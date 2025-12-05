فيما وصف الرئيسان الأمريكي والروسي المحادثات التي جرت بين البلدين الثلاثاء الماضي حول خطة السلام في أوكرانيا بأنها «جيدة ومهمة»، أعلن الكرملين أن موسكو تنتظر رداً من واشنطن.
لا خطط لاتصال بين بوتين وترمب
وقال مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة): «نحن الآن في انتظار رد فعل زملائنا الأمريكيين على المناقشة التي أجريناها الثلاثاء الماضي».
وأضاف أنه لا توجد خطط لإجراء اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب. ولفت إلى أنه لم يتم تحديد موعد لاجتماع جديد مع المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف.
وكان الرئيس الروسي أشاد أمس (الخميس) باللقاء الذي جمعه مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين في موسكو، مؤكداً أنه «كان ضرورياً ومفيداً جداً»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة ريا نوفوستي. واعتبر بويتن أن البحث عن حل للأزمة الأوكرانية مهمة صعبة، مضيفاً أن هناك بعض القضايا التي لم يتم الاتفاق حولها.
وأكد أن بلاده ستسيطر على دونباس بالوسائل العسكرية أو بطرق أخرى، وفق تعبيره.
محادثات أوكرانية أمريكية
لليوم الثاني على التوالي يواصل الوفد الأوكراني محادثاته مع الجانب الأمريكي في فلوريدا، من أجل بحث سبل التوصل إلى سلام بين أوكرانيا وروسيا.
وفي مقطع مصور نشره على حسابه في "إكس"، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أن وفد بلاده يواصل المناقشات مع الفريق الأمريكي.
وأوضح أن مهمة الفريق حالياً تتركز حول «الحصول على معلومات كاملة حول ما قيل في موسكو، وما هي الذرائع الروسية لإطالة أمد الحرب والضغط على أوكرانيا»، وفق تعبيره. وشدد على أن كييف مستعدة لأي تطورات محتملة، وستعمل، بأقصى قدر ممكن من التعاون البنّاء مع جميع شركائها لضمان تحقيق السلام.
إلا أنه أكد أن السلام يجب أن يكون في نهاية المطاف كريماً، حسب وصفه.
مصير غير واضح
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال الأربعاء إن الرئيس الروسي يريد السلام، مؤكداً أن المحادثات كانت جيدة جداً، إلا أنه حذّر من أن مصير المفاوضات غير واضح.
ولا تزال عدة نقاط عالقة في المقترح الأمريكي للسلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، والذي تضمن 19 بنداً أبرزها مسألة دونباس في الشرق الأوكراني، وإمكانية تخلي كييف عنها، أو جعلها تحت السيطرة الروسية، بالإضافة إلى عدم انضمام أوكرانيا إلى حلف الناتو، وتقليص عديد جيشها، فضلاً عن الضمانات الأمنية الغربية التي ستقدم لها.
While the American and Russian presidents described the talks that took place between the two countries last Tuesday regarding the peace plan in Ukraine as "good and important," the Kremlin announced that Moscow is awaiting a response from Washington.
No plans for a call between Putin and Trump
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated in remarks today (Friday): "We are now waiting for our American colleagues' reaction to the discussion we had last Tuesday."
He added that there are no plans for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump. He noted that no date has been set for a new meeting with American envoy Steve Whitcomb.
Russian President praised yesterday (Thursday) the meeting he had with the American envoys in Moscow, confirming that it "was necessary and very useful," according to the RIA Novosti agency. Putin considered that finding a solution to the Ukrainian crisis is a difficult task, adding that there are some issues that have not been agreed upon.
He affirmed that his country will control Donbas by military means or other methods, as he put it.
Ukrainian-American talks
For the second consecutive day, the Ukrainian delegation continues its talks with the American side in Florida, to discuss ways to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.
In a video clip posted on his account on "X," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country's delegation is continuing discussions with the American team.
He explained that the team's current mission focuses on "gathering complete information about what was said in Moscow, and what the Russian justifications are for prolonging the war and pressuring Ukraine," as he put it. He emphasized that Kyiv is prepared for any potential developments and will work, to the fullest extent possible, in constructive cooperation with all its partners to ensure peace is achieved.
However, he confirmed that peace must ultimately be honorable, as he described it.
Unclear fate
American President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Russian president wants peace, confirming that the talks were very good, but he warned that the fate of the negotiations is unclear.
Several points remain unresolved in the American peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine, which includes 19 items, the most prominent of which is the issue of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and the possibility of Kyiv relinquishing it or placing it under Russian control, in addition to Ukraine not joining NATO, reducing the size of its army, as well as the Western security guarantees that will be provided to it.