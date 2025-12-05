فيما وصف الرئيسان الأمريكي والروسي المحادثات التي جرت بين البلدين الثلاثاء الماضي حول خطة السلام في أوكرانيا بأنها «جيدة ومهمة»، أعلن الكرملين أن موسكو تنتظر رداً من واشنطن.


لا خطط لاتصال بين بوتين وترمب


وقال مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة): «نحن الآن في انتظار رد فعل زملائنا الأمريكيين على المناقشة التي أجريناها الثلاثاء الماضي».


وأضاف أنه لا توجد خطط لإجراء اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب. ولفت إلى أنه لم يتم تحديد موعد لاجتماع جديد مع المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف.


وكان الرئيس الروسي أشاد أمس (الخميس) باللقاء الذي جمعه مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين في موسكو، مؤكداً أنه «كان ضرورياً ومفيداً جداً»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة ريا نوفوستي. واعتبر بويتن أن البحث عن حل للأزمة الأوكرانية مهمة صعبة، مضيفاً أن هناك بعض القضايا التي لم يتم الاتفاق حولها.


وأكد أن بلاده ستسيطر على دونباس بالوسائل العسكرية أو بطرق أخرى، وفق تعبيره.


محادثات أوكرانية أمريكية


لليوم الثاني على التوالي يواصل الوفد الأوكراني محادثاته مع الجانب الأمريكي في فلوريدا، من أجل بحث سبل التوصل إلى سلام بين أوكرانيا وروسيا.


وفي مقطع مصور نشره على حسابه في "إكس"، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أن وفد بلاده يواصل المناقشات مع الفريق الأمريكي.


وأوضح أن مهمة الفريق حالياً تتركز حول «الحصول على معلومات كاملة حول ما قيل في موسكو، وما هي الذرائع الروسية لإطالة أمد الحرب والضغط على أوكرانيا»، وفق تعبيره. وشدد على أن كييف مستعدة لأي تطورات محتملة، وستعمل، بأقصى قدر ممكن من التعاون البنّاء مع جميع شركائها لضمان تحقيق السلام.


إلا أنه أكد أن السلام يجب أن يكون في نهاية المطاف كريماً، حسب وصفه.


مصير غير واضح


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال الأربعاء إن الرئيس الروسي يريد السلام، مؤكداً أن المحادثات كانت جيدة جداً، إلا أنه حذّر من أن مصير المفاوضات غير واضح.


ولا تزال عدة نقاط عالقة في المقترح الأمريكي للسلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، والذي تضمن 19 بنداً أبرزها مسألة دونباس في الشرق الأوكراني، وإمكانية تخلي كييف عنها، أو جعلها تحت السيطرة الروسية، بالإضافة إلى عدم انضمام أوكرانيا إلى حلف الناتو، وتقليص عديد جيشها، فضلاً عن الضمانات الأمنية الغربية التي ستقدم لها.