك بين موقعي الحزبين، وهي اللقطات التي شكّلت الأساس الأول لملف البحث، قبل أن يقود التحليل المتجدد للأدلة إلى تحديد هوية المشتبه به.
ويعد هذا الاعتقال أهم تطور في واحدة من أعقد القضايا الأمنية المرتبطة بيوم السادس من يناير، والتي ظلت معلّقة لسنوات رغم الجهود المتواصلة من قبل المحققين الفيدراليين.
ومن المتوقع أن تعلن وزارة العدل تفاصيل إضافية حول دوافع المشتبه به، وطبيعة الأدلة التي أدت إلى تحديد هويته، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مرتقب، بينما تستمر التحقيقات لكشف ما إذا كان قد تصرف منفرداً أم ضمن شبكة أوسع.
بعد 5 سنوات من الغموض.. هل انتهى لغز قنابل واشنطن؟
بعد نحو ٥ سنوات من الغموض والملاحقات غير المثمرة، أعلنت السلطات الفيدرالية في أمريكا اعتقال رجل من ولاية فيرجينيا يُشتبه في تورطه في زرع عبوتين ناسفتين قرب مقر الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي في واشنطن، عشية أحداث السادس من يناير الشهيرة.
After nearly 5 years of ambiguity and unfruitful pursuits, federal authorities in the U.S. announced the arrest of a man from Virginia suspected of being involved in planting two explosive devices near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington, on the eve of the famous events of January 6.
Officials at the Department of Justice confirmed that investigative teams recovered massive amounts of evidence over the past months, which were re-examined using advanced analytical techniques, enabling them (as they described) to find "a needle in a haystack" that led to the suspect after years of near-complete stagnation in the case.
According to investigators, the suspect planted the explosive devices on January 5 during the evening hours, in a move that was considered at the time an act that could change the course of events had the bombs exploded amid the tensions preceding the storming of the Capitol.
Surveillance images released earlier by the FBI showed a masked individual carrying a backpack moving between the two party locations, which formed the initial basis for the search file, before renewed analysis of the evidence led to identifying the suspect.
This arrest is the most significant development in one of the most complex security cases related to January 6, which had remained unresolved for years despite ongoing efforts by federal investigators.
The Department of Justice is expected to announce additional details regarding the suspect's motives and the nature of the evidence that led to his identification during a forthcoming press conference, while investigations continue to uncover whether he acted alone or as part of a broader network.