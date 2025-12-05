While the American and Russian presidents described the talks that took place between the two countries last Tuesday regarding the peace plan in Ukraine as "good and important," the Kremlin announced that Moscow is awaiting a response from Washington.



No plans for a call between Putin and Trump



Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated in remarks today (Friday): "We are now waiting for our American colleagues' reaction to the discussion we had last Tuesday."



He added that there are no plans for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump. He noted that no date has been set for a new meeting with American envoy Steve Whitcomb.



Russian President praised yesterday (Thursday) the meeting he had with the American envoys in Moscow, confirming that it "was necessary and very useful," according to the RIA Novosti agency. Putin considered that finding a solution to the Ukrainian crisis is a difficult task, adding that there are some issues that have not been agreed upon.



He affirmed that his country will control Donbas by military means or other methods, as he put it.



Ukrainian-American talks



For the second consecutive day, the Ukrainian delegation continues its talks with the American side in Florida, to discuss ways to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia.



In a video clip posted on his account on "X," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his country's delegation is continuing discussions with the American team.



He explained that the team's current mission focuses on "gathering complete information about what was said in Moscow, and what the Russian justifications are for prolonging the war and pressuring Ukraine," as he put it. He emphasized that Kyiv is prepared for any potential developments and will work, to the fullest extent possible, in constructive cooperation with all its partners to ensure peace is achieved.



However, he confirmed that peace must ultimately be honorable, as he described it.



Unclear fate



American President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Russian president wants peace, confirming that the talks were very good, but he warned that the fate of the negotiations is unclear.



Several points remain unresolved in the American peace proposal between Russia and Ukraine, which includes 19 items, the most prominent of which is the issue of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and the possibility of Kyiv relinquishing it or placing it under Russian control, in addition to Ukraine not joining NATO, reducing the size of its army, as well as the Western security guarantees that will be provided to it.